Dr Jack Kruse: My Issue Is the Planners. They Are the Ones that Need to Be Punished

This is a fantastic episode from Robert Breedlove’s What Is Money? podcast, shot in December 2024 on location in El Salvador at the home of his outstanding guest, neurosurgeon, Dr Jack Kruse, that I’ve cut down from 4 and a half hours to 48 minutes.

The full episode is definitely worth watching and and it can be viewed here but in honor of Tulsi Gabbard’s declassification of COVID origin documents last week, I’ve edited down this marathon podcast to focus on the real COVID origins and how COVID was a culmination of both world wars that was supposed to kill a lot of people and to impose the CBDC on the straggling survivors.

Dr Kruse says the 4th Amendment stops the the CBDC and Trump’s SCOTUS appointments of two 4th Amendment experts have derailed the CBDC in America – at least during the lifespans of these new appointees.

He says 465,000 people were killed in World War II. Conservatively, 17 million people were killed by COVID vaxx or up to 550 million people, by some estimates, which is a lot but much less than was hoped.

Dr Kruse says:

“What they thought was going to happen during Biden and Kamala, that they would take out a lot of my generation and older; clear the deck. Turned out, the bioweapon wasn’t fully tunable.”

By “tunable”, Dr Kruse is referring to EM frequencies. He suggests that the genocide fizzled, because the longterm plan had been hastily moved up and thrown together, after Harvard professor Charles Lieber, the world’s top nanotechnologist and WBAN technology expert was arrested in 2019 with two Chinese scientists from the Wuhan lab, selling 21 vials containing nanobot tech to China.

Dr Kruse says:

“So what happens? Once this guy gets arrested, they realize that China wants to steal this technology. That was what they were going to use to tune the bioweapon to take us out.” “They had to re-deploy and put that stuff in Ukraine, because they had to protect [against] China from stealing this technology.”

These arrests apparently foiled the plan to zap us, along with the injected superconducting nanoparticles in our tissue using all of the Huawei 5G masts being installed 300 feet apart. Trump also kicked Huawei out of the US in 2019.

Incredibly, Charles Lieber has already been released from prison and is back in China, building their i-BRAIN lab, to create radio-controlled humans.

Lots more mind-blowing stuff, in both this short excerpt and throughout the 4-hour longform.

I’ve transcribed my short version and bolded the passages that I thought were most important, below.

TRANSCRIPT

Robert Breedlove: Can you draw that connection, actually? So 1812, you said the Rothschilds took possession of the Bank of England. Interesting story there. I know there was deception involved without the outcome of the war, some information arbitrage. And then, you said 1941, which is –

Dr Jack Kruse: Drawing us into the war.

Robert Breedlove: So, can you connect those dots? How 1812 connects to 1941? And what is it about 1941, that we went from pure military industrial complex to corrupted, I think you said.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, what happens in 1812? I think everybody knows about the battle of Waterloo. This is when Nathan Rothschild uses his gold smugglers on the Silk Road, gets the information that Britain actually won. He does not let anybody else know in the London Stock Exchange, goes in there with a sad face, sells all the King’s bonds and everybody sees that.

And then they magically induce panic selling. And then right about an hour before the close, the Rothschilds come in and buy everything for pennies on the dollar. And according to what history tells us, if you can believe it, $600 million is the haul, which back then is, you know, billions and billions, maybe even trillions of dollars today.

So that makes the King extremely happy. So what happens at that point? That’s when the Rothschilds and the King truly become one.

And what happens fast forward, you have to know a little bit of history about World War I to get to 1941.

1911, when we get the Federal Reserve Act, we get Woodrow Wilson. This is when we have corrupt politicians in the United States working with the Senate to give banking families control over our money. Very similar to what happened in 1812.

That’s the ‘Creature from Jekyll Island’ I don’t think anybody who will watch this podcast will ever have to have that story reviewed for them. You can read the book. If you’re a Bitcoiner, you know it.

Robert Breedlove: They talk about it a lot.

Dr Jack Kruse: Right. So the big issue happens from them is that the Treaty of Versailles has, how shall we say, poison pills built into it to guarantee that we get to a second world war. Who doesn’t know that is the industrial military complex.

Who are the people that crafted that? Those are the people that are in the Pilgrims Society. Those are the people, Council of Foreign Relations.

That’s the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Harrimans, all the people that we know are involved with the formation of the Fed. Turns out that the Royal Family actually manufactures the Nazi regime, shares that information with the King of Spain, shares that information with other people. One of those people happens to be Alan Turing.

And that information gets sent through the Enigma Machine. You and I both learned when we were young men that Alan Turing was a hero. But you know how Alan Turing was taken out, right?

Robert Breedlove: He was poisoned, I think.

Dr Jack Kruse: Yeah, by an apple. Yeah. And with cyanide. That’s actually how Steve Jobs got the name of this company, right here.

Robert Breedlove: Now, the apple that killed Alan Turing.

Dr Jack Kruse: You got it. But it turns out, don’t you think that’s a little bit of an interesting story, that you would go and kill a guy. Why? Because he was found sodomizing, you know, someone who is OK with it, because he was gay? You would kill a guy that solved the German codes?

No, it was exactly the same story as a patsy with Lee Harvey Oswald.

So, the whole key to understanding this story is recapturing allodial title from the United States and Russia. Why? Because in World War I, you lose a loyal title, because of the Romanovs.

Robert Breedlove: Allodial title being that ancient ideal and inviolate private property, right?

Dr Jack Kruse: There’s nobody superior. But I would tell you, I wouldn’t characterize it as you just said, I would say Bitcoin, right now is a allodial title for the common man.

Robert Breedlove: Yes. I call it “inviolate private property from the Magna Carta”.

Dr Jack Kruse: Correct.

Robert Breedlove: It’s the same thing, right? It’s like you own it free and clear, no superior claims, no liabilities built into it. It’s just yours.

Dr Jack Kruse: Absolutely. So the United States was lost in 1776 and Russia was lost in 1918. The whole goal of the period from, I would say law –

Robert Breedlove: Sorry. Who, who is that? Who’s losing the allodial title in those instances?

Dr Jack Kruse: The Royal Family. The Royal Family. Remember, the Romanovs were cousins. Remember, you have to understand a little bit about history.

Robert Breedlove: I don’t know a lot about this history. So you have to handle me through it.

Dr Jack Kruse: World War I, you basically have fights between the cousins. That’s Wilhelm in Germany, King George in England, and then Nicholas in Russia.

Queen Victoria, from 1837 to 1901 tried to stave off this war by intermarrying the Royal family everywhere in Europe. What did she create? Hemophilia and a lot of the Royal family. That’s what the Romanovs had, but she was unsuccessful in stopping the war.

World War I, effectively was a squabble between the Royal families in Europe, OK? So as this ends, in the middle of World War I, we have the Bolshevik Revolution. This actually occurs in 1917. World War II doesn’t end until 1918.

Who set this whole process up? Again, it’s the Rothschilds, working with King George and they go to the three leaders of the USSR, which is Trotsky, Stalin, and Lenin and say, “Look, because of these problems going on in Russia, we would just like you to take our cousin, lock him up in Siberia, and we’ll figure all of this out at the end of the war”, because the war was coming to a close.

Stalin and Lenin held true to that. Guess who didn’t? Trotsky. Trotsky being a Russian Jew who knew that the Rothschilds were doing some nefarious things. He also came from a very wealthy family. He made the decision unilaterally to kill all the Romanovs.

So when that happens, Russia goes from control of the family of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, which is the Royal family prior to Windsor, and then becomes the USSR under Stalin and Lenin.

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Robert Breedlove: And they wiped-out that entire family, right?

Dr Jack Kruse: Everybody, including the children. And it’s known to history.

Why does this play a huge role in World War II? Because the meetings that the big three have, first in 1942 at Tehran, Iran, then at Yalta, and then at Potsdam. You probably remember learning a little bit about these stories, but what happened in those stories.

That’s when actually, Stalin tells FDR that, “How you view your history is not how I view the history.” He goes, “I understand that you think I’m the Bad Guy, but I will tell you in 1940” – remember, this is before our 1941 story – “Because, I sent my guys from Russia, the KGB, to kill Trotsky in Mexico City.” And he goes, “I did it, because I was trying to avoid this huge problem in World War II.”

So this is how these two things come together. But Robert, if you go to any place in Miami right now, where you live, you will never find this story in an American history book. In other words, it’s like AI. It’s been magically wiped free of the books.

And to this very day, the one thing that I think you and I both can agree on, that since that time, the United States military and politicians have always used Russia to replace the Bad Guy. Who is the who is the PSYOPS bad guy? Hitler. So Russia’s become the Bad Guy.

And if you know the history of how the UN was begun, how it started, you will actually see how this gets to my next point, is the two most important speeches that a president has ever given in the United States, is Eisenhower’s Farewell Speech, which stunned everybody in America. You may not have had the stun that I did, because I was alive at the time. But that speech basically said our biggest enemy isn’t anybody else but our own industrial military complex.

Robert Breedlove: The term was coined, basically.

Dr Jack Kruse: Correct. And when you actually hear that, as an American, that should make you stand up and go, “That’s not what I’ve been told”. But yet, that’s still on YouTube, to this very day.

And then the second big one happens in 1960, when Kennedy is running for President. He gives a speech at American University and thanks the Russians for beating the Germans in World War Two. And everybody knows that JFK, he was a huge war hero.

So, he gets out there. And of course, the military does not like the truth actually coming out. And you have to know what happens, looking backwards.

Robert Breedlove: Is this the Manhattan Project?

Dr Jack Kruse: Yeah. This is Allen Dulles, the guy that’s linked to JFK’s death. You said, how does this link to this story of Waterloo? Do you know who sat in on the Treaty of Versailles? Who is tied to John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles? How do you like that?

You know that they’re both Pilgrims Society members. They’re both Council of Foreign Relations members. They’re both linked to the Rockefeller.

Robert Breedlove: What is the Pilgrim Society? I’ve not heard of this.

Dr Jack Kruse: Pilgrims Society was formed by the same guys that come up with Rhodes Scholars. These were people that were assigned after, I think it was 1900, right when Queen Victoria dies, to build relations between Britain and the United States. Turns out, these are Americans that are still loyal to the Crown.

Robert Breedlove: Got it.

Dr Jack Kruse: So anybody who has “CFR” at the end of their name. Most famous one that I’ve been going after on social media lately is Calley Means and his dad. They’re all linked to the Rockefellers.

Why is this important to me and you, as a Bitcoiner? Because I don’t think I’m going to get an argument from you: The Rockefeller family is part of the Federal Reserve. No question about it.

And when you scale it forward, the Rockefeller Foundation plays a huge role in my profession, has ever since the Flexner Report, again 1911. And then it plays a huge role in the formation of the Fed. It ties energy, ties money.

And then eventually, where does it go to? Banking? Why? Because that’s where Chase comes from.

To bring it more to probably your timeframe, his timeframe, that’s when you have JPMorgan Chase come together. In other words, where does Jamie Dimon come from? Why does Jamie Dimon really hate Bitcoin? Because – you need to know this story that I’m telling you – because, Jamie Dimon was formed from Sandy Weill. Sandy Weill is from Citigroup. Citigroup is linked to the Council of Foreign Relations to to all the brothers that were John D. Rockefeller’s sons.

These guys were all captains of industry, robber barons, whatever you want to call them. But they were politicians that masterfully played all the politics from 1911, I would say until probably 1990. All the formation of your young, young life, but the majority of my life.

So, when you say, “Where does ignorance end and where does fraud begin?” Obviously, your point of relativity becomes important.

Him as a Commonwealth guy, he has a different idea than I do. You’re an American like me, but I would be willing to say that I bet you that our common tie isn’t – because there’s a generational gap between us – but everything that I’ve told you up until this point is prior to my own life.

So you have to ask yourself the question as the Bitcoiner, why did Jack spend this much time going back to parts of his life? Because it blew up things in my young life that I was taught to be true, that I examined that no longer were.

Robert Breedlove: So you started at the surface of centralized medicine, basically followed the Rabbit Hole, which is probably largely following the money.

Dr Jack Kruse: Correct.

Robert Breedlove: And it takes you through these layers of history and this sequence of cause and effect. So then 1812 Rothschilds take over the Bank of England. And then 1913, we get the Federal Reserve in the United States.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, something happens in between there. That’s important.

Robert Breedlove: You have three failed attempts, but that is the Rothschilds establishing – at least Rothschilds and Co. – they are obviously other owners of the Fed. That’s them establishing a toehold in the United States, in 1913.

Dr Jack Kruse: I’m going to tell you the toehold that’s important probably for your history. Like, how do we link, now the Danny Jones part, that he didn’t want to step into, which is the Mossad? This is very important.

1843, this is remember, Queen Victoria comes in in ‘37. There’s a bunch of Jewish merchants in a place called Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. They’re not looked too favorably. There’s some anti-Semitism there. They wound up leaving Germany. And where do they come? They come to the United States in the 1840s. What do you know about the 1840s and 1850s in the United States? Pre-Civil War.

So, who were they loyal to? Were they loyal to the Americans or were they loyal to the Royal Family? They were still loyal, even though they were treated badly and they wanted to make good with Queen Victoria, in coming over.

So, they became all the captains of industry in the 20 states then, or the 13 colonies, however you want to characterize it. And from 1843, all the way up into our Civil War, they were involved in guess what psyops? Lincoln’s assassination.

So, realize that these are the family members. They’re a part of what we call B’nai B’rith. What did B’nai B’rith eventually morph into? ADL, AIPAC.

So, when you begin to understand that the families that all form the Federal Reserve are all linked to this same group, you start to go, “Now, it begins to make sense, what happened in the 20th century down the road, because these people truly were still loyal to the British Crown and they never went back. They were always trying to capture allodial title.

You’ll find out some of the people that you and I were taught were, I would say “heroes” for the United States, specifically FDR. FDR is one of my top five worst presidents. Woodrow Wilson by far is the worst. Woodrow Wilson gave the monetary system to these guys, to the guys that came over in the pre-Civil War time. That’s where you actually merge the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers.

Robert Breedlove: That’s all you need, to ultimately take allodial title back, right? Is control of the monetary system. Because you can just inflate the currency and violate property rights, transfer them to your master away from the target.

Dr Jack Kruse: It’s amazing to me that Bitcoiners don’t understand this history. Why? Because to me, I said to the guys before we started, Bitcoiners are really good about, “Let’s go back and talk about 1971,” Because you’re young. I’m sitting there and I’m going, “Bro, hold my beer.” There’s a long story that’s tied to this, because you need to realize – let’s bring it to current events:

Why is Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown like our mortal enemies? Well, you need to know that they all tie back to this story. Each one of them, if you go back in this tentacle, you’ll find out they’re all tied to the Rockefellers. They’re all tied to the bankers who are tied to this story.

And when you really understand Elizabeth Warren’s part, she actually is tied to the health side and the banking side, because most of the companies that get broken-up in Standard Oil are now based either in New Jersey or in Massachusetts. And where were all the COVID jabs really designed? In Massachusetts. So guess where all her money comes from?

The first question we should always ask about Elizabeth Warren – because she’s in my Top 10 Traitor List, right now in the United States. She makes $300,000 a year. Robert, she’s got $400 million in the bank.

You remember what they used to do in Ancient Greece? Because, I know you like history, a little bit. They’d look at how much money you had and after the next year, they’d look at how much you have in the bank. And if you had too much and it didn’t make sense. They killed you. They didn’t put you on trial. They just killed you.

And you want to know something? They used a made up pandemic, used a bioweapon to try to take a lot of us out. And not only did they do a really bad job, they wound up killing the wrong people. Like guys that look like you now, with big muscles, you’re the one dying. It’s not me. The fatties didn’t get taken out.

They weren’t ready for COVID. COVID was not something they were going to do. It’s something they had to do…The reason why [is] they had to get rid of Trump.

Like, when you look at this from a totally different situation, the whole story about the CBDC, the path that you need to get there –

Robert Breedlove: Is a crisis.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, you need to make sure that the Fourth Amendment is taken care of. Because without the Fourth Amendment being taken care of, you ain’t getting a CBDC.

Robert Breedlove: Fourth amendment is?

Dr Jack Kruse: Property and privacy. So, guess what? Trump puts two people that are experts on the Fourth Amendment on the Supreme Court. That did not sit well with the industrial military players. Because guess what that means? The bankers don’t get what they want. The bankers don’t get the CBDC soon.

So what do you do? That’s when you get rid of Trump. And then, you then start to take out the people that you need to take out. That was the original plan.

Who was going to execute that plan? Fauci, OK? Because he already did it once, with HIV. AZT and gay people, he was very successful in killing them.

Robert Breedlove: So, when you say that the pandemic had to happen, they had to perpetrate it, you’re saying it’s because they needed to taper this Ponzi scheme that is just out of control, at this point?

Dr Jack Kruse: They couldn’t get to the CBDC fast enough. See the goal, everywhere else in the world, they can get to the CBDC. That’s not going to be a problem.

Robert Breedlove: They can’t get to it here because of the Fourth Amendment.

Dr Jack Kruse: You got it. And the real problem with the impediment, now is that you have two Supreme Court justices that are experts in that. So what did that just do for the Federal Reserve and for the Treasury Department? Programmable money is going to be further down the road.

So I said to your guy before he came, I said, “Don’t you find it a little bit funny that in 2016 to 2020, Trump was completely anti-Bitcoin. And now, he’s like, “Oh, I want Bitcoin,” and this and that. Do you understand why now?

Robert Breedlove: Well, they raised $100 million for him, didn’t they?

Dr Jack Kruse: Oh, you may think that that’s the case. I’m going to tell you that now –

Robert Breedlove: I think it’s a feature, not a bug of Bitcoin, by the way.

Dr Jack Kruse: I actually think they need Bitcoin to get them to the CBDC, because the money is that bad.

So in other words, now the game plan has adapted. And what they thought was going to happen during Biden and Kamala, that they would take out a lot of my generation and older, clear the deck, turned out, the bioweapon wasn’t fully tunable. And guess what happened?

Robert Breedlove: Took out the wrong demographic.

Dr Jack Kruse: They took you out.

Robert Breedlove: Not me. I didn’t get that sh¡t. But yeah, I guess.

Dr Jack Kruse: But you understand where I’m going. And how do I want you to think about this?

Before COVID begins in 2019, we get this guy from Harvard University arrested at the airport, caught with 21 vials of nanobot technology. His name’s Charles Lieber.

Everybody heard about the United States, but nobody ever actually thought about what was going on. Two guys from China who worked in Wuhan gets arrested with him. They take the 21 vials away.

He’s the expert in WBAN technology. This is all the stuff that you hear about with the Big Tech guys in Silicon Valley.

Robert Breedlove: Yeah. I want to get into that. The semiconductor stuff.

Dr Jack Kruse: Right. So what happens? Once this guy gets arrested, they realize that China wants to steal this technology. That was what they were going to use to tune the bioweapon to take us out.

They had to re-deploy and put that stuff in Ukraine, because they had to protect [against] China from stealing this technology. So guess what happens now? How can I tell you? Because this does sound like conspiracy theory.

I’ll give you that 100%. How do we know that there’s some data point that everybody’s missing? You know that every single vaccine maker, except one, Pfizer, was ready to deploy the COVID jab.

Operation Warp Speed comes out. Trump gets told about it. Who wasn’t ready? Pfizer. So what does Pfizer decide to do? They go downstairs three floors to their genetic department and they find SV40.

They use SV40 to design their jab, because they’re late to the game. And what do they then do? They tell their scientists to use a molecular tool to take the evidence of SV40 out, and then they present a clean version to the FDA and they get approved.

Robert Breedlove: Now, and SV40 is the thing that causes that crazy epithelioma, turbo cancers? No.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, SV40 is what we got in the Cutter event during FDR’s term in polio.

Robert Breedlove: The guy that injected his grandchildren.

Dr Jack Kruse: That’s Ochsner. That’s later. But this is the story that goes from FDR all the way up to this point in time. So, I want you to think critically, now for first principles.

Tell me how a monkey virus that shows up in 1951 through 1959 now shows up in COVID vaccines that are supposed to be new and improved, 75 years later? And Pfizer tries to take it out so you don’t see it? That’s why there’s two legal definitions for BioNTech and for the Pfizer jab.

Robert Breedlove: I don’t know how you extract malice from that.

Dr Jack Kruse: I mean, it’s pure malice.

Robert Breedlove: What’s the official story?

Dr Jack Kruse: The official story is they wanted to kill people.

Robert Breedlove: Well, that’s not what they’re saying in mainstream media, right?

Dr Jack Kruse: You don’t have to worry about the saying part.

Robert Breedlove: I’m just curious. I hear what you’re saying.

Dr Jack Kruse: The story breaks. So in 2021, I’m in Clubhouse, the Bitcoin Room. And I tell everybody, I said, “Look, I just did a documentary with Robert Malone, who’s an inventor, co-inventor of that mRNA technology, and [Peter] McCullough, who’s been famous for all the stuff he’s done.

And guess what I do? I don’t talk about the science, at all. I talk about one thing. You can go back and watch this.

There’s two patents for Pfizer. I said, “There’s something nefarious going on here.”

And I don’t tell anybody why I’m making this a big deal in this documentary. Because you heard all the things that I learned in my life in the Danny Jones podcast about SV40 and all that.

I had a sneaking suspicion, in 2020 that because there was two legal definitions, that SV40 was going to be used in somebody’s jab. And the most likely candidate was Pfizer.

So what did I tell everybody in Bitcoin Clubhouse? “Don’t take the jab and especially don’t take the Pfizer jab.”

Robert Breedlove: So, the fact that you are a neurosurgeon, you’ve got a deep history in medical science. I guess you maybe describe yourself as a quantum biologist, but you didn’t need any of that to know to not take the jab. You just needed to know, “Hey, there’s two different legal definitions for this thing.”

Dr Jack Kruse: And I knew the history.

Robert Breedlove: And you know the history.

Dr Jack Kruse: It’s funny, because that’s the reason why I told you your podcast is going to be important for the future. Because guess what? There’s going to be something that happens in this podcast that a baby that’s one years old right now is going to use to go after these people that are still in power.

Robert Breedlove: I’m into that. It’s interesting that that heuristic was all you needed. You didn’t need all of your knowledge, all of your experience in the biomedical domain. You just needed this heuristic.

And it’s funny because that is it’s not the same heuristic. My heuristic was in business, they say, “If the product is free, you’re the product.” When I saw them pushing this thing so hard and then giving away the Happy Meals and the donuts, advertising to kids and “You don’t have to pay for it,” I didn’t need to know anything about it scientifically. I was like, “That sh¡t is not going anywhere near me or my family. Period.”

I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what’s in it. My brother’s a biomolecular chemical biologist. He’s serving me up all this research. I’m like, “I don’t need to see it.” All I need is that heuristic. And so again, it’s a money story, in a way.

Dr Jack Kruse: It’s actually even worse than that, because it’s a money trading for time story, when you actually get down to it. And that’s the part I want to take back all the onion layers and get really to the heart of the matter.

They’re that nefarious. They did it in 1950s. So why wouldn’t they do it again? They didn’t get caught in the 1950s.

Robert Breedlove: They did what in the 1950s?

Dr Jack Kruse: The polio. They sent out 300 million jabs.

Robert Breedlove: So let’s tell the story about that because I’ve heard you tell it, but I don’t know if my audience has.

And that was a complete reframing of the entire narrative that I had. My uncle actually had polio. He, I think he missed the vaccine. So he had it and he lived with it most of his life. He died in his late fifties. So it’s kind of a personal connection, but the story you shared about the polio vaccine and what was actually in it and the consequences of that. Could you go into that a little bit of people that don’t know?

Dr Jack Kruse: Yeah. The way it starts is you have to remember FDR, we’re told in our history books that he had polio. The real truth of the story, he probably didn’t.

He had Guillain-Barré syndrome, but Guillain-Barré can look just like polio. His lawyer sets up the March of Dimes. This is where they get nickels, dimes and quarters to save, all that money is saved up and given to Jonas Salk.

This happens in 1930s, 1940s. Then, we get to 1951. The vaccines are ready for Prime Time. They give this to all the Big Pharma companies. The one Big Pharma company that you need to know, in this case is called Cutter Pharmaceuticals. They’re based in California.

The guy who’s down at Ochsner, Alton Ochsner, owns the hospital where I did my residency, is one of the major owners of the stock of this company. They want to convince people to take the jab in 1951.

What’s the problem that they have scientifically during this process? The vaccine that Salk comes up with is very difficult to grow and it’s very difficult to reproduce at scale.

He finds out that the only way they could do it is to use African green monkeys on their kidneys to grow the secret sauce to make the Salk vaccine. They do this. In preclinical testing, before anything’s ready for Prime Time, a doctor named Bernice Eddy, who’s really the first doctor canceled in centralized medicine, tells her people in the FDA – this would be the equivalent of Tony Fauci today – that not only does the vaccine not work, the monkeys are still getting polio, but now some of the monkeys are getting some weird diseases. And we don’t know what the cause of this is, so we should probably slow down and go.

You’re telling a president, you know, in his fourth term, who’s dying of this condition, there was no impetus for us to stop. So what happens? Ochsner, because he’s a major shareholder in Cutter Pharmaceuticals, he’s convinced, because he’s incentivized to believe that this vaccine is good – we used to have these big, you know, medical domes in the old medical schools. He brought everybody into Ochsner Foundation, entire medical staff, brings his two grandchildren in, injects both of them with the Cutter vaccine. His grandson dies in five days. His granddaughter gets polio in her left leg.

He hires both of these ladies when he gets the Linac. “We’re going to use the Linac to use x-rays to get SV40 out of the animals that got infected”.

Why? Because they now know that they injected 300 million people all over the world.

And here’s the ultimate screw job. You know what Ochsner is known for before all this stuff I’m telling you? He’s the anti-cancer doctor! He’s the guy that led the crusade to stop smoking in the United States! He’s the first director of the National Cancer Institute!

And you think he’s going to go down in history as the guy that unleashed SV40 and caused huge amounts of cancer everywhere in the world?

Robert Breedlove: This is legacy management.

Dr Jack Kruse: Now you’re beginning to see the magnitude of the problem. So what do they find? They start doing testing in the first bioweapons lab on Magazine Street. The Linac is at the US Public Health Hospital. The doctors are staff doctors at Ochsner, where they’re working during the day, but at nighttime they have this lab on Magazine Street. We know the location.

What you don’t know is who’s running the lab. David Ferrie, Lee Harvey Oswald, and a young girl named Judith Vary Baker.

And it turns out, David Ferrie is a disgraced Eastern Airlines pilot who used to run missions back and forth from Florida to Cuba for the military. Clandestine. CIA. That’s what his claim to fame was. He had alopecia areata so he was very remarkable around the streets of New Orleans. Everybody knew who he was.

Lee Harvey Oswald grew up in New Orleans. He was a poor kid who made good, became military-affiliated, first was a soldier and then, became a CIA operative, which everybody knows. But very few people know that he actually worked in this lab by design.

Judith Vary Baker, at the time is 18 years old. She wins a high school science project, because she starts to talk about viruses causing cancer. So of course, Ochsner sees this and says she’s the perfect one to do all our techniques with lab rats and mice, where we’re going to infect them with SV40 and then we’re going to radiate them and then we’re going to spin them down in a VitaMix and then find out what’s growing.

So what did they find from this whole –

Robert Breedlove: They’re trying to implant cancer and then eradicate it?

Dr Jack Kruse: No, no, no. The animals, as soon as you inject a mice or a rat or a human, any mammal besides a green monkey, if you put SV40 in them, it gives you cancer. Like one-to-one. It was known as the most oncogenic virus, even back then.

But that’s what Bernice said he was trying to tell the people in the FDA, until the government who controlled this process? You’re going to be very interested, Richard Nixon as the Vice President of Eisenhower. Start to see how now, you’re starting to understand where 1971 comes in the War on Cancer?

Robert Breedlove: Right, right, right. Got it? So the injection of the SV40 in the lab animals to give them cancer and then what did they do to them after that?

Dr Jack Kruse: Any mammal, any mammal outside of the African green monkey, you get cancer.

Robert Breedlove: But why are they doing this?

Dr Jack Kruse: Because they’re trying to get a solution for the 300 million people they just infected with it.

Robert Breedlove: OK. So they’re trying to cover their tracks or undo the damage.

Dr Jack Kruse: Does it sound very familiar to what happened with the Pfizer jab? Starting to see the parallels? Remember, you asked me when we started this, “Let’s go to 1812 to 1940. I’m doing the same thing for you, right now.

So what I want you to understand is they start to irradiate these animals and what do they find? Not only can’t they get rid of the SV40, turns out that radiation makes the SV40 more cancerous. It becomes more virulent.

So guess what? The animals, as soon as they get zapped the first time, they go from no cancer after the injection to stage four cancer, like that. That sounded familiar to anything that’s going on in your life right now?

Robert Breedlove: Wow. Is this the turbo cancer term?

Dr Jack Kruse: You got it. And guess what? We’ve known about this, my friend, since that time.

But do you know why guys like Kevin McKiernan, guys like Philip Buchholz, these are all the molecular biologists that you’re probably, as a Bitcoiner, just learning about now. Why don’t they know about it? Because this is a clandestine lab. This material’s never published in the data.

Got it? But how do we know about it? SV40, to this very day is a tool that’s used in every molecular biology lab.

Robert Breedlove: When you used this term earlier, you said how the bioweapon is “tuned”. You’re saying it’s the radiation that does the tuning.

Dr Jack Kruse: See, you’re a good listener. I like that.

Robert Breedlove: What is, then the connection between our existing EMF environment and the developed world and these biomedical interventions?

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, that goes to current events. I like what we’re doing here, because we’re going back and forth time travel. So I just did another podcast with Danny Jones and Calley Means.

And you know that they’ve become famous, because they came out of nowhere and they start talking about all this food thing. They don’t ever want to talk about the vaccine. And they always tell you this story about their mom. Their mom magically got cancer, right after COVID starts. They live in California. She gets diagnosed 13 days and she’s dead over the Stage 4 cancer.

So to ask your question, Calley was very fast to push out in the podcast, “But my mom didn’t take the jab.” And I said to him pretty classically, I said, “What’s your mom’s birthday?” He didn’t even know his mom’s birthday, but I did. Turns out she lived in California.

So your question is, “Jack, how does SV40 work with non-native EMF? Are you more likely to get a Stage 4 cancer like that?” The answer is yes.

And does the data support that? There’s a guy that if you don’t follow on Twitter, hopefully after this podcast, you will. His name is The Ethical Skeptic. He’s a former Naval Intelligence Officer. This guy has been trending all this data from 2019 all the way to now. We now know that, not only did COVID get out of a lab in Wuhan, it got out earlier than you think.

How do we know that? Because all the equatorial Africans that I talked to your boy about, they already had immunity, based on this virus in 2018 and 2019. So this had already gotten out. And why didn’t they get sick? Because where do they live, equatorial Africa, where what’s strong? The sunlight!

So guess who was going to get popped with this? Just the same thing. The reason why you’re a good person for me to talk to about this, because you lived through this. You live in Miami and I’m from New York.

Everybody assumed that everybody in Florida was going to get taken to the woodshed by COVID, right? Who did worse? Cuomo or DeSantis? Cuomo did. Why? Because there’s no Sun there. Florida had sun, even though we have way more old people than New York. Do you understand?

Robert Breedlove: Because you saw they were trying to get people indoors too, and they were running people off beaches.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, who did that? That was Fauci. Why? Because he understood how the bioweapon worked. He just didn’t want you to understand it.

Do you understand why now? I just want to take you back to why Uncle Jack was so chapped-ass about your conversation with Luke Roman, now. See, the fact that you’re laughing makes me feel happy, because I believe that this is the story that we need to tell people. Because guess what? If we don’t –

Robert Breedlove: It’s going to get whitewashed.

Dr Jack Kruse: Not only that, but it’s going to happen again, Robert.

Robert Breedlove: Yeah. Right.

Dr Jack Kruse: Like I’m already telling you that. How can I tell you it’s going to happen again? This messenger RNA platform is now being put into flu shots and RSV. Are you going to let your kids take that sh¡t after this sh¡t? There’s no way!

Robert Breedlove: I mean, you got to be absolutely psychotic. That would be like you saying, “Yeah, I’m a Bitcoiner, but you know what? I want to go back and own Ave and Solana, now.”

Robert Breedlove: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Dr Jack Kruse: Makes no sense at all.

Robert Breedlove: This framing ultimately leads us to the inevitable conclusion that the centralized state seems to be actual, Pure Evil.

Dr Jack Kruse: They’re – I got news for you: They make Satan look like a nice guy.

Robert Breedlove: That takes it to the next level. I’ve said statism is like Satanism, but yeah, that takes it to the next level.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, that’s why I said what I said to you, because I want you to understand that I don’t think that we get back to where we need to be, as a country until you understand how bad they were.

And that’s the reason why I want you to relive. I want you to relive December 25th, 1776, when George Washington was willing to go kill people from the Crown over 3% tax. Well, let me ask you a question – all the savages out in the audience.

Robert Breedlove: It’s a 3% violation of the allodial title.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, guess what? How about $3.3 trillion and they killed, low-end, which I talked about in the last podcast I did with Danny, 550, 550 million people. High-end by a guy named Dennis Rancourt is around 17 million people.

Robert Breedlove: I’m sorry, 550 million to 17 million people. Oh, I’m sorry. So high-end’s 550 million, low-end’s 17 million?

Dr Jack Kruse: Yeah. What I meant, we’re talking about United States, talking about the globe. I shouldn’t say 17.

Robert Breedlove: Is this people murdered by the centralized state?

Dr Jack Kruse: Correct.

Robert Breedlove: Yeah. I saw that number, they call it “democide”, estimated like 170 million in the 20th century, which is half the population.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, I said to Calley in the podcast, I said, “How many people were killed in World War II?” He didn’t know the answer. It’s about 465,000 people.

Now, think about what we just did in the last four years. And then tell me, do you understand, now why I feel the way I felt when we started the podcast?

You remember what my day job is. I am a doctor. “Do no harm”. You understand why this rubs me? I want to get you in the right framework when we start this.

I know you’re tired. I know you’re worn down. But Robert, I’m f@cking tired and worn down, too. I’m pretty f@cking pissed-off about this. Like more mad than you can ever imagine.

Why? Because I know I’m a smart guy. I’ve known about this and nobody has wanted to listen to me. And the one thing I will say to you, as a brother from another mother, because we’re both Bitcoiners: the most valuable asset on this planet isn’t Bitcoin. It’s time. And these people have stolen time from us.

They’ve stolen it from a lot of people that did understand allodial title. And maybe a lot that didn’t. But the point I’m trying to make to you, is if we don’t right this wrong, this isn’t about white collar crime.

We need heads on a platter. We need to go back and read the Constitution about what treason and traitors get. So pardon me for listening to Calley Means and say, “Well, I just want transparency.” That’s what he actually said.

I said, “No, I want f@cking heads on the plate. I want exactly what George Washington did when he crossed the goddamn river.”

Why? Because somebody needs to pay, so this never, ever happens again. Ever!

Robert Breedlove: Isn’t that what has been happening throughout human history, though, is that we have these bloody revolutions and we get the heads on a plate or the guillotines come out? And then those who were formerly not in power come into power. And then over time, they become as corrupt as those that they replace?

Dr Jack Kruse: Think about what you just said. So, you know, you know that the Bitcoiners are going to come in power. So guess what? Why am I doing this podcast with you? Why did we start here? Why didn’t we start where you wanted to start? Because guess what? I need all the Bitcoiners to know this history.

I want you to be savages. You’re already financial savages. I want you to know that medical tyranny is not protected in our Constitution. And we need it.

And Bobby Kennedy told me when I did the Rick Rubin podcast, “Jack, there’s no chance that we’re going to get this through.”

Well, guess what? Bukele is going to put it through. Milei has asked me to come down there and give it to him. So why did I bring those two guys up in this discussion? Because they’re for freedom, Bro.

Our country, not so much. We talk a good game, but we’re not playing.

We don’t have our skin in the game. And I want you to know that as a young man, you’ll be here after I’m f@cking dead. I want to make sure that I’m the virus that infects you, so that you go out. And when someone says to you, “No, no, no, no, we’re not going to go there.” We got to tell the truth.

History matters. Because when you’re a good historian, it doesn’t matter what the government says. It doesn’t matter what the victors write in the book, because we know the truth. And as Martin Luther King said, “The truth will set you free”.

You just got to make sure that you check on it every year.

Robert Breedlove: Right, right, right. Well, your delivery is certainly very virulent. I think the virus is infecting and pushing people forward.

But what when you say “Heads on a plate,” I mean, that’s –

Dr Jack Kruse: Guantanamo Bay.

Robert Breedlove: That’s quite the line, right?

Dr Jack Kruse: No, it’s not. Put them on a plane. I’ll put the IVs in. Straight to Guantanamo Bay. That’s what I mean. I want to be very clear.

Robert Breedlove: Shouldn’t we be advocating for a bloodless revolution, if at all possible?

Dr Jack Kruse: That would be bloodless. I mean, the IV can take care of them, no problem. Remember, I will tell you right now, all these guys, Clapper, all the CIA guys. You just take them all. General Milley, call him back up to duty, he’s back in the military: Military Justice. Dude, we’re ready.

Robert Breedlove: So you want rule of law applied the way it should be, which is justice being –

Dr Jack Kruse: I live in Florida, United States. I’m going to share this with you. I wrote eight letters to Matt Gaetz – Matt Gaetz is my congressman, District 1 in Destin – OK, to come down here and talk to Bukele. Matt Goetz now is big into Plan Bukele.

You saw that he got announced as the AG. All the RINOs got Matt to run away. I’m telling you, that we need somebody that’s more pedal-to-the metal than Matt Gaetz.

Like, Robert, I’m not holding back. This is the anti-Luke Gromen part. Jack wants an eye for an eye. They killed a lot of Americans.

Robert Breedlove: What about an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind? Is there an overcorrection on the savagery here?

Dr Jack Kruse: There is. There absolutely is.

Robert Breedlove: That’s perpetuated itself into the future. Are we sitting here in the same, some other situation 200, 300 years from now, where tyranny has been squashed and it has flourished again because we handled it with violence, rather than something non-violent?

Dr Jack Kruse: Alright. So this is, this is a good inflection point. Now I’m going to challenge you: What did we learn from the Nuremberg trials?

Robert Breedlove: Well, I was going to ask you that too, because like, we’ve already learned this lesson. We already had.

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, did we?

Robert Breedlove: Informed consent. Because most of the people. It is the threshold of bodily autonomy.

Dr Jack Kruse: Most of the people that did the Holocaust, they got away. You realize that the Mossad had to catch some of those guys in the ‘60. So did we really learn? See again, you falling prey.

Robert Breedlove: It’s been whitewashed. I don’t know how we did, like we did learn. Oh, we did.

Dr Jack Kruse: No, you learned what was in your history book, but you didn’t learn that the guys that really.

Robert Breedlove: I didn’t learn it through history books actually. I learned it through podcasts, funny enough. Yeah.

Dr Jack Kruse: But what I’m telling you is that. But most people don’t know, we did not get all the guys at the Nuremberg Trials. We got the facade, like the real guys, the architects behind it. They’re still alive. In fact, the real architect is the bankers and the Royal Family.

Robert Breedlove: Isn’t it just like you’re trying to spread a counter virus in the mindscape of men? Isn’t the real problem that original virulent anti-human mind virus? And can you extinguish that by extinguishing individuals?

Dr Jack Kruse: No, you can’t get rid of the humanity. I mean, this is a fault of us being human.

Robert Breedlove: It’s the line between good and evil that cuts down the heart of every man.

Dr Jack Kruse: Right. And this is what I would say. You still need punishment for some of the perpetrators. And they have to be the key architects. I’m not saying we have to get all of them.

But the key architects, these are going to be the guys in the CIA, the FBI, the DOD. But the big one is Fauci. And do I know that Fauci was just taking marching orders from the Department of Defense? Most people don’t even know the basics of the Plandemic.

What’s the basics? Big Pharma wasn’t the fault. Who is the distributor of the jet? The Department of Defense. So what did Big Pharma act as? They were the drug dealers on the corners.

So if you really want to get to the truth of the matter, most of the intelligence agencies need to be on the plane [to GITMO]. But who gave them their marching orders? That started with 9/11. That started with the Patriot Act.

The guys who are the traitors forgot that in the Patriot Act, that the Bush administration got through, that if you had any bioweapons labs and they were in the United States, you could be put to death by treason.

So when Rumsfeld realized this and Cheney realized it, that’s why they started to pay Fauci more than the president of the United States, because he had to take what was in Fort Detrick and move it to Wuhan. So guess who really should be on the plane with Fauci? Cheney. And Bush. Now, one of the Bush’s is dead, but the other one’s not. And his brother used to be our governor. He’s complicit in this too.

So when I tell you the tentacles on this are big, my issue is the planners. They are the ones that need to be punished.

If you tell me that you don’t want to put him to death, I’d be OK with that. But you know what we’d have to do to make me feel better? We put him in jail. We put him in Guantanamo Bay.

We make the Bush family take all the money they stole from the United States people, from Prescott Bush, hiding the Nazis’ money, right now, to pay for them, to have their food. I don’t want any taxpayer money going to keep those f@ckers alive.