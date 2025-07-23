VIDEO: "Denizens of the Breakaway Civilization" - Pub. July 23, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

IMAGE: Visualization of a global constellation of space-based interceptors such as that proposed by Golden Dome Missile Defense System - Wikipedia

Sabrina Wallace shows us a more peaceful side of herself, with fascinating descriptions of the people behind our planet's Breakaway Civilization; those who are driving the genocidal, technocratic agenda. She implies that the reason she knows about this has to do with her mother's NATO Cosmic Top Secret Clearance.

It's mind-blowing and we'll get into all of it but she begins this video by addressing questions about the true motives behind the COVID injections. She has frequently stated that the shots were not required as a means to remotely track humans. While the metamaterials in the vaxx do serve that function, they are more of a back-up system and a means to load balance the Wireless Body Area Network previously put into place, that connects with our personal bioelectrical fields.

Speaking as a former cable ISP network engineer, she explains how load-balancing is "Very critical in networks, to make sure that when we send data down the network, it actually gets from point A to point B properly intact and secure."

She is adamant that those who refused the shots may have escaped amyloid clots and turbo cancer (for now) but they have not escaped the wireless Pervasive Monitoring that is the basis of the US Military's doctrine of Network-Centric Warfare.

She says that in 2012, the FDA and the FCC mandated the Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) for all Precision AI Healthcare purposes and that they didn't need the COVID jab to make that work.

She says that Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Precision AI Healthcare initiatives are testing the electrical fidelity of what is, in fact a military monitoring/weapons/financial system (think "Everything app") that's been put into place for National Security.

Fidelity is vital in electrical engineering and in mesh networking, to ensure that "They can get anybody, anywhere" with a ubiquitous, real-time monitoring system that senses chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats and that hooks in to local EMTs, police and fire departments.

The motives for injecting everyone with COVID shots were several:

1) Legal experiment: The Globalists wanted to see how far they could push the mandates into local jurisdictions;

2) Social experiment: They wanted to see how easy it would be to push everyone around with peer pressure, with the masks;

3) Technology experiments: A) The "six feet apart" allowed the different repeaters and upgrades to the 5G to "load-balance the Body Area Networks with their networks, "which are purely made of photons, light"; B) Some batches were saline. Some vaxx batches contained metamaterials to form synthetic biology-based nano networks. Other Body Area Networks use the biofield and visible light Free-Space Optical (FSO) communications technologies. All of these were being tested, as well as their interoperability;

4) Biowarfare on children to further the technocratic agenda: They wanted to damage all school-aged children, to the point they would need "Human Augmentation" in order to function;

5) Brutal disruption of human-to-human connection at the physiological level: She says the cells of humans living in proximity to one another naturally exchange data, via molecules and photons. If two people live together, where one is unvaccinated and the other is inoculated with the new strongly magnetic biosynthetic engineering, she says, "The overlays on their cells naturally, magnetically and electrically and optically challenge our [unvaccinated] cells and then, when we're trying to [cellularly] communicate, it's not a biological cell. So our cells have a more difficult time';

6) Linking everybody's wi-fi, smart devices and biofields to a national and worldwide system of "underground cyclotrons": via the National Science Foundation to Lawrence Livermore, Fermi, Brookhaven, etc, that are commonly thought of as "CERN".

She says "our cousins", who run "the plasma systems of the planet," have achieved lifespans of 600-700 years and they're "busy planning to live forever" by capturing and siphoning-off the soul energy of humans by means of a global network of supercolliders.

She says they need less living humans now, because they have so many souls to feed from, stored in the "Metaverse", which she describes as a segment of the Astral Plane, in a scenario that sounds quite a bit like 'The Matrix' and that also reminds me of the conclusions of Satanic Ritual Abuse survivor, Kerth Barker, in his amazing and highly-recommended book, 'Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking & High Adept Satanism'.

She says:

Sabrina Wallace: So we're talking about the people that run the plasma systems of the planet; some of which have been alive since the Civil War. You wouldn't know: Smart e-skin, nowadays. Not a problem. They're the elites. They've already been practicing with Synthetic Biology and this Precision Human Husbandry. That's why there's so many missing parts, all the time, that nobody will do sh¡t about, because they're paying the paychecks of all these people. But many of them on the lower level, they're still human they just love knowing something other humans don't. They get off on being sadistic. That's it. This is human-to-human betrayal. Nobody wants to deal with that, so they'd rather have "aliens" or whatever. So they're going to give it to them! They're going to give them the delusion they want, because they're load-balancing bodies for themselves to live a few – 600 years – whatever it is, if they're recent. And the ones that have already been there for six seven hundred years – well, who knows? It's a Breakaway Civilization but nobody's on the Moon or another planet. We're all still here, staring at these humans that have done this with the family lines for thousands of years. You would think by now, somebody would have stood up and say, "No" or stood up to say "No" together. But we did and we do, here on the Channel. We say "No" and mock them openly. They are our cousins. This is a big Hatfield-McCoy type of situation: all the time, with the Bloodlines and such that actually, do the work to run the world, because the majority of the people just want to be lazy and coddled and catered-to – and that's due to a lot of DNA damage, too, don't kid yourself. They're not some gracious, you know, "Oh, I bestowed you with my wisdom to rule the world!" No. Absolute power and control. Thus, all these religious stories that don't fully make sense and bits and pieces. They're interrupting the flow of our soul outside of this dimension. They've been successful at that for several hundred human years. Call them "Archons", "Jinn", call it what you want. That's that third tier of the Astral Plane, holding everybody in and now, they have the Eighth Sphere. You call it the "Metaverse". It's another segment to the Astral Plane, to siphon your energy, permanently, when you're supposed to be a soul coming through this dimension to learn, have body, enjoy life and then keep on moving, because you vibrate everywhere and every dimension is a beam of Light. So, they cut you off, then they start harvesting your Light. It's called photons and the microtubules in your brain, with the DMT, when you get ready to die, those photons organize, so that you can leave the vessel and return to yourself magnetically. They don't allow that. "Oh! But they don't know what they're doing!" They've been doing great, since that book – everybody thinks, 'Book of the Dead'. No. 'Spells Coming Forth by Day'. The Egyptians were practicing the same stuff with the nanotechnology, right there with the pyramids: the compression and the metamaterials on the outsides of their buildings; living, engineered materials. Those systems are still here, it's just you don't know where they are or how to get to them – or how to make them move. They do. That's their job, so everybody else can sit and spin in the UFO circle, while they're busy getting ready to live forever. They don't need very many humans, because they've already got so many of them stored away in the metaverse for power.

She gets into coming Gordon Scallion-style Earth Changes, describing things like this:

IMAGE: Gordon Scallion Doomsday Map

Some of what she refers to sounds like classic Urban Legends I've heard and documented elsewhere, that Normies deem "schizophrenic" and that I've dubbed "Montaukian" but which, in our manipulated reality of suppressed science and Fake News, likely contain kernels of truth.

I've never met a 300-year-old human, unless the Telosian Lemurian Princess from beneath Mount Shasta I saw at a UFO conference in the 1990s counts – but I doubt it, because she seemed pretty fake.

I'm not going to summarize everything Sabrina said here but it was damned interesting and it is transcribed and lightly-edited, HERE. She ends by saying: