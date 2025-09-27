Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ralph's avatar
Ralph
10h

Wow! Thank you. I'll reread, am passing this on to my contacts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
NachoPillow's avatar
NachoPillow
10h

I'm glad to see our country finally going after the theft of the 2020 election. I hope this extends into the state and all throughout the local elections, because they were rigged as well. While Dominion and Smartmatic address stolemn elections of recent, we know Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and numerous counties have fixing elections, getting millages passed and installing crooks. I hope we address election fraud and theft on a grand scale. BTW, I want to see crooks go to jail with complete asset forfeiture here and abroad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture