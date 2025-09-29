Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bats3697's avatar
bats3697
9m

homan...love that guy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah Richardson Evans's avatar
Deborah Richardson Evans
10m

Hmm that’s a whole lot of money! But remember no one twisted these Americans to take their drugs . America has a moral & values issue. Not to mention most r mentally ill and criminally insane . I bet the ones selling had no, respect for our people .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture