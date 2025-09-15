In this panel discussion with cryptocurrency podcasters, Ana Marins (from Brazil), Qranker, Rob Cunningham, Mike Lykins and Dylan Louis Monroe, Juan O Savin shares more information about the off-the-books piles of cash ordered printed during the administrations of Bush II and Obama.

Then, he gets into a brief history of the CIA's consolidation of the Latin American drug cartels and how a Special Operations raid of a major drug-processing operation ordered by Ronald Reagan helped to trigger a decade-long, record-breaking hyperinflation event in Brazil that neared 7,000% in 1990, which I directly experienced and I got to observe how businesses and people adapted to this.

Juan had previously discussed how in 2016, Obama ordered $340 billion in Federal Reserve Notes to be printed, in order to pay China to supervise the theft of the 2020 election. He said a "very, very famous" New York politician had arranged for New York dock workers to take over the Port of Baltimore in order to load 3,400 pallets of cash carrying $100 million each onto two cargo vessels but that those ships were seized before reaching China.

In more recent podcasts, Juan has said that Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was the "very, very famous" New York politician (not Andrew Cuomo, as I had suspected) and that it was the US military who seized the ships – and that they have destroyed over $2 billion in cash, attempting to crack the security codes, in order to access the money on the pallets!

Juan says those two ships with $340 billion were just a drop in the bucket of an estimated $1.7 trillion printed, palleted and parked in locations throughout the world, which have never entered circulation. They've been protected from being distributed by a special security system that destroys the bills if the system is accessed improperly.

Similar stashes of other major currencies also exist and are awaiting special security signals that would unlock the pallets, causing a flood of cash to trigger the collapse the US dollar and of other major currencies with hyperinflation.

He explains the overprinting of paper money was necessary, as the currency collapse could not be accomplished solely at the digital level. The banks' security systems would stop it.

These pallets continue to be a matter of very grave concern.

The purpose of collapsing the US dollar and other major currencies is to implement a One World Government based on a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as Juan explains:

"Had Hillary Clinton won, which was the plan in 2016, they were gonna begin distributing those currencies out and starting to destabilize all the paper currencies...removing confidence and moving people into cryptos and then, their own World Currency, that they intended to bring online. "This was all being pushed by a club of Eurocentric people that had a plan. Now, the problem is that [cash] is still out there, floating and it's waiting for just the right signals to be sent to allow those pallets to be opened up all over the place and then to weaken all of the trade and currencies all over the world. "That's part of the fight. You think you know everything that's going on and why Trump's doing this and that, something else. About two and a half weeks ago, Trump called in several senators that are trusted allies and they spent all of about a week and a half just on Treasury matters."

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the Stooge Media fueled rumors about Trump's physical health, because he wasn't doing public appearances. This was because he was in private meetings about this potential financial catastrophe that Juan describes as "More dangerous than nuclear war," because it could kill more people and have a longer-term impact on the lives of survivors, because it would reset the globe in favor of the biggest megalomaniacal monsters on the planet.

The European Central Bank is desperate to launch their CBDC as soon as possible and Trump and his allies are getting ready for that.

Juan was still under the weather, so he kept his description of the CIA's consolidation of the Latin American drug cartels brief, which is all the better:

