Dirty Bomb Threat If Trump Exposes 2020 Election

On March 10th, John Solomon announced the imminent release of declassified documents about foreign interference in US elections. Four months later, this has not happened. Millions of Americans are understandably frustrated.

The reason for the hold-up, according the sources of both Nino Rodriguez and his guest, Maria Zack is that the Trump administration is being threatened with the detonation of a dirty nuke that would wipe out 50% of America, if they release those details.

Share

The above video is a short clip from Maria Zack’s appearance on Nino’s Corner TV this week. The full length version can be viewed here.

I’ve been following the claims of Maria Zack since early January 2021. Since then, she has maintained that former Italian Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi and former US President Barack Obama gave orders to the late Italian Army General and European Union Military Committee Chairman Claudio Graziano to give the CIA and the State Department access to an Italian military satellite belonging to Leonaro SpA from the Telespazio Fucino Space Centre in 2020, in order to steal the US general election.

General Graziano was Chairman of the EU Military Committee Between November 2018 - May 2022. The Committee is comprised of all the chiefs of staff of every EU member state. So, if he wasn’t acting on his own accord, this suggests that every EU member state was also complicit in the election fraud that occurred in the 2020 Elections. Graziano “committed suicide” in 2024.

Former US Deputy Secretary of Defense under Obama, William J Lynn III led the Department’s efforts in cyber security and space strategy. Since 2012, Lynn has been the CEO of Leonardo DRS, a US subsidiary of Leonardo with approximately $2 billion in revenue.

This story broke in Italy on December 1, 2020 in the Italian national newspaper, La Verità, with the headline, “Trump’s lawyers have no doubts: An Italian hand in pro Biden fraud”. The article outlines the alleged operation executed in Rome with the complicity of Italian defense contractor, Leonardo.

US election data was said to have been be forwarded from Frankfurt, Germany to Italy, where members of MI6, CIA, and the Leonardo group built the algorithms to manipulate US election data. When their efforts failed to overcome Trump’s massive turnout, four of the five States were ordered to stop counting.

In the days following the election in November 2020, CIA Analyst, Michael Scheuer, PhD appeared with CBN International News Director and Senior Correspondent Gary Lane, confirming rumors promoted by then-Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, defamation lawyer, Lin Wood and others of a post-election Special Forces raid on the US Consulate in Frankfurt Germany and the seizure of the servers belonging to Scytl, then contracting with Dominion Voting Systems to tabulate the votes in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Many of Maria Zack’s claims are corroborated in articles and videos by tech entrepreneur and former Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne, who funded private cyber security teams to monitor the 2020 election.

Many of her claims are also corroborated by those of the late Dr Jon McGreevey, who in his 191-page deposition for attorney Lin Wood talks about how it was NASA Space economist, Molly Macauley who had discovered that satellites were being used to manipulate elections, which was why she was brutally stabbed to death by members of Rod Rosenstein’s “Dirty Tricks Squad” in 2016.

Dr McGreevey also talked about how the Cabal lost control of the 2016 election, allowing Trump to win, so that by 2018 and 2020, a lot of the vote theft operation had already been transferred overseas to Iran, Italy and China, on Page 55 of his testimony, which you can peruse here:

Full Transcript Of Whistleblower Interview 779KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2022, Tore Maras made the bombshell announcement that it was she who disabled the 2016 theft operation, which was being run out of a DHS facility in Brunswick, Georgia. Tore was familiar with the equipment and the software, because she had been hired to hijack the elections in foreign countries in the past:

“I admitted to making sure that the closet they had to rig the election was inoperable. And if you remember in Georgia, DHS, Homeland Security, CISA got caught getting in there. “Who did I tell you runs the f*ing elections? I know their name, I know the unit and I have the evidence – not in my possession – so don’t raid me, because you’re not going to find it... “Your own government has been rigging the elections. This is why they tormented President Trump, because they didn’t know where it came from. Everyone thought MOSSAD helped. Why would MOSSAD help? They do the same thing [steal elections from their own people]. “DHS got caught. In Georgia, in 2016. Nobody asked, ‘What was Homeland Security doing in the election machines if they’re not connected to the internet? Because they’re the ones that rigged the elections and they got caught, because I set them up from West Brunswick, because they had to use that closet! And that was an unmasked IP, because it was migrated over to the one in Virginia. I set it and I did it!... “And every single time I go to court so that I could put that evidence in there, I keep getting kicked out of there. And every single time, I keep putting it in, I get kicked out of it. And the thing is, I don’t want to give it to anyone, because no one is going to utilize it and showcase it but I’m going to make sure the f*ing world sees it. “Me putting it on my podcast or on my website isn’t going to help. I want it on the record. CISA did it. They got caught in 2016. CISA sat on the Halderman Report. CISA, CISA, CISA, CISA!... “The only duly-elected president you have had in two decades is President Donald J Trump – and they had stolen millions of votes already, by the time that shifted in. Because I knew [laughs] it was so hilarious, when they tried to activate – they couldn’t! It was perfect! It was absolutely perfect!”

Like everyone else challenging the election systems, Maria Zack has been mercilessly sued, de-banked, de-platformed and all the rest. She was sued for defamation by the Italian government, which is 67% owner of Leonardo SpA, the country’s largest defense contractor and the world’s 8th-largest.

In this November 2024 video, Maria Zack declared that she had evidence of a “Global Syndicate” that has been stealing elections for decades, in 55 countries at the time of that recording. She said that Italian Member of Parliament, Andrea Di Giuseppe was aware of this and that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was briefed about it shortly after being inaugurated, as was Italy’s Attorney General, Carlo Nordio.

She now tells Nino that Giorgia Meloni has “Gone to the Dark Side. She was a bartender. She was selected. Their elections have been rigged for a very long time. She is no different than the AOC of America.”

Shortly after the 2020 election, Maria was approached by the FBI and she began meeting with them and they opened an FBI 302 witness form related to her 2020 election fraud claims and she provided substantive details discussed in the video below.

VIDEO: “Maria Zack Exposes FBI Leonardo Investigation” - Pub Mar 11, 2026

Maria says she hadn’t dislcosed her FBI 302 status until earlier this year, because the agents had warned warned her that by doing so, she would be placing her life in danger.

She says that she’d personally briefed former DNI Tulsi Gabbard earlier this year about Leonardo and Kash Patel prior to his becoming FBI Director, as well as many congressional members, including Barry Loudermilk, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, and Scott Perry and Mark Meadows, then the White House Chief of Staff – who she learned was later blackmailed.

In late 2020, Maria was about to meet with Lt General Mike Flynn at attorney Lin Wood’s residence near Charleston, SC but the meeting was abruptly canceled amid Wood’s claims that Flynn had sabotaged his airplane.

She says she had negative experiences with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who told her he was working with Mike Flynn. She says that on on January 7th, 2021, Larry told her they going to go rescue whistleblower, Arturo D’Elia, former head of the IT department of Leonardo SpA, who’d been charged in December, 2020 for technology data manipulation and implantation of viruses in Leonardo’s main computers. She was later told by a co-defendant that Flynn had sent US military men to beat up Arturo D’Elia in jail.

Maria tells Nino that her case was sealed by Joe Biden’s number two guy at the FBI Field Office in DC, Timothy Thibault and says, “That case must be reopened so we can complete the task. Kash Patel has not opened that case yet, and he needs to open it, now.”

She tells Nino, “I still find it amazing. My team snuck me into Kansas to do a Kansas testimony in 2022, where I actually show pictures of some of the perpetrators and it’s just amazing, because had I been killed, I had to have a place to put the information and they couldn’t delete it, because it’s official public record.”

On March 9th of this year, President Trump re-truthed the courtroom video of Maria Zack’s 2022 Kansas legislative testimony about the 2020 general election.

VIDEO: “Sworn Testimony from Maria Zack: 2020 Election Was Stolen” - Pub Mar 10, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Nino asks her, “So you said earlier there’s people pretending to be MAGA that are not MAGA. Did you already name the names? Are you comfortable with that? I mean, who are these people? You don’t have to say anything. I’m not trying to ambush you, in any way; people that were pretending to be MAGA that are not, that you feel were blocking it, were those the names you just mentioned?

Maria replies, “I’m very troubled by the actions of Steve Bannon. And I now can see the pathway of involvement of a lot of other people. It’s up to the FBI to determine guilt and innocence and who should be prosecuted.”

Maria continues:

“I sadly fell into the linchpin of how America was stolen. And it’s been for decades that they’ve been working on this, from JFK to 9/11. I have witnesses on those issues, as well. “And I look forward to meeting with my agents once again. And Kash Patel needs to move and I need the American public to make sure he moves. If he doesn’t move, shame on him and he will harm America forever… “Let me throw another one at you: Mark Green – not the Congressman from North Carolina, who seems to be a standup guy – sadly, he has the same name as the former head of USAID who helps run that Parallel Government. The disgusting stuff out of USAID that the illegal side of the government was doing, that Parallel Government, needs to be absolutely exposed, so it can never happen again. We have to implement the Audit Affidavit and Transparency, in the full intent. I’m a policy wonk. I’ve written laws all my life. I’ve been a journalist all my life. I’ve written a gazillion press releases. And I’m telling you, this is the biggest story. The infrastructure of USAID and using foreign countries to run our billions and trillions of dollars through, especially in Africa, is one of the biggest stories, yet to be told and fully understood by the American People. The reason you can’t own your home is because of graft and corruption. And it is purely demonic. This isn’t Democrat versus Republican. We’re calling on all Democrats to join with Republicans, because election fraud is wrong, stealing your money is wrong, and not doing audits, affidavits and transparency is wrong. And we can all agree on that. “Instead of the divisiveness that the Bad Guys want us to think and want us to react, ‘Oh, they’re a Democrat. We can’t work with them!’ I have friends on both sides of the aisle and I have people who are neutral. And we all agree on this.”

SEE ALSO