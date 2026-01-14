Democrat Party Is Being Investigated as an Organized Crime Entity

FOR READERS IN REGIONS REQUIRING AGE VERIFICATION TO ENTER SOCIAL MEDIA SITES, ALL OF MY SUBSTACK POSTS ARE DUPLICATES OF POSTS ON MY WEBSITE, ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net, WHICH IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA SITE & DOES NOT REQUIRE AGE VERIFICATION, WHERE YOU CAN READ & VIEW THE SAME CONTENT (AND MORE) THAT I POST HERE, IN PRIVACY.

A Grand Jury was empaneled in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday January 12, 2026 to investigate the decade-long conspiracy against President Donald Trump, which began in 2015 and continued into Joe Biden’s administration, in which Democrats approved of spying on Donald Trump and his family, of raiding his home and of the endless lawfare campaign against him.

In December, former CIA Director John Brennan, who led the Crossfire Hurricane Russia Hoax and other anti-Trump campaigns confirmed that he was a target of this grand jury investigation.

George Papadapoulos was one of the earliest people to be impacted by these criminal Deep State activities while he was working on the Trump campaign in 2015 and he’s been following this story closely. George told Steve Bannon on Mon that he believes this grand jury investigation will reveal an international effort involving the Five Eyes alliance, the CIA, the FBI and the Obama administration that had vested interests in a Hillary Clinton presidency, who spied on the Trump campaign and who enlisted Robert Mueller and others to destroy Trump’s first term.

George says that FBI Director Kash Patel and DNI Gabbard are likely looking at RICO charges to prosecute the Democrat Party as an organized crime entity, that has been “Basically waging lawfare and engaging in criminal activities for at least 10 years, going back to 2015, through Joe Biden.”

TRANSCRIPT

Steve Bannon: I want you to lay it out. The article that Jim Hoft wrote about you in Gateway Pundit is spectacular. If Grace and Mo can get that up, I think they put that up on GETTR early this morning.

Because there’s been, I guess, a grand jury down there or something happening in Fort Pierce under this U.S. attorney that Mike Davis knows very well and is so high on. But I think Brennan’s lawyers already sent a letter saying, hey, we know he’s going to be indicted, but we want this shifted to DC. Is this grand jury that gets impaneled today, is that different than what’s happened previously? And if it is, what is this grand jury going to do? And why is this such a big deal, in taking down the Deep State, sir?

George Papadopoulos: Yeah, thanks a lot for having me, Steve. Look, since the inception of the America First movement, President Trump’s objectives have always been to prioritize and safeguard the American people from threats, both domestic and foreign.

You mentioned some of these foreign threats earlier in your show; that the President has robustly responded to that were affecting not only our security, our economy, but our social cohesion, as a nation.

But the domestic threats are the most difficult and pernicious threats to the United States. And the key pillar of the America First movement has always been to Drain the Swamp and to clean out the Deep State.

President Trump tried to, during his first term. As you well know, he was subverted from within. This time around, he has patriotic Americans in key positions that are willing and ready to go all the way.

So what this grand jury is all about is separate from the grand juries that have recently indicted people like Comey. It was dismissed, but they’re probably going to re-litigate that situation. And what Brennan is trying to do, here is he’s trying to deflect and evade the grand jury that will likely indict him down in Florida and he’s trying to make some sort of argument that the judge is “biased”, it’s in a jurisdiction that Judge Cannon was involved with, that this new judge there is going to be some sort of “Trump ally”. It’s not going to work.

And what FBI Director Kash Patel has laid out very eloquently, as has DNI Gabbard, is that the FBI, the DOJ, the DNI, and the CIA are all looking at a 10-year-long government conspiracy case, in which they’re likely going to look at RICO charges; look at the Democrat Party and the Left as some sort of criminal organization writ large.

And people like Brennan, Obama, Comey, and the upper echelons of the Democrat Party are all now in the crosshairs of this grand jury that will be impaneled just today.

Steve Bannon: So walk me through it. You’re as close to this because you’re one of the first guys they tried to break. Walk the audience through it. What are we talking? Let’s go back to the beginning.

When you talk about the Deep State and you talk about a conspiracy, essentially a coup, right? And Michael Schur, Dr Michael Schur, who is the lead CIA investigator and analyst in the bin Laden situation, put up, I think, on Twitter and the President of the United States re-posted it, that there was a CIA coup on November 3rd of 2020. So this thing started back when they tried to roll you up in 2016. They tried to stop Trump from gaining the presidency.

And then, once he won, coming from behind in 2016 and shocked them, they then tried to destroy his administration. And this is one of my reasons saying he’s not really running for a third term. He didn’t really have a first term, because they thwarted him.

And then, going to 2020 and their understanding they couldn’t stop him. They essentially stole the election. So walk through what you think this grand jury is going to be looking at.

George Papadopoulos: This was all about stopping an incipient, populist, economic, nationalistic movement from ever becoming what it ended up becoming, under the tutelage and leadership of President Trump and people like yourself, who helped grow this into the massive movement that is now reverberating throughout the entire world.

That’s exactly why in 2016, where you had a completely different political environment, both domestically and internationally, including in the European Union, in Australia, in other countries, what I believe happened and what I believe will be proven, is that there was an international effort, a weaponized effort by the CIA with the FBI and the Obama administration utilizing some of these other foreign governments that had vested interests in an Obama third term, which would have been Hillary Clinton, that were then utilized to spy on the Trump campaign. And if Trump ended up winning, to then use people like Mueller and others to handcuff him and to destroy his administration from ever really taking off.

This was all about basically destroying a movement before it could become what it did. Unfortunately for them, he won the last three elections. He survived two assassination attempts. He’s on the warpath right now, and the people in the positions of power are ready to take this all the way. And that’s something that’s diametrically different from his first term, where he didn’t know DC, and the people in there were more likely to spy on him and to subvert him than to help him.

And that’s really why you have countries panicking all around the world, including the UK, some in Australia, about where this is really ultimately going to lead, in terms of the United States’ relationship with some of these other countries, the oversight capabilities of Congress related to the CIA and the FBI. This is the most important investigation in modern American history, and it will have both domestic and global ramifications, Steve.

Steve Bannon: Are you talking about, George, I’m going to hold you. Are you talking about the Five Eyes program? Those are the nations that we’re talking about, the Five Eyes?

George Papadopoulos: That’s absolutely what I’m talking about, and that’s why this is the most sensitive and scandalous situation that we have ever seen in modern American history. And when DNI Gabbard and President Trump calls this a “treasonous conspiracy” led by a former president, meaning President Obama, you don’t use those types of words lightly. Those are not my words. Those are coming directly from the administration.

And “treason” implicates foreign governments attacking your government, and that’s exactly what happened here, Steve.

Steve Bannon: So, George, just explain. Is this going to just cover the run-up to the 2016 election and what they tried to do to steal it, or is this going to also include, you believe, the first term, where having not stopped us in allowing Clinton to get in and be Obama’s third term? But if Clinton had gotten in, and remember Merrick Garland had already been nominated for the Supreme Court, and she wanted to put somebody even more radical than Merrick Garland.

The reason they didn’t fight so hard for Merrick Garland is he was too moderate. They were to control the Supreme Court, they would control the Senate, the House, and they would control the Executive Branch. Game over, United States of America.

So are we just going to do the run-up to 2016, where you got rolled up, or we’re actually going to do the first term of the administration, sir?

George Papadopoulos: Steve, there was always this big question about statute of limitations and how that might preclude the DOJ from pursuing these various charges, because some people thought that the so-called time clock expired.

But what the DOJ has done here is by looking at the Democrat Party as a whole, as a criminal organization, in parallel to how the mafia was viewed during the time of Mayor Giuliani in New York, it allowed them to extend the time clock by looking at the Democrat Party as some sort of criminal entity that has been basically waging lawfare and engaging in criminal activities for at least 10 years, going back to 2015, through Joe Biden.

So this is not simply about Donald Trump’s first term and things that happened to myself and others. This goes into the 2020 election, impeachment 1.0, 2.0, all of the shenanigans during the lawfare effort against candidate Trump in his past election and how he valiantly fought back against all of that.

This is why this is the most important and significant investigation in modern American history, and it’s being conducted with the right people at the right time.

Steve Bannon: George, where do people, your Twitter feed, you’re putting up stuff all the time because you’re following this very closely, and we want to make sure that we have you on every couple of days for an update.

And I know you’ve got great stuff going up in Gateway Pundit, but where can people follow you? You’re absolutely correct. This is the single, Watergate looks like the third-rate burglary it was. As we keep saying, their trial run on lawfare was with Sirica and these guys that take Nixon out, and now they’ve really perfected it. The Deep State perfected it.

That’s what’s going to be on trial here. This grand jury and what’s going on is the most important investigation in the history of the country. So how do people stay on top of this following you, sir?

George Papadopoulos: I really appreciate that, Steve. You can follow me on X @GeorgePapa19.

Steve Bannon: George, you’re a patriot and a hero. Thank you for joining us on the War Room this morning. Appreciate it.

George Papadopoulos: Appreciate it, Steve. Thanks so much.