Out of the blue last Thursday, China's commerce ministry announced that starting on December 1st, a license will be required for foreign companies to export products with more than 0.1% of rare earths from China or that are made with Chinese production technology.

As Dean Ball, a former White House Science and Technology Policy advisor wrote, China's policy "Gives it the power to forbid any country on Earth from participating in the modern economy." He says this imbalance has created an opportunity for "Every country on Earth that wants to control its destiny [to] build a new supply chain designed to withstand unilateral weaponization by a single country."

On Friday, President Trump responded that he would impose an additional 100% on top of the current 30% tariff on China and limit US exports of software.

This caused China to vow to retaliate against the US' retaliation, accusing the US of "acting unilaterally" – after China had acted unilaterally.

This is an abrupt break from the rather stable relations between China and the US over the past 6 months. As Lei's Real Talk points out, China has lately been sending amicable and conciliatory signals, with the TikTok deal and with Premier Li Qian recently announcing at the UN that China would give up its 'Developing Country' status at the WTO and with him in a private meeting with US business leaders and think tank figures reviving Wang Yang's old analogy about the US-China 'marriage', suggesting that the two countries should coexist and complement each other like a couple, rather than compete.

But out of nowhere, Beijing flipped. Lei likens the rare earths announcement to a "surprise Pearl Harbor-style economic strike" and after weighing all of the possibilities, she assesses that this directive is actually a cover-up for what may be Xi's severe health crisis.

Since July 2024, Chinese dissidents have spread unsubstantiated rumors that Xi Jinping suffered a stroke during the Third Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party.

Last Friday, Lei reported on rumors that Xi had suffered another more serious stroke last Thursday, just 11 days before the upcoming Fourth Plenary Session.

For months, Lei's Real Talk has reported that China's political and military establishment has become divided into a pro-Xi hardliner faction that insists on fighting the US and the more US-friendly anti-Xi faction headed by retired CCP elders, including Hu Jintao, Wen Jiabao and the active duty General Zhang Youxia, that wants to ease tensions and to restore good relations.

It's Good Cop, Bad Cop and Lei explores opinions about how either faction could be playing both roles. However, in her opinion, the surprise rare earths directives are coming from the pro-Xi faction, likely because he is gravely ill.

"It is Xi Jinping’s camp making this 180-degree turn on the surface, against the will of the party elders who have been trying to mend relations with Washington in the past couple of months. "But why? Well, the key lies in the timing. Think about it: It's just 10 days before the CCP's Fourth Plenum. It's in the middle of damaging rumors that Xi could step down at the plenum. It's while China's Premier Li Qiang is away in North Korea and right when speculation about Xi health is getting feverish. "And remember, on the very day the rare earth restrictions were announced, which was Thursday, the rumor that Xi had suffered a stroke was all over social media outside China. It's very likely that this is a desperate move by Xi's team to conceal his health crisis. "To prove Xi Jinping is still actively in charge, they had to roll out policies that bear his personal signature: Heavy-handed, hardline measures that scream 'Xi Jinping!' all over. And these actions may look irrational, but that's because the motive behind them is desperation... "If you want to understand what's really happening in Beijing, in Zhongnanhai, then the next five minutes or maybe seven minutes is crucial… "Even though Xi Jinping has lost the core of his power, he's still the leader. His loyalists have been purged from the military and key posts but many technocrats in those ministries still follow his orders, because by training, that's what they do. So as long as Xi Jinping remains in his position – even in name only – his command chain isn't completely paralyzed. "One analyst estimates that Xi Jinping still controls about 10% of the military, 20% of personnel decisions, 50% of economic policy, 80% of foreign affairs, and nearly all propaganda. So on average, he still has 50% of the power left. So the CCP machine continues to operate as if Xi were fully in charge... "And to cover up his health crisis, his team likely instructed those bureaucrats in the foreign ministry, in the commerce ministry and in the transport ministry to carry out the new directives. None of them would dare challenge their superiors in the CCP's system. And remember, Premier Li Qiang, who oversees these ministries, is currently out of country in North Korea to attend Kim Jong-un's military parade. So that helps, too. "Xi Jinping must be in such a bad shape that his people resorted to such drastic moves. And the goal is to buy time by creating chaos, chaos that the anti-Xi camp will have to clean up."

Interestingly, Trump's post over the weekend kind of seemed to reflect an understanding of this:

Regardless of whether Xi is ill, Lei believes the hardline rare earths directives can serve as a way to get the bureaucracy to consolidate around him.

Something Lei never talks about and doesn't seem to be aware of is the role of the CCP in stealing the elections of 72 countries, including those of the US over the past two decades.

President Trump has never discussed this publicly. He's said the 2020 election was stolen but he's never gotten into exactly who did it. This is because the answer is very complex and the subject of an active investigation by the Department of Justice.

Gary Berntsen and Ralph Pezzullo book, 'Stolen Elections' summarizes the global election theft operation as being run out of Belgrade, Serbia, using giant Chinese Huawei servers, running Venezuelan software operated by hundreds of engineers from Venezuela, Cuba, China, Iran and Serbia. They also say that members of the FBI, CIA and DHS were recruited into this operation and that the media has been completely bought off to lie about this by the Venezuelan Cártel de los Soles.

But the election theft operation is not really a Venezuelan or a Chinese operation. It's a Globalist operation, as with COVID, the mail-in ballot hoax and with the nanotech bioweapon.

In this October 6th podcast with Michael Jaco, Juan O Savin began to speak about who's really behind all of this and who "They" are, at around 43 minute mark: