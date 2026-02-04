Ed Martin Was Fired for Investigating Secret Base Targeting the American People

Although Alex Jones barely let his guest speak on Tuesday, what Pete Santilli managed to get across was that Weaponization Czar, Ed Martin has been fired by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche due to his investigation of the secret mass surveillance operation against the American people being run out of a facility in Fort Washington, Maryland.

I’ve been following this story since 2017, when bits and pieces started leaking out. Some may recall that just prior to the theft of the 2020 election, Sidney Powell and USAF Lt Gen Thomas McInerney (Ret) were talking about “The Hammer”, an extremely secret signals intelligence program originally developed by CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, who worked for the Obama administration’s CIA Director, John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper.

Within moments of Gen McInerney’s 2017 podcast with David Janda going live about this, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were texting each other about it, as seen in their declassified texts!

On Election Day in 2020, I published this podcast with Gen McInerney with David Janda, in which the General explained the details of The Hammer and the application that runs on it, called Scorecard, which he said could flip the election that day.

"The Hammer and Scorecard Being Used to Steal the USA" - Pub Nov 3, 2020

Upon seeing firsthand how the Obama administration had turned The Hammer against Americans, Montgomery became a whistleblower. He received two limited immunity agreements in exchange for evidence production and testimony.

Montgomery claimed the Obama White House provided 1,200 preloaded Blackberry devices to trusted Obama insiders, including to Hunter Biden and that the FBI and DOJ are in possession of this body of evidence. This would indicate that they’d long been aware of Hunter and Joe Biden’s espionage activities, such as the sale of a US military technology manufacturer to the CCP via Hunter’s private equity company, Bohai Harvest.

Montgomery said these 1,200 BlackBerry devices communicated over a closed encrypted secure network using PIN-to-PIN messaging that did not traverse the internet, operating directly off The Hammer network. Each of those devices could access The Hammer Vault, a secret database of The Hammer’s illegally-collected data, including corporate and military intellectual property and US Defense secrets, accessible only to Obama team insiders.

Montgomery’s 600 million pages of documents showed that for more than four years before the 2016 election, four contractors working for the Obama Administration’s FBI illegally surveilled American citizens. Moreover, the FISA court was made aware of this and had communicated its findings to the Justice Department.

In July 2023, Pete Santilli reported that a federal judge had compelled Montgomery to testify in August about the data harvested by his software.

Pete explained that Barack Obama and the CIA essentially built their own NSA at this suburban Maryland location in order to circumvent the Constitutional rights of Americans, as the NSA is technically restricted from doing so, being part of the US military.

Pete reported that they were using encryption through pornographic videos to give al Qaeda and ISIS all of their operational orders and then, they started pointing it towards the American People.

He said that Barack Obama accessed the program from the White House and that he was surveilling everybody, including the Supreme Court and John Roberts.

Pete followed up with a report in October 2023 that Barack Obama had used this data to blackmail the Israeli government, which culminated in the spectacular failures of October 7th, with Hamas’ penetration of Israel’s Iron Dome and thousands of Hamas troops flooding over their border while Israeli intelligence stood down.

Dennis Montgomery had put a bit of code in his software that let him see how they were using it and he stored all of that data. As part of Montgomery’s immunity agreement with the FBI in 2015, he’d handed over 47 disks with 600 million pages of documents to former FBI General Counsel James Baker – who later became Twitter’s Deputy Counsel.

Needless to say, Baker made sure that all Twitter users who discussed The Hammer were de-platformed – but Pete says Baker also made sure to give all of this data to China!

As Pete said at the time: