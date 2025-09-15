Forbidden.News

Richard C. Cook
Here's the problem in analyzing such events. There are actually multiple competing elite gangs fighting each other to control the world. The Obama/CCP gang is one which aims to take over the US from South America. Another is the Globalist bankers out of London--the Rothschilds, et. al. But the third major gang is the Zionists that now control the Trump administration. Where is the real America in all this? Well, it's among ordinary people like us who have been crippled over the last century by vaccinations and Big Pharma. The Zionists control that too while funneling trillions into the hands of the bankers from legal and illegal drugs. The only exit from all this is through divine guidance accessed through prayer.

I'll have to look at this in more detail at some point. It sounds like something out of a James Bond novel. Meanwhile the Anti-Immigration movement is challenging the Globalist Agenda and we are moving toward a Global Anti-Globalist Civil War.

Please share widely. Mass anti-immigration protests are erupting across the world—from London to Sydney to Tokyo—sending shockwaves through governments that thought they could gaslight and ignore the people. What elites once mocked as “fringe” is now a tidal wave. And if these Globalist leaders don't stop the Illegal Immigration there will be a Global Civil War.

Mass anti-immigration protests are erupting throughout the planet

The UN's Open Borders Agenda is leading to a Global Civil War

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/mass-anti-immigration-protests-are

