Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Hughes's avatar
Ken Hughes
15h

"Chinese production technology"? They've got to be joking. All of their production technology is Western technology. They had hardy any at all 50 years ago.

I am a 78 year old retired Engineer. When I was reading Mechanical Engineering (Hon's), at Portsmouth in 1968, there were special classes, segregated, for chinese students, the cream of Chinese intelligent youth. Then, when I was working at John Brown Engineers in 1980, we were engineering and constructing High and low Density polyethylene plants, ploypropylene plants and more. I'm sure the students of 1969 were involved, now in developing the production capacity for all the raw materials needed for the chinese future economy. We educated them, gave them our technology, then we subsequently invested much of our industry into their country at the expense of our own economy. They plan well in advance then stick to the plan, and we helped them.

Ungrateful bastards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ric Roderick's avatar
Ric Roderick
14h

There are so many facets to the inner workings of our reality. The mainstream media does an excellent job of lying and keeping normies asleep and trusting in government, politicians and the lying media. In discussions with those normies, their retorts are based on the "facts" as they know them. "Facts"that are well established and parroted by the lying media, pundits and written forms. It's best to let them stew in the falsehood and cognitive dissonance. Hopefully, more people with open minds will begin to see the deceptions.

Thank you, Alexandra, for bringing these posts to help solidify our understanding of what is a painstaking truth. I realize the cleanup needs to be slow and methodical because the control of minions is so far and wide, where harsh and prompt action could disrupt the careful roundup and cause more chaos than is present.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture