Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Forbidden.News
Oct 4

🇧🇷🗳 — Brazilian Presidential elections, 10.92% counted.

🇧🇷 Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) 51.09% — 6,473,688

⭐ Lula (PT) — 40.67% — 5,154,036

🗽 Escritor Augusto Cury,Avante 2.98% — 377,795

🧑‍🌾 Ronaldo Caiado (PSD) 2.40% — 304,599

🐯 Renan Santos (Missão) 2.30% — 291,990

🐍 Zema (Novo) 0.31% — 38,946

🚩 Samara (UP) 0.11% — 14,072

✝ Clariana Barão (DC) 0.04% — 5,356

4⃣ Hertz Dias (PSTU) 0.04% — 4,632

🛠 Edmilson Costa (PCB) 0.02% — 2,465

🤓 Veterinário Wilson Grassi (Democrata) 0.02% — 2,038

4⃣ Rui Costa Pimenta (PCO) 0.02% — 1,959

from .@TupiReport on Telegram

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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
Oct 4

Alexandra: thank you so much for this excellent article! Lots of good info here. I've been to Brazil twice and have known many Brazilians; they are wonderful people who have endured corrupt govt longer than my entire life (I'm in my 70s) and they don't deserve that. I went to Brasil in 1979 with a Brazilian boyfriend at the time, stayed with his very loving family and also went to the jungle there. It's an amazing country with wonderful people and I have long hoped for them to have some decent government. I'm praying that Flavio Bolsonaro wins this election, glad to see U.S. will help them to have an honest election if it is needed for them to help out.

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