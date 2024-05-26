In a sign that the tireless work of James Roguski has made an impact, the Republican Govenors of 24 US States wrote a letter to President Brandon last Wednesday, informing him of their opposition to the dread WHO Pandemic Treaty, which is supposed to be voted on this month.

Thankfully, at the WHO's meeting last Friday, they failed to reach an agreement. However, as James Roguski reports, they have not given up, so he says, "It's time to work harder".

Roman Balmakov from Facts Matter asked Dr David Martin what wouldDr David Martin Explains What Happens if the WHO Pandemic Treaty Passes this Month (Total Tyranny) happen if the WHO's Pandemic Treaty passes into law. David replied:

"The key points are that, with the support of the financial institutions, of the Rockefeller Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and the Gates Foundation, we're essentially ceding the ability to suspend all civil liberties and all of the rights associated with what we would call the Bill of Rights, here, in the United States, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – all of those can be suspended by a capricious determination that there's a 'Public Health Emergency' and the minute that happens, there are no rights. In a nutshell, that's what the Treaty is.

“And like the PREP Act was in 2001, which the US perpetrated on the US, so that we could get to the PREP Act of 2005.

"The exact same playbook is how we got COVID to get us to this moment, which is to say, terrorize the world, convince them we need some giant 'Protector State' that has some sort of super-national ability and then, suspend civil liberties, as long as they need to be suspended – and, in this particular case, at the whim of funding agencies who have no criminal accountability.

"In a nutshell, if you feel good that, feel good about May [the month it was supposed to pass].

"What it does is it allows a board at the World Health Organization to either declare a National Emergency or to declare an Anticipated Emergency. There doesn't have to be any evidence. There is no evidence standard, at all.

"So, this is actually worse than what happened in COVID, because they don't even state that they have to isolate a pathogen, they don't have to isolate anything. All they have to do is say, 'We think that there is a reason to declare an emergency and as such, we therefore have the ability to suspend travel, to actually penalize member states.' There's a big clause inside of the treaty that actually has penalties on member states for non-compliance.

"But we have to go back to the formation of the World Health Organization and a lot of people don't want to go back to 1944 to 1946, when the WHO was set up. Very few people know that they wrote absolute immunity from all criminal prosecution into their charter.

"The only organization with self-appointed, no external authority ever granted, to have the ability to write themselves out of all forms of criminal prosecution in perpetuity. That's right in the charter of the World Health Organization.

"And that right, which was actually negotiated from the Wellcome Trust and the Rockefeller Foundation – they're the ones that paid for it, they're the ones that put René Sand as the first Director, they're the ones that actually put all these pieces into place.

"Give them the ability to act with impunity on citizens, regardless of your compliance or absence of compliance with any of the nation-state decisions around the World Health Organization. Traveling citizens abroad have no rights. They can be subject to any crime for which there can be no criminal prosecution.

"So, if you feel good about that, yeah, there's probably a way we can soft-pedal this thing but the problem is, like we had with anthrax to get to the PREP Act, like we had with COVID to get to the World Health Organization Treaty, these things are set up to be terror campaigns to modify the public's willingness to give up their liberties."

