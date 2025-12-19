DOJ Indicts Venezuela's Tren de Aragua on Terrorism & Trafficking

The Department of Justice has unsealed two major indictments against 30 members and associates of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua crime gang, which was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization last February. One indictment is in the Southern District of New York and the other indictment is out of the Southern District of Texas.

The indictments charge senior leadership with terrorism, international drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, sex slavery, extortion and torture – all under the direction of Venezuela's regime and with training by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Thousands of Tren de Aragua gang members were freed from prison and imported into the United States, along with thousands of Muslim terrorists from South Asia, as part of the UN’s weaponized migration program, in coordination with the Biden administration, Catholic Charities USA, HIAS Inc and other NGOs posing as “humanitarian” organizations who were, in fact furiously working to collapse America’s Constitutional form of government by orchestrating the most colossal human trafficking operation in history.

Patrick Tells Emerald:

“These people are all trained by IRGC, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. They are in Venezuela. They have really been a part of creating this whole terrorist plan to overthrow – they’re trying to overthrow the United States! China is behind it all, ultimately, in the shadows. Maybe the puppeteer is Iran, or the quarterback, but the front line is Cuba...and Venezuela. “This is the finishing blow of something that started with the COVID shenanigans, Antifa and BLM and all that. They were the cheerleaders. Antifa – by the way, they were trained down in Venezuela. The BLM leaders and Antifa leaders, you’re going to find they were trained down there and funded. Then, came the fake election of 2020 and then all the Cancel Culture. “That weakened us, it didn’t take us out, as it was supposed to, but they sent in, as planned under Biden, tens of thousands of terrorists. This specifically goes into – the terrorists are from all over the world, really – but they have built cells. “A terrorist uses a cell structure, each has a team captain. These people direct that they take over in a neighborhood, they take over an apartment building in the US, in Florida, in Colorado, New York. This is all said in the indictment, so it’s not crazy, wacky, Pat Byrne saying it, it’s the DOJ!... “What’s really important is to understand this is not like, ‘Gee, a whole bunch of bank robbers and bad guys got rounded-up,’ it’s that the front line of World War III, that was sent to overthrow our country or to finish us off, really. We got softened-up over the last five years. The finishing-off force just got indicted – indicted, not just for being normal criminals, but criminals who have been trafficking arms, crossing national lines, sex trafficking, and using extortion to do so.”

Patrick says that all his life, people have talked about the Greatest Generation, complaining that, “We never got our chance to do something big,” to which he says: “No, you did! This is it, World War III, you’re in it!”

Emerald then asks the only question most Americans have, right now: “When will we see accountability for the people in the United States that helped them?”

She notes that the only official messaging we’re getting from the administration is about a potential invasion of Venezuela and regime change. After decades of false flag-based Neocon wars in South Asia that have killed millions of innocents, destroyed America’s reputation and bankrupted the Treasury, nobody wants to hear anything about invading Venezuela.

Patrick replies, “Correct. There was an inside-outside strategy; that the insiders have to be found, too. But today, we’re going to celebrate the DOJ, you and me Emerald, loathe though we may be to do it. We’re going to celebrate even Todd Blanche and Pam Bondi!”

Then he adds, “All that information has been sitting with some generals, waiting to turn it over and they’d been blocked by the CIA, until we snaked around it.”

Bombing drug boats and indicting cartel leaders is a returning salvo to the low hanging fruit of an unimaginably massive hybrid war being waged against us by Them and their private central banks, their City of London and their CIA’s “Russia!” and COVID PSYOPs using Hollywood and the Mainstream Media.

It’s been waged for over 20 years through their stolen elections and their stooges within the US Government, within Senior Executive Service (SES), Senior National In telligence Service (SNIS) and CIGIE.

It’s been waged through the 25-million-person land invasion of our country organized by their UN and their WEF billionaire-controlled corporate/NGO human trafficking and drug money-laundering complex, including religious organizations working with traitors in our government to conduct genocide, to collapse Constitutional Law, to Make Feudalism Great Again and to inject nanotech for a 6G planetary agentic AI “China Model” dictatorship over all who survive.

Indicted narcos may be low-hanging fruit but at least, it’s a start.

(Full transcript appears beneath the video, linked HERE)