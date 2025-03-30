Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong Defects to the Good Side?
(VIDEO: "Dr Soon-Shiong on Tucker Carlson Show: Cancer Rising in Kids" - Running Time: 108 mins
Sorry, I've been gone for a few days! I've been working on a story that connects dozens of other stories that I've been working on since 2016 and I'm blown away and I want to do this carefully!
In the meantime, this is an amazing development, albeit tragic, in light of its cause:
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, Owner/Publisher of the Woke Los Angeles Times and the incredibly-gifted Chinese-South African entrepreneur, philanthropist, cancer surgeon and inventor of a breakthrough cancer drug is now defecting to the side of the Good Guys, after personally treating children as young as 8 years old for geriatric cancers, which he believes were caused by the mandated COVID injections, as he tells Tucker Carlson, here.
It's not every day that the publisher of one of the US' largest-circulation Woke newspapers, who also happens to be an extremely-lauded surgeon and cancer specialist comes out swinging against the corrupt Establishment, like this.
🔥Tucker Carlson on X - Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs. He says that Covid, and the vaccines that didn't stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.
(0:00) Why Are Cancer Rates Rising in Young People?
(6:16) What Is Causing This Cancer Epidemic?
(14:52) Is There a Connection Between Covid and Cancer?
(25:33) Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Never Got Covid
(39:36) How Big Pharma Tried to Undermine Dr. Soon-Shiong
(47:35) Dr. Soon-Shiong's Analysis of RFK Jr.
(1:02:47) The Healthcare Industry's Conflict of Interest
(1:05:51) How to Strengthen Your Immune System
(1:10:32) What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About How to Fight Cancer
(1:20:58) Why Hasn't Anyone Faced Consequences for These Crimes?
(1:33:59) Why D. Soon-Shiong Bought the LA Times
My website is one of the best places to find George Webb's content prior to his de-platforming by YouTube a few years ago. His videos are gone but my transcripts of his videos remain. I am a fan and unlike anyone else commenting here, I have been publishing his videos regularly since August 2016.
On February 1, 2025, I published & transcribed his video post from San Diego, where he brought up Dr Soon-Shiong, in conjunction with Predator Drone manufacturer, General Atomics, former CIA Director John Brennan, Continuity of Government and the possible relationship of all of these elements with the DC Mid-Air Collision.
He said a lot of interesting things without saying anything definitive, which he does a lot and which is why I did not reproduce that article on Substack - but hey, I dutifully posted his commentary, including a hyperlink to Dr Soon-Shiong's Wikipedia page:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/general-atomics/
I love George but I don't hang on his every word, because that is impossible to do with a 'Finnegan's Wake' of vortical ellipses.
There's a lot going on. I haven't read George's latest posts and maybe I jumped the gun on believing in the doctor's allegiance to Team Humanity. If so, please forgive me.
Still, I did think it remarkable that the publisher of the Woke LA Times was so publicly impugning the vaxx and talking about geriatric turbo cancers in small children and kvetching about Big Pharma, overall. Too bad it could all just be to sell a cancer vaxx.
Look what George Webb has to say about this… not good!!!