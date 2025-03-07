(‘Dr Carrie Madej: Neural Dust Transhuman - Unrestricted Warfare with James Grundvig’ Running Time 62 mins - Pub. Mar 6, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

Dr Carrie Madej was an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgia with 20 years in practice when she began to speak out against the lockdowns and the forced injections during the COVID PSYOP.

Then, she ended-up in a plane crash and she was severely injured. She kept speaking up after that but then, she took some time off.

Now, she's back with James Grundvig in one of the final episodes of his podcast, Unrestricted Warfare to talk about Neural Dust and the DARPA's work to connect pilots, soldiers, jet fighters, submarines, missile defense systems, etc with a Brain-Computer Interface, which she describes as, "Skynet from 'Terminator', period...They literally want to make every shooter connected to every biosensor. And guess what? Biosensors are in every human, right now, unfortunately. They want to supersede any sort of jurisdiction, meaning there is no jurisdiction. It's all one."

Moreover, there is zero consent being offered for any of this, which are basic Human Rights violations and Crimes Against Humanity.

The main reason why she chose to put herself out there was because she had attended some meetings, back in 2013 and '14, where people talked about their intention of using this self-assembling nano technology, purely to control and to spy-on people for predictive Predictive Policing.

As she tells James, here, "This was not about the health and well-being of anybody. So, and if you look at all the research out there and you look at what governments are saying, you know, Klaus Schwab, 'It'll change who you are.' That's what he says!

"And so, we have to look at who's behind the programming? Who's doing this? Technology's not bad, but you have to learn that it's a tool and it's in the hands of those that do not have goodwill for humanity, at all. So this is why we should put a moratorium on all of this, right now, before going forward. Plus, where's the consent? I see no consent with any of this, right now."

The other reason she has come forward, to the detriment of her career and of possible threats to her life is that she is a very devout Christian and because she believes that our enemy is not just diabolical but literally Satan and demonic entities and that humanity does not posses any other technology to combat the genocidal attacks of the Globalists, besides faith in God – or better yet, Salvation by Jesus Christ.

If her Christian pronouncements bug you, get over it, move past it and read on. Dr Madej is an extremely intelligent woman and an extraordinary human being and this is very important information!

TRANSCRIPT

Dr Carrie Madej: This is "Skynet" from 'Terminator', period. And it's real time, right now. It's not just a fairy tale. They literally want to make every shooter [war fighter] connected to every biosensor.

And guess what? Biosensors are in every human, right now, unfortunately. They want to supersede any sort of jurisdiction, meaning there is no jurisdiction. It's all one…

They link social media into this. Isn't that crazy? So, they actually admit they have social media in there and they say it's the "human domain: leaders sow doubt and organizations, dilemmas, population, multiple narratives." Well, it sounds like they're sowing discord to cause strife and for control.

And for their "Domain Operations Objectives: gain access, control timing and effects and exploit interdependencies."

I don't think this is for the health and wellbeing of everybody!

And this is connected to – this is a Skynet, which is this is JADC2. This is Stargate. Everything, all at once…

James Grundvig: This is an image from Neural Dust. So: skull, dura, cortex. We've got three layers...Those are microchips, whatever you want to call them. Those are implants into the brain, into different parts of the brain.

So let's talk about the first layer. I'll read this out loud:

1) External transceiver, long-range transmitter, transcranial comms, ASIC memory, data processing battery. That's the top layer that actually connects to the world. We then have the:

2) Subdural transceivers, that's down a couple of layers. What does it do? Ultrasound transceiver to Neural Dust. Transcranial transceiver for external comm. Polymer encapsulate. And the reason why polymer encapsulate, because it's embedded in the brain. It's surrounded by fluids and everything else. So it has to be encapsulated. I get it. Then the bottom one:

3) Neural Dust, itself is embedded in the brain. Polymer encapsulation. Recording sites. CMOs from front end piezo – like you talked about – drive electrodes.

This is unbelievable. Carrie, you notice anything, here?

Dr Carrie Madej: Hydrogel is the secret sauce for all this to work, even the external transceiver, because they couldn't get any of it to work until they had that, because it mimics the human tissue enough to fool the body's defenses.

And then also, it actually, I call it the "anti-water". It tries to mimic what water can do, in life...so, it has many different functions. And of course, it also serves as a way to cool any electrical processes down. So computing power takes up a lot of energy and also produces a lot of heat, so this is an issue. So it actually has a cooling effect. And it can transmit its own voltage, as well.

So this is why it's being used in so many different ways. And people don't realize that it is.

And nanolipid particle is a type of hydrogel. It's being used in many different ways. But that's how they're able to get any of this to work. And that's how they can make it into nano sized and microscopic size.

So people think you have to actually implant a chip. It's not like that. You can produce it within a host. So you can just have silicon wafers, something that's microscopic. You can have just some of the graphene. And it can put itself together in the host.

James Grundvig: Self-assembly, right?

Dr Carrie Madej: Yeah, there you go.

James Grundvig: And what's interesting, is you use the word "terraforming". And that word's been around for a long time, "terraforming the planet". Well, I believe, for the last five years, it's all about nano-forming now. Nano-forming inside us. We're the terrain now. They're nano-forming us. So you sent me this:

Let me read this. "Recent advances of Neural Dust Towards a Neural Interface Platform".

"The neural dust platform uses ultrasonic power and communication to enable a scalable, wireless, and batteryless system for interfacing with the nervous system. Ultrasound offers several advantages over alternative wireless approaches, including a safe method for powering and communicating with sub mm-sized devices implanted deep in tissue. Early studies demonstrated that neural dust motes could wirelessly transmit high-fidelity electrophysiological data in vivo, and that theoretically, this system could be miniaturized well below the mm-scale."

James Grundvig: What did you see in this paper, Carrie?

Dr Carrie Madej: Well, they just could use what we inhale and do this process, where they could have biosensors in that manner, and then, also transmit data out of us, but then also put a message back into us.

So, they're making it smaller and smaller, and they don't have to tell you what they're doing. So they also use sound to do this with, as well, to harvest it from sound, and to also put the message in through sound. It's all wireless.

James Grundvig: Incredible. You sent me this one. "Dish Brain: Human Brain Cells Playing Pong in a Groundbreaking Experiment".

"A groundbreaking experiment has blurred the lines between biology and technology, as human brain cells cultivated in a lab have learned to play the classic video game Pong, opening up new avenues for understanding the brain and advancing artificial intelligence."

Not our intelligence - artificial intelligence, People!

"This mind-bending achievement has left scientists and the public alike in awe" I'm not in awe. I'm not terrified. I'm like, "This sh¡t's got to stop," excuse-my-expression. In awe!

"Sparking conversations about the future of neuroscience" and the rest of it. Carrie, go ahead.

Dr Carrie Madej: Yeah, it's not helping us humans. It's actually using us for the advantage for the AI system. They need our ability to have – we are creative, adaptable. They can't find a system like that, so that's why they're harvesting that. Plus, we're great batteries, as well, like you said.

And our connection with God, I believe that's another reason, as well. So, this is 'The Matrix'. This is not for anything good for us, at all.

James Grundvig: I'm with you 100% on the matrix. Let's go to the next slide: "Elon Musk Just Fired Up Colossus, the World's Largest NVIDIA GPU Supercomputer" Talk to us about this one.

Dr Carrie Madej: I don't know if you saw the interview he did with Jordan Peterson, not that long ago, where he talks about the "Super Brain" going to be in Memphis, Tennessee. But Elon Musk corrects Jordan and says, "Oh, Memphis – not like Memphis, Tennessee – it's going to be...Memphis, Egypt, where the gods were. He goes, "Perhaps this is where our new God will come from."

Of course, Jordan Peterson got very uneasy by that. He just changed the subject. But I don't think he's joking, at all!

