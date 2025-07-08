Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Wise Wolf's avatar
The Wise Wolf
11m

Why is there a full minute missing? Because that is when they brought in the look-a-like (or clone honestly) and swapped Epstein out. Also because they are MOCKING us all. They provide clearly doctored footage as a means of saying 'there is nothing you can do or say that is going to change what really happened' because the government knows that the people are fat and happy enough now that they might make a few comments on these sort of things but they are NEVER going to take up arms and do something about it. If these sort of allegations had came out 100 years ago, there would have been 2 million armed men and women storming the capital and putting HEADS ON POLES. When Clinton got away with High Treason and was pardoned by the Trump administration, that was the final nail in the coffin of American 'democracy' (America is a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC NOT A DEMOCRACY BTW but you cannot tell the average voter this fact because they are so gravely misinformed by the Hegelian Dialectic control mechanisms the people in power have placed that they are too busy fighting over pronouns and borders. The fact Republicans have been cheering Trump for 'finishing the border wall' makes me laugh. Yeah, there's a 'wall' now. Have you ever heard of a ladder? How about a boat? All that is going to happen is the people are going to climb over it, tunnel under it, or goto Baja California and just walk right over the unprotected border.) Everything is an elaborate stage play now. It is like WWF wrestling but with suits and billion dollar backroom deals... and a lot more pedophilia and child-sacrifice black magick.

Face it, Satan runs America now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick's avatar
Nick
28m

This is all theatre, of course they aren’t going to release Epsteins crimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture