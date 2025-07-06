Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias presented these findings from the DOGE investigations early last April, which have become lost in the fire hose of 5th Generation Warfare (5GW).

There’s so much crime, so much Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) and human tragedy that has been caused by the enemy occupation of the US Government, peaking in the "Biden" administration, that one might overlook Gracias' comments, here about how some "good" Federal Employees "took risks" in order to show them these numbers.

Seriously, think about what that means! Most people are still unaware that we've been living in the middle of a cross-domain world war against humanity, itself, because that is the definition of 5th Generation Warfare.

5GW is summed-up very well by Turkish sociologist, security analyst and YÜTAM Research Institute President, Ömer Memoğlu in this short whitepaper that he uploaded to the Open Science Foundation (OSF):

5th Generation Warfare…is a war waged against ordinary citizens or humanity itself. Furthermore, this war does not take place on a conventional battlefield. We are facing a war directed at the human mind. 5th Generation Warfare can be defined as a total war waged against humanity, with governments and their associated international organizations/entities working to develop control systems aimed at humanity. This war is directed against the individual, yet waged against everyone. Our movements, emotions, desires, and thoughts are the target… In this type of warfare, the enemy often becomes an invisible, elusive, and abstract entity…The target is humanity as a whole, humanity is unaware of this war being waged against it, and as a result, it is unable to develop tactics or strategies to resist. In short, 5th Generation Warfare is a global war conducted across all domains, waged against humanity. The human genome, the human mind, food, the economic system, and all natural life are targeted by a synthetic concept driven by Transhumanists.

In this paper, Memoğlu refers to Elon Musk, with his Neuralink Brain Computer Interface as a Transhumanist. Yet, in this video, we see Elon Musk and DOGE's Antonio Gracias advocating for America and for humanity, breaking down how the Biden Regime imported tens of millions of fighting age men into the US – using US Tax Dollars, unbeknownst to the Taxpayers – while hundreds of thousands of innocents were deceived into slavery or worse by human traffickers, with at least 300,000 children having disappeared.

Between his fitful philanthropy and his haphazard histrionics, Elon Musk embodies the confounding essence of 5th Generation Warfare.

Elon Musk: And then you'll notice there's a strange trend here, where how many Social Security Numbers were issued. It's – do you want to –?

Antonio Gracias: Yeah, so let me tell what happened here. We started at the top of the system, mapping the whole system of Social Security, to understand where all the fraud was. And there's a lot of great people there that showed us really, a lot of waste. And so that came up with a big list of stuff they're working on.

You've heard some of that already, but this is what jumped out at us. When we saw these numbers, we're like, "What is this?"

In '21, you see 270,000 people, goes all the way to 2.1 million in '24. These are non-citizens that are getting Social Security Numbers.

Elon Musk: Yeah, this is a mind-blowing chart.

Antonio Gracias: Yeah, just, this literally blew us away. We went there to find fraud, and we found this by accident!

And this isn't political, by the way. My parents are immigrants. Yeah, this country's been great to us. My brother and sister are all born in Spain. I'm pro-legal immigration. This is not, this is not political.

This is not political. This is about America and the future of America.

And there are a lot of good people in the system that pointed us in this direction. I want to honor them right now; that work in the government today, who took risks to show us these numbers and tell us what's going on. So I want to stop for a minute. I want to, I want to honor those people, today.

Very good people. Very good people. I have been from DC, to Social Security offices, to the Border, to track this down.

And very good people have helped us along the way. I want to thank them.

This number, what this is, is when you come in the country, if you're illegal, there's a couple ways to come in. You come in through a port of entry, and you can tell them you're "afraid". You'll get, they'll give you an asylum, asylum case. You'll get an interview. Then you get in. That's one way to do it.

Another way to do it is to just go to the border. Literally, this happened. I talked to Border Patrol myself.

Elon was there too. I went to Laredo and I went to Brownsville. Elon went to Eagle Pass.

You walk up to a Border Patrol officer, and you tell them you want to come in. They have a couple of choices. They could charge you with a Misdemeanor or a Felony under 1325, [8 U.S. Code § 1325 - Improper entry by alien] or they can make it an Administrative Offense, like a parking ticket, basically.

They were told to do that, "Make it an Administrative Offense," under the last administration. You could walk across the border. They do what's called a "Release on your own recognizance", and they give you an NTA, a Notice to Appear, which is to appear at a judge.

The wait times on judges are like, average six years. Look at Grok. You'll see it on "Immigration Judges". There's only 700 of them. This is 5.5 million people, OK?

So what happens, then? Once you're in the country, and you've got asylum, through one of these pathways, and we map the whole thing out.

You can apply for a work document. You file a 765. It's the Work Form. You get this form called the 766. That's the Authorization, and then, the Social Security Administration automatically sends you, in the mail your Social Security number. No interview. No ID.

Elon Musk: This is worth, like, just reiterating...People sometimes think that under the Biden administration, that he was simply "asleep at the switch".

He wasn't asleep at the switch. It was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American People and make it a permanent, Deep Blue, One-Party State, from which there would be no escape.

Antonio Gracias: Look, if I hadn't seen this myself, I'm not sure I'd have believed it. I went through it myself and mapped it, and Elon is right. This is true. The defaults in the system, from Social Security to all of the benefit programs have been set to "Max Inclusion", "Max Pay", for these people, and "Minimum Collection". That's what's happening.

We found 1.3 million of them already on Medicaid, as an example. We've gone through—on every benefit program, we went through, we found groups from this particular group of people, this 5.5 million people in those benefit programs, and then, what was really, really disturbing us was, "Why?"

We're asking ourselves, "Why?" and so we actually just took a sample and looked at voter registration records, and we found people, here registered to vote in this population, yes –

Elon Musk: – and who did vote!

Antonio Gracias: And we found some by sampling, that actually did vote, and we have referred them to prosecution at the Homeland Security Investigation Service – already. Already. That is already happening. Right now.

Yeah. And the truly disturbing thing, though, I just want you to know, this, the a truly disturbing thing to me, and the darkest thing about this to me – the voter fraud is terrible – but the human tragedy this created is extraordinary. Because what you don't understand – people don't know, and Americans need to know – that's why I'm here, is that human traffickers made $13 to $15 billion off of this. OK?

That's the money that's going around the world, moving people around the world to our borders, because of these incentives.

How does it work? What happens? Hey, if you're in Africa, and you're in South America, you got to walk up through Mexico. Who do you pay? You pay the narcos. You pay the traffickers, right?

And we were told by ICE, it's between $20,000 and $500 bucks, depends where they pick you up, to walk across all those countries, and get all the way up to the Border. Where does that money go? It goes to the cartels. It goes to human traffickers, right?

There are 30,000 children that have not appeared on the Notice to Appear already. ICE knows this. 30,000 children. 270,000 children didn't even get Notices to Appear. ICE told us that kids are being trafficked, back and forth across the border to complete families to make this easier. This is a human tragedy.

It's not just the money, it's the people and the kids. Now, how many of these people died on the way up here that didn't make it in? What happened to them?

We created a system, here that created an incentive for people to come and be taken advantage-of by these traffickers. And how do you think they get paid?

What, you're in Africa, Central America, you got $20,000 or $10,000 or $5,000 to pay these traffickers? No, you don't. What happens? You come in, then you owe them the money. You're an indentured servant.

If you don't pay them, what happens? What do they do? They kill your mother, they kill your brother, they kill your family.

What happens next? That's what we discovered. And I have to tell you, it was, it's tragic to me. The tragedy, the human tragedy this created is extraordinary.

That's the real problem. This is America. We don't do this here in America. We don't do this here, in America.