I think this is the "Big Brain" that will be the connecting factor for all of these things that we've been talking about, whether biosensors in a person, whether it's JADC2, whether it's Starlink, whether it's, you name it, that would be one of the central locations.

And the D-Wave computers that are scattered about, too would be kind-of nodes, as well, which go into the Quantum Field. I mean, this is frightening because if these things can happen, we're talking about interdimensional contact.

And things that need our help to come into our world are lower than us. They're not a higher beings. They're not a good being, right? So this is opening up Pandora's Box on a massive level, of course.

James Grundvig: Absolutely. It's crazy, isn't it? Alright. "Military-Funded Biosensors Could Be the Future of Pandemic Detection".

James Grundvig: Here we go again.

Dr Carrie Madej: The hydrogel, you're going to find hydrogel - they'll try to mask its name. But that is, to me, I believe it's Fallen Angel technology, because, even if you look at the research papers, these guys don't know how it really works. They don't even tell you how they got it. So, this is like a toddler with an atomic bomb in his hands.

They have this technology without the wisdom or knowledge that should accompany it. And so, this really is, to me, the issue. One of the biggest issues.

So, if we could get rid of the, like you said, the 5G, the 6G, these abnormal wavelengths going out. And hydrogel, I say those are the two biggest factors; to knock these things out.

But it's crazy, when you read this stuff.

James Grundvig: It's totally crazy. And we have no say in the matter. We're not even informed.

Dr Carrie Madej: Exactly.

James Grundvig: "Battelle-led team wins DARPA award to develop injectable biodirectional brain-computer interface". Oh, this sounds lovely.

James Grundvig: And this was written in – this article is from May 2019. That's five years ago, six years ago. That's crazy.

Dr Carrie Madej: They've been doing this for much longer. Of course, when you see research articles on it, this has been going on before the research article has been published, of course. This is similar to what I was talking about with certain Black Hawk helicopter pilots. I don't want to say all of them. I don't know that. I just know that some of them had that.

James Grundvig: And then, here's the "Joint All-Domain Command and Control, the JADC2".

James Grundvig: "Overview, the Joint All-Command and Control is the initiative to replace the current domain and control systems with one that connects the existing sensors and shooters and distribute the available data to all domains and forces." They don't say human domains, here.

They say, "sea, air, land, cyber, and space". But they don't say "humans". But eventually humans will go here. Correct, Carrie?

Dr Carrie Madej: Yes. And then, also people need to realize, well, if something wrong happens with this, it's no one's fault, right? It's just, "Well, it was just a glitch. It was just whatever." What a perfect excuse!

In Atlanta, they also had robot dogs that could get within two or four inches of you, they claim. Of course, they said, "Don't worry, they won't hurt you," which is – of course, they could! Of course, they could.

I saw it at one of the police stations. I was just driving by. I should have taken a picture. It was like, maybe a four-foot-tall police robot. This looked like Star Wars. That four-foot-tall is outside. I'm like, "What is that thing?"

So I don't know what it could do. They claim these things just have cameras. We're going into this new world that we are not prepared for.

James Grundvig: Yes. And this is Hexa-X. I'm just showing you a quick overview. This has been going on for a number of years.

James Grundvig: Hexa-X officially launched in 2021, but actually has been around since 2015, at least, under different names and different EU country projects.

So, it's 6G at the center. Twinning and Control, Digital Twins. Cognition and synced bio. So they want to take your biology and your brain waves and sync it up to the brain-computer interface.

Physical world. Real-time control. Control of who, right? And the human world. They want control of all of this.

Now, what's interesting for you, audience, you want to go educate yourself. I'm giving you the website in Europe. Hexa-x.eu. No excuse not to research this.

You want to know what's coming down the pike. I'm telling you what's coming down the pike. And their tagline is connect humans.

Their vision is to connect humans, physical and digital worlds all together for a wonderful trip to the park. This is their view. They want to connect it all, which means they want to control it all.

James Grundvig: So Hexa-X logo is in the middle. So I want to tell you the three main telecom, computer companies that are involved in this directly, is Ericsson Telecom out of Sweden, Nokia out of Finland, Bell Labs American, which is also based in Europe.

We have American money going into this. We have Chinese money going into this. You know this has got to be good! And I guess the only good news out of this in the past month has been when DOGE and Trump destroyed USAID, USAID's money, which was only a portion, not all of it, right? Some is coming from the Military, has been completely stopped going into Hex-X. So Hexa-X is getting a little poorer for the rest of the year, but I'm sure they're going to continue on. Dr Madej, go ahead.

Dr Carrie Madej: I don't like the name. Just saying it's interesting. "Hex-X", you know, "Hexa", it's like putting, it's a occultic, putting a curse. "Hex".

James Grundvig: Oh, absolutely!

Dr Carrie Madej: Everything is about a spell, a curse.

But music, like you said, I want to go back to that. Music is the most powerful form that's been used against us but if we just realize that we having our own organic music, again is much more powerful than all of that.

James Grundvig: Yes. Now, you sent me this slide. Tetanus vial from Kentucky, a GSK booster 2023. What are we looking at?

Dr Carrie Madej: That was the last vial of a shot called a "vaccine". I would look at under the microscope because it disturbed me so much. I did get depressed after this.

So this was just one drop from this vial. And immediately there was bioluminescent crystals sparkling about. I'd never seen anything that ready to go. And so you have to leave these things on the slide for a while, because they organize. So I got busy doing something else, a few hours go by. And I look at the screen and I was in shock, because they had formed their own neural network!

So, I should go back: So in the beginning, there were these bioluminescent clusters.

But then they also had a lot of cells, which would be dirty. You shouldn't have cells in there! But cells, plus this synthetic neural network with the bioluminescent crystals, those ingredients would equal that Dish Brain that I had talked about or I sent you that information about being able to – it's brain on a chip.

So it's having the brain be able to learn things quickly. Even in 15 minutes, when it's fully-formed, it can learn how to play the video game, Pong. So it's crazy to think this. This was inside one vial! I don't know how many others.

James Grundvig: And I want to bring this up to the audience, to make a clear distinction. This is not Moderna.

Dr Carrie Madej: No.

James Grundvig: This is not Pfizer. This is not COVID-19 shots, at all. This is tetanus shot, correct?

Dr Carrie Madej: Yeah, this one, and I still cry about it, got me. This is way worse.

James Grundvig: Oh, I understand because apparently Dr Ana Mihalcea, she and other labs, have discovered all of these self-assembling graphene, whatever they are, inside basically – now, they're inside your anesthesia, at the dentist's office. They're inside, unfortunately, diabetes injectables, all sorts of things. The insulin shots. I mean, this is crazy.

It's basically… All of our medicine today, I believe, is contaminated with this nano stuff.

Dr Carrie Madej: It is. This is why we have to realize, to me, it's going to take the Holy Fire to burn this out of our bodies.

Because, our bodies are temples, human temples. We can allow something synthetic to take over, or we can say "No!" and be joined with our Creator. So this is why we need God.

James Grundvig: I agree. So I want to just… I know I talked about this last night with Dr Lee Merritt, but this is Arthur Firstenberg. He passed away last week.

'The Invisible Rainbow'. He wrote this because he was hypersensitive to small amounts of EMF in Brooklyn like 30 years ago. Then, he eventually moved to California.

And eventually, California got out of control. He had to move to New Mexico. And eventually, he was running out of places to live, to be EMF-free.

James Grundvig: And unfortunately, he passed away. I talked to him five years ago. And if you want that discussion I talked about last night with Dr. Merritt. Carrie, anything to add here?

Dr Carrie Madej: I like to say that everything is frequency and energy, just like Nikola Tesla said, but the Bible talks about it. You know, God spoke us into existence. It's, you know, frequency; cymatics.

If you look at cymatics, you see how a frequency forms matter. So yeah, I think that we can get our inspiration and answers from the Bible. That's what I go to, now. That's my go-to for everything.

