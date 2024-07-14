Dr Simone Gold in Times Square - None of the Jumbotrons Reported on the Hit Job
“PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HAS BEEN SHOT, AND NOT A SINGLE MENTION OF IT IN THE CENTER OF TIMES SQUARE."
The scene of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
Dr Simone Gold was in a restaurant with huge TV screens and huge windows looking out on Times Square, in Manhattan when she received the news of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
She says, "Look behind me. I'm in the center of Times Square. There's video, huge video monitors behind me, huge TVs behind me. Not a single report on the news about the President being shot...
"This is the center of New York. You see all those video monitors outside, right? See all this? None of them are reporting that the presidential candidate for the Republican Party has been shot. Not a word.
"Look at that. If anybody has any doubt about the depth of the censorship and propaganda that we are living in the 21st century, in 2024, have no doubts, anymore. Presidential candidate has been shot, and not a single mention of it in the center of Times Square."
The New York Times referred to a "shooting" and CNN initially reported that Trump was "injured" and did not use the words "assassination attempt" until the FBI officially announced that, indeed it was.
Joe Biden, in his public announcement similarly refused use the words "assassination attempt". It was only last week that Biden said it was time to "Put Trump in the Bullseye."
Multiple eyewitnesses tried to warn the Secret Service about the shooter on the roof, to no avail.
The goal was to blow Donald Trump's brains out on live TV. The plan was to outdo the grainy Zapruder footage of the JFK assassination, as a lesson to all of us about what happens when you challenge the Black Nobility.
Kentucky Congressman, Thomas Massie just tweeted:
"The same bureau that investigated the Las Vegas shooting and the January 6th pipe bombs is now investigating the attempted assassination of Trump. This is also the same bureau that raided Mar-a-Lago. I'm sure they’ll get to the bottom of this soon."
Running Time 1 min
First of all, let me say that, irrespective of our political ideology, something like this should never happen in the USA. What happened today, along with the way the MSM is almost pretending like nothing happened, is more proof that the USA is rapidly falling apart. Second, what sickening hypocrisy that Washington DC thinks it has some divine right to rule the world. Finally, this failed assassination attempt. Yes, it was an assassination attempt. Only makes it harder for the Deep State to keep Donald Trump from winning this November. Donald Trump basically won the Presidential Election today.
Some Libtards have know idea that their asses are safe until their heroes gain full control of this country
That’s so odd no mention and the injured from cnn
Biden’s weak response
Trump is under Grace !!
Too close for comfort