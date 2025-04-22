Investigative journalist, Catherine Herridge speaks with US Intelligence officers who were injured by Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) while serving the US Government overseas, as far back as the mid-1990s and about how the Government has consistently denied the existence of their injuries and has denied them Workers' Compensation insurance for their injuries, especially if these occurred before 2016.

An Intelligence Community Assessment released last January by the Biden administration says, "Most of the Intelligence Community continues to assess that it's very unlikely a foreign adversary is responsible for the events reported as 'Havana Syndrome' or 'Anomalous Health Incidents'".

However, top US Neuroscientist and Military Advisor, Dr James Giordano disagrees with this assessment and he confirms that these reports are credible and that the US, China and Russia all have such weapons. He believes the reason why these injured officers have been denied the appropriate medical care is because aspects of their cases are classified.

Dr Giordano explains that these injuries are likely the result of three different weapons; two forms of sonic weapon, that both use the expansions and contractions of sound waves to disrupt the function and structure of human tissues – especially, in brain. He says the third is the use of scalable and directable microwaves.

Dr Giordano describes the causation of these injuries:

"If you were to take your phone and put it in the microwave oven for a second or two seconds, you would take the phone out and structurally it would look fine. It would seem that it would be working just fine for you, on some levels. "But the actual sophistication of that phone would have been changed, as a consequence of the microwave damage. And not only will it change then, but that change is durable and characteristically, progressive… "It can cause both brain cell death and change in the functional ability of various cells and nodes in the brain to be able to maintain the networks that are so vital to our thought, our emotions, and our behaviors… "The problem with directed energy attacks, like many things that can happen to the brain, is that the initial insult at the injury, itself is nothing more than the first snowball that then leads to the avalanche. "The injury to the brain impairs the brain's ability to not only function at the time of the injury and thereafter, but to compensate effectively. So then you begin to see a cascade of effects."

Retired NSA Counterintelligence Officer Mike Beck says he was injured by a DEW attack in 1996 while working overseas. In 2006, when he was 45 years old, he was diagnosed with "Parkinsonism", a condition that is rarely seen in patients younger than 70.

Although the NSA issued a National Security Memo in 2014, confirming intelligence reports on the existence of a high-powered microwave system weapon in the hostile country where Beck says he was attacked, they denied there was "Evidence that such a weapon, if it existed and if it was associated with the hostile country in the late 1990s, was or was not used against Mr Beck."

Now 63, Beck's condition has advanced to the point where he must live in an assisted living facility. He'd previously been denied three times to receive Workers' Compensation insurance for his clearly-documented Traumatic Brain Injury but just recently, the Government agreed to pay for his assisted living care, although there's currently a balance due of over $25,000 and the couple is concerned that he might get kicked-out.

Catherine Herridge notes that the Trump administration is more openly addressing Havana Syndrome. In February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told her, "There are, most definitely cases where there is no logical explanation, other than the fact that some external mechanism caused them to suffer brain injuries that, in many cases, look like they were hit over the head with a baseball bat or assaulted, somewhere."

(Full transcript appears beneath video linked here).