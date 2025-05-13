Disparate sources confirm the possibility of the US' imminent recognition of the State of Palestine.

On May 10th, The Jerusalem Post reported that President Trump would announce that the US recognizes the Palestinian State during the Gulf Summit being held this week, for which the President boarded Air Force One on Monday evening to Saudi Arabia.

The Jerusalem Post's headline was altered since its initial publication, which is seen in the background of this TikTok video posted by Ethan Bates, aka @ethanlevinscz.

The original headline was changed from: "Donald Trump to Announce US Recognizes Palestinian State, Gulf Diplomatic Source Claims" to: "Gulf Diplomatic Sources Debate if Trump Will Announce US Recognition of Palestinian State".

Is this why Qatar offered to loan their luxury 747 to Donald Trump, as an alternate aircraft to the 40+-year-old Air Force One after Boeing has stalled on their delivery of the replacement plane commissioned by Trump several years ago?

Is this why the new President of Syria is calling for the construction of a "Trump Tower" in Damascus, a city bombed repeatedly by Israel in recent months?

Ethan Bates says, "Trump is going to recognize Palestine. Essentially, a complete 360 twist on our views in the Middle East. Within 48 hours, we went from the most pro-Israel president to the most pro-Arab president of all time."

If so, what will become of the right wingers, who have endlessly complained about Trump's "Make Israel Great Again" policy? What will become of the left wingers, who have endlessly rioted across the US?

Talk about flipping the script. Talk about "Saving Israel for last"!

Share

TRANSCRIPT

Ethan Bates: As a part of the Saudi deal, Trump will be recognizing the state of Palestine. Yes, this is real life.

A day after cutting ties with Israel, a diplomat close to President Trump has come out and said that he's planning on recognizing the Palestinian State, all to further his agenda of peace in the region.

It all started with Trump's deals with Saudi Arabia, when Israel was demanding the Saudis recognize them as a country during the US-Saudi negotiations. This is when Trump essentially called Netanyahu and said, "Why are you involved in this?"

We don't know what Netanyahu said back to the President, but we know after that phone call, communications were cut, ties were cut, and even Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense canceled his trip to Israel.

Israel then responded saying they're going to "Defend themselves alone in the region".

And then now today, 24 hours after all of that, Trump is going to recognize Palestine. Essentially a complete 360 twist on our views in the Middle East. Within 48 hours, we went from the most pro-Israel president to the most pro-Arab president of all time.

Make sure to follow me for updates on this because this is Earth-shattering. This is wild!

Please consider making a one-time donation, via CashApp, PayPal, Zelle or Bitcoin, or by mailing a check to:

ALEXANDRA BRUCE • PO BOX 2041 • ASHEVILLE, NC • 28802 • USA