James Grundvig: So you wrote a paper, and I don't have it here, called "Human 2.0". Talk to the audience about, at a high level, what's in that paper. Go ahead.

Dr Carrie Madej: I just asked the question to people: I said, "What does it mean to be human?" Because, you have to answer that question, right now. Not tomorrow, not next week, because it's happening, as we speak.

You have to make that decision, because they are attempting, those Powers That Be are attempting to change what it means to be human, in every aspect that you can think of. And it's a call-out, alarm call to the world, of the intention behind it, because technology, in and of itself is not bad. It's the intention behind it, and it's to wake up and to do your Due Diligence and to look into this and to speak-up and say something, because that is powerful. If we say nothing, it's a tacit agreement that it's okay to go ahead and do these things.

But I know I will do everything in my power to not go along with this and to warn people. It's my duty and my honor, as well as James' and all the other whistleblowers' out there. Because some of these sci-fi movies, although it's the movie industry, they have a thread of truth to them. So we do not need AI to determine what happens to us, because it's not just a technology. There's something always programming it. It's just a tool.

I do believe that the demonic realm uses it. Those entities that are not of good, that do not like us, I do believe they use that as their tool. So we need to come together. We need to speak, and we need to be human, because it's a powerful force.

Love is the most powerful force in the universe, even scientifically. And we need to cry out to God for his intervention.

But know that we are not here by accident. Everybody's here for a purpose, that we are created out of love. We have what we need. Just have faith and that belief in that.

And this is the greatest time period, ever written about in the Bible. And here we are.

James Grundvig: Yeah, this is the biggest change coming to humanity since Jesus came 2,000 years ago. I'm agreeing with you on that. This is amazing.

5 Docs is when? The last Thursday of every month or something?

Dr Carrie Madej: Yeah, the last Thursday of every month, we meet together. So it's always a good time.

So with all your friends, all my friends, it's wonderful you're continuing that to educate the people.

James Grundvig: And Audience: I will leave Dr Carrie Madej's website up. I'll leave her x-handle so you can follow her on x. And anything else you'd like to add? Close out the show. You got a minute or two. Go ahead, Carrie.

Dr Carrie Madej: Now, I just want people to know that prayer is powerful. It's in the Quantum Field. It goes outside of time and space. Literally, things change. God loves us.

And just know that. And then, if you're not sure of it, find someone who does have a good relationship. And you become alive for the first time!

Because all of us are in the Walking Dead, anyway and this AI world that we're already in. When you realize who and what you are, you become alive for the first time. You wake up out of that Matrix. And there's more and more of us doing that. It's a fantastic thing when that happens!

And then we have powers, too. So it'll be two superhumans, the AI ones. But the more powerful ones are the ones that have that Holy Spirit within them.

All the Bible is true. All those miracles happen. Superhuman abilities, they'll happen again. So I know what side I'm on. We just have to make that choice.

Me, as well. And yes, you can pray to your meal and to your water. You pray to your water. And actually, a simple test of proving it, you scream at your water. And you can freeze it.

And you can sing a beautiful Beethoven song and pray to it. And then when they're frozen, the actual different images come out of it and one image is beautiful and the other one is not. And this frequency is incredible.

Dr Carrie Madej: And blood changes when you pray, when you have true forgiveness, when you have repentance, when you do these things with your whole heart, faith, and belief, literally, you can change your blood quickly. Even the nanotech inside of it. So that's why that's what we need.

James Grundvig: Didn't you test that last year?

Dr Carrie Madej: Yes, so a group of people in Florida.

James Grundvig: That's amazing. All right, Carrie, thank you very much for everything. Pleasure having you on for the last number of years.

Don't worry, Audience about it, so I'm not going anywhere. I'll still be around.

Thank you very much. Follow Carrie Madej. That's all I can say.

She's got a lot of love, a lot of information to keep you alive through these very turbulent times.

Dr Carrie Madej: Thank you. Thanks, James.