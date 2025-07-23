Forbidden.News

To Sabrina's last statement asking how many people do you know who care about anyone other than themselves, I would have to say that I know quite a few. They are performing little miracles and shining their light every day. Sabrina strikes me as a very traumatized and broken person - my heart goes out to her. These people see the world through a very dark lens. It's not that evil doesn't exist - it surely does, but never believe that you are powerless against it. That is how the dark forces bring down our frequency. They create fear and hopelessness, which allows them to parasitize us. Light always conquers darkness - not the other way around. Let the evil forces wallow in their miserable low frequency existence. Be happy and keep shining your light!

When I was around 12 or so, at a camp out sleepover, I awoke in the middle of the night to step outside and saw the entire sky lit up in golden bright light. I knew, somehow, that this was Gods energy surrounding our sphere. There were multitudes of small drops of floating light moving up and down from the radiance. I sensed that these were new and old souls coming and going from Gods great light. No explanation or reason for why, as a child, I thought that or why I saw that. I have not feared death since and am waiting to see if this is some part of my calling. Waiting…..

