In a stunning reversal that shocked the world, the DOJ/FBI announced on Sunday evening to selected news outlets that it would not be releasing any more Jeffrey Epstein files, after just weeks ago claiming – and again confirming – that they had "tens of thousands" of videos of horrifying child abuse, that they were working to redact and to publicly release.

To add insult to injury, the DOJ/FBI claimed that they had found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.

For the cherry on top, they released 11 hours of grainy security footage that contains a jump cut and an entire minute missing.

This is nuts! Why would the FBI/DOJ so obviously and blatantly contradict themselves? We'll get to that, in a moment.

Share

The 11-hour-long video released by the DOJ is purportedly of the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Lower Manhattan, where Jeffrey Epstein was housed on the night of his death.

Fox Digital reported that, according to this two-page internal FBI memo:

"Anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein's cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage...as DOJ's Inspector General explained in 2023... "The FBI's independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 PM on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 AM the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU."

We don't see Jeffrey Epstein entering any jell cell at around 10:40 PM in the 11 hours of footage but we do see multiple janitors entering and exiting with trash bins throughout these 11 hours, starting at 7:40 PM.

We don't see the L Tier, the block where Epstein's cell was located, according to images released from a previous investigation of Epstein's "suicide" but we do see a landing with a Fire Exit and a door marked "46" with janitors going in and out. Additional markings on this door are blurry but might read "B South".

A floor plan of the cell block previously released indicates that "46" was Epstein's prison cell but the comings and goings of janitors through that door in the video and a photo of another angle of this door showing it wide open, indicate that "46" is not a jail cell but perhaps a hallway (these images are seen further below).

It's hard to confirm, because there is a disclaimer on these previously-released images, saying that they have been modified for security and privacy purposes.

Another anomaly is that there is a clear jump cut in the time stamp between 11:58 PM and 12:00 AM, with one minute of the security footage missing, as reported by Axios journalist, Alex Isenstadt to CNN's Jake Tapper.

I uploaded the footage to a video editing program and confirmed this is true. I've edited-out this jump cut in the footage, seen here:

SGTnewsNetwork on Telegram provided images to compare with this DOJ security video from a previous public investigation into Epstein's "suicide".

SGTnewsNetwork commented, "Epstein jail cell video released Sunday doesn't actually show Epstein's jail cell."

This is true, according to the video and according to evidence previously supplied by the DOJ.

The first image shared by SGTnewsNetwork below is a still frame from the video released by the FBI on Sunday night, where the door to the right is clearly marked "46". The markings in red on the rightmost door are grainy and distorted but in the second image, below we see clearly that the words in red say, "Fire Exit".

IMAGE #1: Landing at MCC with two visible doorways, one clearly marked "46", from which porters are seen exiting and entering with trash bins.

The second image, entitled 'Location of Recording SHU Camera at 10th Floor South Entrance' contains a floor plan of MCC's Special Housing Unit, purporting to show the location of Epstein's cell, in relation to the security video camera, which would place it behind door "46", according to this floor plan. Beneath this image is the disclaimer, "Note: The photograph has been modified for privacy reasons".

IMAGE #2: Left: Floor plan of MCC's Special Housing Unit, purporting to show the location of Epstein's cell in relation to the security video camera, which would be "46", according to this floor plan. Beneath these images are the words, "Note: The photograph has been modified for privacy reasons". Right: A photo taken from the staircase of the reverse angle of the security video camera footage, where we see the camera and the doors clearly marked "Fire Exit", "46" the latter now open, revealing that it is not a jail cell, plus we also see another open doorway leading to an office. This landing does not appear to be a cell block. This landing appears to house a Fire Exit, a janitor's closet and an office.

On the right side of this second image is a photo taken from the reverse angle of the security video camera footage, where we see the camera and the left door clearly marked "Fire Exit" and the right door marked "46", the latter door now open, revealing that it is not a jail cell. To the right of door "46", we see another open doorway leading to an office.

The third image is entitled, 'Exterior Views of Epstein's Cell' and it contains the floor plan of MCC, showing the location of Epstein's cell, along with wide angle images of the door and the entry gate to the L Tier leading to Epstein's jail cell with the disclaimers, "Note: Both photographs have been modified for security reasons and the left photograph has been modified for privacy reasons."

IMAGE #3: Floor plan of MCC, showing the location of Epstein's cell plus wide angle images of a door covered with yellow police tape and the entry gate to the L Tier leading to Epstein's jail cell.

The fourth image is entitled, 'The Door to the Cell Occupied by Epstein and Inmate 3 from July 30th to August 9'. It shows the door to Epstein's cell "220", with his mugshot visible on the door and the disclaimer, "Note: The photograph has been modified for privacy reasons".

IMAGE #4: Close-up of the door of Epstein's jail cell, “220”. Epstein's prison record and mugshot are seen stuck to the door.

The previously-released floor plan of the prison does not correspond with the video just released or even with the photos previously released.

So, what's going on, with this 180º on bringing justice to Epstein's clients? Why has the DOJ/FBI released misleading and self-disclosed falsified data and a video with a minute missing?

Alex Jones told Judge Joe Brown on Monday he believes what's happening is that Trump has decided to just use the Epstein/FBI/CIA blackmail file against members of the Deep State, which could explain some of the rapid caving and staged weirdness that we've seen with Iran-Israel, at the G7 and at the NATO meeting, where they literally called Trump "Daddy".

VIDEO: "Judge Joe Brown Believes Trump Is Using the Epstein Files to Blackmail the Deep State to Surrender" - Pub. July 7, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Judge Joe Brown agreed and he reminded us of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid, where they were looking for Classified documents that Trump had withheld from the Archivist. Judge Brown said he suspected that Trump had withheld these documents, because they contained evidence of crimes and had he turned them over, the criminals would have destroyed this evidence.

Judge Brown told Jones, "He had an obligation to the People to maintain control of that, which he did and I see absolutely nothing wrong with it. And it's been dropped. It's dead...And I have a sneaking suspicion that when the investigations are completed and they're solid, we're going to start seeing something come out of it."