Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Wise Wolf's avatar
The Wise Wolf
6h

It isn't just Democrats or Republicans, nor is it China, Israel, or Iran. It's the Freemasons - Mystery Babylon the Great, the Whore that Sits on Many Waters. They're a satanic cult hiding behind the guise of being a charitable organization. Freemasonry claims there are only around 200,000 members in North America, but then why are there more lodges than McDonald's? The Elks Club, Moose Lodge, Oddfellows, Jesuits, Rosicrucians - they're all Masons. They're all descendants of ancient Babylon.

How do I know? Because they ruined my life when I began reporting on them six years ago. I was investigating the ritual murder of a young girl in the city where I'd been living - a murder that was covered up by police. The area was littered with occult sigils related to summoning fallen angels, with the most prominent being the sigil for Azazel, the angel of death. They've stolen tens of thousands in crypto from me. They've set me up on fake charges. They recruited my own damn family, who are now all against me, with my own mother telling me "We deliberately ruined your life!" as she laughed like a psychopath.

This is really happening, people. The War of Gog and Magog is against humanity itself. It's the Nephilim - the descendants of the ancient pre-flood giants, and they're everywhere. They pretend to be part of the movement, but they're saboteurs. You cannot trust most mainstream media personalities that talk about this topic - ESPECIALLY William Cooper. That man was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. That is why the 'Hour of the Time' show he always said, 'This is NOT a Christian broadcast'. He was a SATANIST. The entire purpose of that show was to draw Christian militia groups into the CIA's web.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Forbidden.News
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
6h

The SSN has been a tracking device since its inception in 1936 with obvious defects built in:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-social-security-number-and-the

I'm afraid, the human traffickers are also run and supervised by the alphabet-soup agencies that are serving the globalist "elite." It all amounts to the slow demolition of the USA.

Also, letting in millions is now enabling masked and nameless forces to conduct raids in the US, conditioning the people to accept the practice. The job is (allegedly) performed by ICE, but lots of private parties are involved:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-exactly-is-ice-doing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Forbidden.News and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture