This is the best Jim Willie interview that I've ever heard, after regularly sharing his work for over decade.

Jim Willie is an American economist living in Costa Rica with a deep grasp of the bigger picture about the unacknowledged 5th Generation War that we're in.

Jim has a military intelligence source who gives him added mind-blowing insights into what's really going on. Over the years, I've consistently found that he's added a lot of value, with details that fill in the gaps of what I've put together, myself.

I love Jim. I think I'll subscribe to his Hat Trick Letter, and if you can support him, please do.

Jim is like a more extreme version of me and his complaints echo mine; that he has given over his life to fighting the information war and he's paid the price.













Meanwhile, here are the head-spinning highlights of Jim Willie's latest interview:

• Trump's tariffs are really about bringing down the EU Nazi government and to bring down the Chinese Communist government.

• Trump's "51st State" rhetoric is really about exposing the fact that Canada is actually a British Crown Corporation and not a sovereign nation, at all.

• Although it's unclear as to what political structure might emerge, Jim's Canadian clients tell him that there will be an appeal and a maneuver for the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan to declare independence from the Canadian Union/British Crown Corporation but not British Columbia, because the Chinese government controls and owns BC, in addition to the Ottawa Parliament and its key members.

• Mark Carney is a Cabal agent, who's imposing Liberal Communism and ignoring the interests of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, relying on the Chinese to keep British Columbia in line. One of the hidden motives of Trump is to cut China off from Alberta's gas and oil supply.

• The CCP likewise controls California, including the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Water Commissioner and about a third or more of the California Legislature, via bribery.

• Through bribery, the Chinese also have a good deal of control in the US Congress and a significant control among the high-ranking US Military and of US corporate industry, especially in the technology area.

• China basically controls Facebook and they run California but Jim says, "I think it's going to be interrupted. I think it's going to be exposed and interrupted. And you need a private consult call to hear more about that."

• Jim Willie explains that the way this happened was that, around 2000, when the Chinese made a trade deal with the United States they made a huge lease of gold and silver to the Wall Street banks, which was later reneged upon. This enabled the Chinese Communist Party to then acquire the JP Morgan South Manhattan office buildings but he believes they didn't just acquire the buildings. They acquired hidden control of JP Morgan, itself.

• Jim says, "They've been using JP Morgan as a lackey...to keep the price of gold down. They gave up on that. Now, JP Morgan only has a mission of keeping the price of silver down. And they're still working that, very avidly.

• Jim says When the United States went off the Gold Standard in 1971, there was the beginning of the destruction of the US dollar and that some $30 trillion went missing in the military, that is now being revealed was used to build dozens of underground cities, "Not military bunkers, but cities. I mean, with semi luxury apartment complexes, cities, maybe 30 or 20 cities. OK, that was enabled by fraudulent means." Catherine Austin Fitts has been talking about this for at least a decade.

• Jim continues, "So fraud went wild and when you brought in the Narco Presidents of Papa Bush in 1988 and Bill Clinton in 1992. Narco Presidents continued with Baby Bush in 2000. Narco Presidents continued with Obama in 2008. Narco President continued, in a fake form with a dead guy... in 2020, another Narco Fake President, Biden. Within the Narco Presidency came their value system and it was Fraud, War and Reduced Liberty."

• The US bureaucracy is still loaded with Narco-President appointments and they're all in the process of being weeded-out by Trump and DOGE, which is not easy.

• We're in a multi-year transition away from the Dollar Standard toward the Gold Standard and toward what Jim calls "gold-friendly digital crypto". He believes XRP will eventually have a gold backing and that it will get the Lion's Share of trade payment function and also of the SWIFT payment system, saying, "When you've got 50 years of a fraudulent, baseless dollar, you cannot expect, in a year or two to replace it...In addition to that, you've got narco money-laundering that's all dollar. You've got a lot of that that was hiding and got moved into Bitcoin.”

• The movement toward a gold-backed currency and gold-backed financial system is in progress and he believes that most of the steps have been completed. Trump loves symbolism and has been seen in public wearing a golden tie and he talks openly about the "Golden Age". This is referring to a gold foundation for a global financial system.

• Trump's recent troll post of an AI rendering of himself wearing Papal attire was a message to the Vatican that, "You've been conquered." Jim describes the Vatican as the Executive Branch of the Empire of the Three Cities, saying, "I've got military intel, is very reliable, in my opinion, so far. It mentions tonnage, tonnage. It's it's not the 750 plane loads out of the Vatican. It's much higher...So, like, just think of a new CEO of the Vatican. Now, that's Donald Trump with a little bit of ego showing, because the Black Nobility and the Bloodline in the Vatican, they're still very much in the picture. But what is not known well is what has happened to the Black Nobility of the Vatican and their family fortunes. That is going to be a topic of conversation – and conquest, very soon."

• The Cabal is "Buying silver in Turkey and maybe India at a higher price and selling it at a lower price in New York – at a loss – because the loss is so much smaller than the impact of the breakdown in the silver market, where it would go to 50 dollars and destroy, I believe, at least one or two Wall Street banks."

• Jim says Trump has set up a task force to determine the origin and contracts and hiring practices for the spraying of chemtrails, saying, "Robert Kennedy has revealed something that's fascinating and very ugly, sinister: that jet fuel is loaded with many of the same toxic ingredients as chemtrails. I think that they're going to come up against is the Bush Crime Family, because I was told that they are the main – but not the only one – they are the main contractor for chemtrails. And they've got somewhere between $7 and $9 trillion dollars. So wouldn't it be interesting, if Trump can do a seizure of the Bush Crime Family businesses and put in jail their managers and RICO their assets and halt the primary source of chemtrails?...It's going to be a battle, because the Bush Crime Family has a headquarters, now in Colombia.

• Jim says Trump's rare earth deal Ukraine is really about getting access to the Ukrainian financial data centers and channels for money-laundering.

• He says, "Bank of America: You're a dead man walking. Bank of America, they're in the process of trusteeship, now. I think they got their money-laundering cut off, but the Wall Street banks are all involved in it."

There's a lot more in this fast-paced, fascinating and highly-entertaining interview, transcribed beneath the video linked HERE.