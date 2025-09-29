We used to hear about the Medellín Cartel and other narcos in Colombia. We used to hear about the Sinaloa and the Jalisco Nueva Generación, Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel and others in Mexico.

Now, we're hearing about the Cartel de los Soles in Venezuela and how they're now running all the above cartels. We're hearing about how they've been leading the ground invasion of and the criminal insurrection in America and how they've led a decades long vote-theft operation in 72 countries around the world.

How is it that we've never heard that the Venezuelan government were the Über-Cartel of all the cartels until now?

Because it was a secret.

That said, I do think that the findings recently disseminated by Gary Berntsen and Patrick Byrne have been tip-toeing around the CIA's role in all of this but Patrick Byrne began to correct himself in his latest media go-around:

Former CIA Latin American Station Chief, Gary Bentsen frames it as the CIA being "bribed and corrupted by Venezuela", apparently unaware of the Nazi/CIA genesis of the entire cocaine trafficking business.

Maybe Gary was out of the loop? He was military for decades before and he took the Station Chief jobs in Latin America before retirement, which were "cush jobs" by comparison to his decades of service in the Middle East.

The CIA was created with the help of Reinhard Gehlen. At its core, the CIA is an anti-American, Globalist (Nazi) operation; founded by the same people behind the UN, NATO, the WHO, the EU, the UK Crown but most people who've worked there don't seem to let on about this.

Juan O Savin said very plainly in the last material of his that I posted: "American intelligence created the six cartels and then reduced it down to five, centralizing the drug trade to Colombia. And the only thing you could get out of other locations was paste, coca paste."

I'd like to ask these guys when Venezuela took over the Colombian and Mexican cartels? They claim that Venezuela is rich enough to have bought them off – plus a large part of the US Government and over 70 other governments around the world…

The globalization of the cocaine trade goes back to Klaus Barbie and Pablo Escobar. It's how the Nazis stayed alive after WWII.

Nazi, Klaus Barbie, together with Pablo Escobar founded the multi-billion dollar "General Motors of Cocaine", which has financed the Nazi-CIA-Deep State-Black Budget-Breakaway Civilization attempting to exterminate us, as we speak.

The drug money is primarily laundered through the Vatican Bank. This is how the Black Nobility (administered by the CIA) came to control and industrialize the the drug cartels, which have since expanded into human-, organ- and child-sex trafficking.

Former DHS Secretary Larry Hogan addressed the RNC last July with a cathartic message for American Citizens:

"I got a message. As a guy who spent 34 years deporting illegal aliens, I got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden's releasing in our country in violation of Federal Law. You better start packing now. "You're damn right. Because you're going home. "I got another message. Another message to the criminal cartels in Mexico. You smuggled enough fentanyl across this country to kill 148,000 young Americans. You have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world, combined. "And that's why, when President Trump gets back in office. He's going to designate you a terrorist organization. He's going to wipe you off the face of the Earth. "You're done. You're done!"

Unlike everything else discussed above, what Tom Homan is talking about is what Americans overwhelmingly voted for last November. And this is what is happening now.

Running Time: 1 min