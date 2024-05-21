Deleted WEF Memo Reveals Trump Is on 'Hit List' of Leaders To Be Assassinated
MAINSTREAM MEDIA HAS DECLARED THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON SLOVAKIAN PRESIDENT, ROBERT FICO "ENTIRELY JUSTIFIED", DUE TO HIS BELIEFS IN WHAT THEY DESCRIBE AS "DANGEROUS CONSPIRACY THEORIES"
The plan to defeat Trump using lawfare is failing spectacularly, with the former president riding high in the polls while Biden flounders.
Desperate to avoid a repeat of Trump’s first four year term, the global elite are now initiating Plan B, also known as the plot to remove President Donald Trump from the November election by any means necessary.
When the liberal elite cannot win the arguments, they resort to censorship. When they cannot control world leaders through corruption and compromise, they resort to assassination.
Slovakia's anti-WEF Prime Minister Robert Fico survived an assassination attempt this week and is now in a “life-threatening condition” after he was airlifted to hospital.
Mainstream media has declared that the assassination attempt on Fico was "entirely justified" due to his beliefs in what they describe as "dangerous conspiracy theories."
The WEF and the UN declared war on so-called "conspiracy theorists" and now the mainstream media is suggesting they must be killed to stop them spreading their dangerous ideas.
In the real world, Fico is one of the few world leaders who can see through the WEF’s agenda and bravely decided to oppose it.
Known as one of the staunchest anti-globalist leaders in Europe, Fico has consistently called for an end to the war in Ukraine, and he also angered the WEF by ordering an investigation into the COVID-19 response and devastating mRNA vaccine roll out.
Sorry if I offend any MAGA folks. But Donald Trump knows that if he's willing to surround himself with the same old swamp critters, the Deep State might just let him have another 4 years in the Oval Office. A good example of this is how he publicly praised House Speaker Mike Johnson for getting enough people on board to say yes to the latest 95 billion dollar package to Ukraine and Israel.