"American intelligence created the six cartels and then reduced it down to five, centralizing the drug trade to Colombia. And the only thing you could get out of other locations was paste, coca paste. "And we created a market for that. And then we allowed it to go to Colombian cartel leaders. And the idea was we could seize half of it, half the chemicals twice a year, anywhere that we found it, in Colombia... "The only place that we didn't include in what we were doing, initially was Brazil. Out in the jungle, there in central Brazil, there was a huge drug lab operation. They had 200 aircraft, all different sizes, pilots, crews. "They had three main labs producing cocaine. And the paste was being imported by trucks and cars and aircraft from all over South America to make the finished paste. It was so big, it was impossible for Brazil or anybody else to go after the people running this operation. "And many government officials were involved in this. And so, without announcing anything to the world, because it was a threat to the whole world with this cocaine, President Reagan authorized a military assault on that jungle lab. And Special Forces Ranger detail out of Fort Lewis, Washington, which at that time, I think they'd just changed the name to Joint Base, Lewis-McChord, I think that's what they called it, right in that era. "But they flew them down; Special Operations Project. They dealt with one other operation out of Honduras. And they dealt with the situation in Brazil. "And they seized all those aircraft. They seized an unbelievable amount of cocaine and money. And then, there were private negotiations with the people in power in Brazil at the time to correct and stop a lot of that mischief that was going on. "And if you recall, everybody in this audience, probably remembers either directly, because they lived through it or because their family, their parents have talked about it. But the hyperinflation that Brazil went through literally for a decade. And so you understand a little bit more completely, where the government was just printing money like crazy and promising to the Moon. "In many ways, that directly tied back into the corruption within the Brazilian government and into other nearby governments, including the drug trade, the money-laundering and things like that."

It's wild to hear this and to understand the devastating impact that the drug trade and money-laundering have had on Brazil, which does not even grow cocaine and to learn about how US Government and Brazilian Government Gangsters have been profiting from this mayhem and how Reagan's secret, extra-judicial and extra-diplomatic US Special Operation upset this racket in the early 1980s, leading to a decade of unbelievable financial turmoil in that country.

My family moved to Brazil when I was 13 and I remember that throughout the 5 years I lived there, the Brazilian currency was devalued every Tuesday and Thursday. When you'd take a taxi, your fare would appear on the meter and then be indexed on a laminated table that the driver would let you examine (this was before the IT revolution).

A few years later, I worked on a US feature film in Rio and I would negotiate the salaries of the crew and actors I hired in terms of Brazilian government bonds, Obrigações do Tesouro Nacional (OTNs), because you couldn't discuss anything in terms of a currency that was hyperinflating!

People were paid in Cruzados (at the time) and then, they would rush out to buy OTNs or US dollars on the black market – that is, if they were able to save any money, which most people couldn't do. Everyone in Brazil was forced to act quickly and to become financially savvy. It was very tough but somehow, Brazilians made it through.

Juan seems to imply that the US will be "coming" to Brazil, in some statements that may make the skins of a lot of Brazilians crawl:

"We're gonna get our country under control. We're gonna help get other countries under control, including our friends in South America and Brazil, specifically... "We're coming. As we expose exactly what happened in the vote fraud in America, we will also be exposing exactly what happened in the vote fraud in Brazil. The people that got into office are not the people that the electorate, the Brazilian citizens actually were voting for to go into office. "These were people that were selected to be put in office, not people that were elected to be put in office by the people in Brazil, just like America needs to be a place that's 'Of the People, By the People, For the People'. We're coming. We're gonna help you out. "Not to be our Brother's Keeper, but to be our Brother's Brother, right there in Brazil. We appreciate ya. We're all in the Americas together."

The alternative to receiving help from an America newly-liberated from the Globalists, I believe would be a further descent into criminal debasement and chaos at the hands of the CCP/City of London.

Most Brazilians do not understand the distinction between the America they've long known, that has been financially weaponized against them throughout living memory, as a cut-out of the Globalist Empire vs a Liberated America, emancipated from the Globalists and that is thereby unrecognizable.

Educating everybody about the difference between these two Americas is germane to liberating not just Brazil but also America and the whole world, because most Americans and most people on this planet are not aware of the distinction between the Globalist America and the Liberated America.

The ideals of the Liberated America would need to be palpable and communicated broadly, in order for Brazil to trust America again. It would also be more convincing if America could demonstrate in what areas they've already become liberated from the Globalist Cabal and if they could define what the completion of this process would look like and how this would improve the lives of everyday people.

This is the Second American Revolution and it's about explaining to the nations of the world why they should choose to each have their own American Revolutions, rather than to descend into further tyranny.

A great avenue to communicate this would be during the disclosure of all the details about the "Venezuelan" vote theft operation over the past 20+ years, in over 70 countries, that I hear will be happening before the end of the year.

A full transcript of the podcast appears beneath the video and article linked HERE.