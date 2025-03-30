(VIDEO: “Dr Soon-Shiong on Tucker Carlson Show: Cancer Rising in Kids" - Running Time: 108 mins - Pub. Mar 30, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

Sorry, I've been gone for a few days! I've been working on a story that connects dozens of other stories that I've been working on since 2016 and I'm blown away and I want to do this carefully!

In the meantime, this is an amazing development, albeit tragic, in light of its cause:

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, Owner/Publisher of the Woke Los Angeles Times and the incredibly-gifted Chinese-South African entrepreneur, philanthropist, cancer surgeon and inventor of a breakthrough cancer drug is now defecting to the side of the Good Guys, after personally treating children as young as 8 years old for geriatric cancers, which he believes were caused by the mandated COVID injections, as he tells Tucker Carlson, here.

It's not every day that the publisher of one of the US' largest-circulation Woke newspapers, who also happens to be an extremely-lauded surgeon and cancer specialist comes out swinging against the corrupt Establishment, like this.

🔥Tucker Carlson on X - Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs. He says that Covid, and the vaccines that didn't stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.

(0:00) Why Are Cancer Rates Rising in Young People?

(6:16) What Is Causing This Cancer Epidemic?

(14:52) Is There a Connection Between Covid and Cancer?

(25:33) Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Never Got Covid

(39:36) How Big Pharma Tried to Undermine Dr. Soon-Shiong

(47:35) Dr. Soon-Shiong's Analysis of RFK Jr.

(1:02:47) The Healthcare Industry's Conflict of Interest

(1:05:51) How to Strengthen Your Immune System

(1:10:32) What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About How to Fight Cancer

(1:20:58) Why Hasn't Anyone Faced Consequences for These Crimes?

(1:33:59) Why D. Soon-Shiong Bought the LA Times