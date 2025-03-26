(VIDEO: Elon Musk's Firstborn Child: "Filth Is My Life!" - Running Time: 15 secs - Pub. Mar 25, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

Vivian Wilson (@vivllainous on TikTok) is Elon Musk's firstborn child. Originally named Xavier, Vivian came out as trans in 2020.

On March 20th, Vivian appeared in this Teen Vogue magazine spread, in which she sharply disparaged her father and the Trump administration.

On March 22, Elon commented on X.com, "My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die."

Watching Vivian's TikTok videos, one is reminded of the claims of Satanic Ritual Abuse survivor, Jessie Czebotar that Elon was, himself ritually-abused, as part of his alleged Satanic upbringing.

One sees a high percentage of Hollywood celebrities with trans children. One hears rumors that an alternative for Satanists to sacrificing their children is to affirm their transgender identity.

Did the "woke mind virus" kill Xavier Musk or was it multi-generational Satanism?

TRANSCRIPT

Interviewer: Would you give us some of your political beliefs?

Vivian Wilson: Kill everyone now!

Condone first-degree murder!

Advocate cannibalism!

Eat sh¡t!

Filth are my politics!

Filth is my life!

Take whatever you like!