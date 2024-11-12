This TikTok video from @aubreynberck, with two 20-something Gen-Zers is one of the funniest things I've seen in a while.

According to her Instagram, Aubrey Berck is a student at Oklahoma State University, Class of '26 and her profile description unequivocally says, "JESUS IS KING".

TRANSCRIPT

Aubrey: Get ready with us while we tell you why we're so mad that Kamala didn't get elected president.

I just really was excited to see my future daughter get destroyed by men in sports. You know, it would have been a "Proud Mom" Moment.

Aubrey's Friend: I've never, ever, in my entire life wanted to be a homeowner or, like, marry someone who wanted to be a homeowner and so, it just sucks now, that houses will probably be a little bit more affordable. I just wanted to live in an apartment for the rest of my life!

Aubrey: I wanted my future son to be able to use a tampon in a men's restroom without being judged – or just, like, in general.

Aubrey's Friend: It just sucks, to me that the border is gonna have more restrictions, now. I wanted drugs to be more readily-available for people who really needed them in their life. I thought it was something that's good for our economy, good for the homeless population.

Aubrey: I was really excited to lose all these boys to World War 3. Finally, get 'em out of our hair!

Aubrey's Friend: I really wanted my Third Grader to learn about sexual-reassignment surgery and stuff like that. I just don't understand why people wouldn't want their kids to learn about that? It breaks my heart that people want to keep that secret from their kids! Teach them young!

Aubrey: You know, I was excited to keep paying $4 for gas. If you can't afford it, you don't deserve it!

Aubrey's Friend: I was really hoping that if Kamala became President, she would take back the Abortion Rights and put it in the hands of the Government, rather than the States. I just want my daughter to be able to have that option, in case she does get pregnant in high school. I'm sure she'll be sleeping around.

Aubrey: You know, there's college. She has to go to college, next.

Aubrey's Friend: College, yeah. I just want her to be able to have an abortion, if she really needs it.

Aubrey: Yeah, like, she wouldn't have to lift a finger, if it was Kamala.

Aubrey's Friend: Exactly.

Aubrey: I was really looking forward to the the motivational opportunity that I would get by going on-campus to the Women's Restroom and seeing some male genitals. I'd have been so motivated to study!

Aubrey's Friend: I know, I would've gotten so excited!

Aubrey: Yeah.

Aubrey's Friend: I really just wanted my child to be able to have a Transition and make that decision for himself, whenever he's young. I don't think that he needs to be 18 to decide what he can and can't do with his body! He literally knows exactly what he wants to do! If he wants to be a female, then he can do that!

Aubrey: Trump, quit taking away our rights!

Aubrey's Friend: It breaks my heart that people think that they shouldn't be able to do that!

Aubrey: I know. I wouldn't want Russia to bomb us, because I'm single and I really wanted to meet a Russian boy. A cute little Russian boy. Or – or Putin!

Aubrey's Friend: Yeah.

Running Time: 2 mins