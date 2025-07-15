VIDEO: "Epstein’s Connection to Uranium One" - Pub. Aug 13, 2019 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

With so much slam-dunk evidence of sedition and criminality on the Globalist Clintonista side, it's dispiriting to witness the self-sabotage of Trump's DOJ/FBI, with their contradictory messaging about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

They've hurt their credibility at a time when there are investigations and prosecutions in the pipeline that are vital to the survival of the United States, such as those of Comey and Brennan and the theft of the 2020 election.

IMAGE: Former FBI Director James Comey. According to DOJ sources, the FBI has launched criminal probes into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred Brennan for criminal investigation to the FBI, sources told Fox News Digital . The probes are over alleged wrongdoing related to past government investigations about claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections in which President Donald Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

I wouldn’t doubt if Trump's DOJ/FBI appointees were induced to stumble by their seditious staffers. The sad fact is that Trump's picks remain vastly outnumbered by Globalist conspirators within the US Government who are actively working to overthrow their own country.

Last week, The US Supreme Court greenlighted President Trump's major federal workforce cuts in 19 departments. These people cannot be sacked fast enough! Regardless, Trump's DOJ/FBI needs to clean up their incoherent communication ASAP regarding Epstein.

Recall, how we just found out that Susan Rice was still working at the Pentagon, as of a few weeks ago? Well, it turns out, the guy who triggered the Mar-a-Lago Raid and caused Trump to be maliciously and frivolously indicted during the 2024 Presidential election is still employed as the White House Records Director! WTF!

IMAGE: The current White House Records Director, Philip Droege, who initiated the Mar-a-Lago raid during the Biden Regime - is still employed in Trump's White House!

A few people shared a 2022 post from RadioPatriot.net with me on Monday and I got about halfway through it, when I realized that it was an article that I'd written in 2019 about a George Webb podcast, in which he describes how Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and her then-husband Anthony Weiner were the conduits to Jeffrey Epstein, who gave him information about covert actions by the State Department for their private gain via Teneo, a private intelligence contracting company founded by Doug Band, Bill Clinton’s longtime body man and where Huma worked at the time. The Clintonistas and Jeffrey Epstein worked together to privatize classified information to fatten their wallets and to intentionally undermine the US!

"There is so much more to Jeffrey Epstein than a child sex trafficking ring and a major blackmailing operation."

– ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net, August 13, 2019

Privatizing state secrets was the very basis for the foundation of the Clinton Global Initiative in 2005 and Epstein proudly claimed that he helped to found the CGI!

We were supposed to have forgotten all of this by now, because Microsoft told us our attention spans were shorter than those of goldfish.

As Celia Farber just wrote, "The facts that the Democrats think they can de-Clinton Epstein, or de-Democrat him, is just more evidence of how psychedelically dishonest and manipulative they are."

Epstein's Connection to Uranium One

by Alexandra Bruce | August 13, 2019

In August of 2019, George Webb informed us that there is so much more to Jeffrey Epstein than a child sex trafficking ring and a major blackmailing operation.

Webb reports about the connection between Jeff Epstein, the State Department and Teneo, a private intelligence contractor, co-founded in 2011 by Doug Band, Bill Clinton’s body man during his presidency, who Webb says “was the key guy who was doing pay-to-play deals during that time.”

Webb says Epstein was involved on the logistics end in their scheme, which took information from the State Department, with all of its covert actions happening around the world and privatized this information for private gain. He says the main conduit for this was Teneo, where Huma Abedin also worked. The information was transferred to Huma's husband, Anthony Weiner and to Jeff Epstein.

Huma Abedin, as everyone knows was Hillary Clinton's right-hand woman for nearly all of her adult life, including while Hillary was the head of the State Department. Webb claims Huma and Hillary would step outside of their SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) during coffee breaks and walk down to the parking lot, where Anthony Weiner - or somebody, maybe Imran Awan - would be there to sync their Blackberry mobile phones together.

"That's basically what James Comey confirmed, that the syncing of the Blackberries to each other was how [Hillary Clinton's] emails got onto Anthony Weiner's laptop," he says.

"Every time Teneo does something in terms of overseas mining, for instance, they don't want any footprints. If Mark Rich is going to take advantage of some information – let's say, about uranium in the Congo – we don't want to associate that with anybody at the State Department. You want to keep zero-footprint, you want Jeff flying people back and forth, whether it's weapons, whether it's different diplomats, etc. but you want zero footprints.

"So, Jeff Epstein basically was the way of zeroing-out the footprint for Teneo. As I said, whether that meant drugs going in one direction or weapons in another or whether it was Mujahideen, etc. and the key way they used to cover this contraband or ratline traffic was through the use of diplomatic passports and diplomatic immunity. You can see Doug Band several times in his email talking about 'Can we get a few more dip passports for our trip to Africa?'

Teneo created a subsidiary called TENEX (Techsnabexport), a joint venture with Russia that is the foreign trade company for Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company and one of the world's leaders in that industry. TENEX became the leading supplier of Russian uranium to the global market, providing uranium enrichment services to over one third of the world's Western-style nuclear reactors.

Webb describes TENEX as "Basically, ex-KGB agents who now have moved into the energy business...you're taking information or companies in the United States that might be involved with the Manhattan Project; let's say different companies involved in the uranium nuclear chain, fuel cycle chain and moving them or taking companies that were involved in the fuel cycle chain in Russia and moving them to third-party locations that you control, whether it be Iran or UAE or some other place, where you can privatize basically the investment that either Russia or the United States has made in these very, very expensive technologies.

"Mainly around this uranium or sometimes plutonium, as well these materials, which can create submarines that can go under water, all the way around the world. They can power nuclear satellites that never go dark, etc.; key technologies that are are differentiators. You can make small, portable nuclear power plants for backup power for key infrastructure, as well as military installations, etc.

"That's the focus of TENEX, of this joint venture between the Clinton Foundation and these, what we know of as 'Russian oligarchs' but really, they came from either a combination of organized crime in the Ukraine area or the combination with ex-KGB, the heads of these organizations. This is the one that Jeff Epstein really focused on.

Webb shows us a video from two years ago when he went to the Teneo offices and discovered their cut-out, Transport Logistics, TLI.

"This was the trucking company that was involved in shipping all of this uranium to... TENEX, which he reminds us was the creation of these ex-Soviet Union/KGB guys and the people at Teneo - and the Clinton Foundation."

Webb says TLI is key to the Uranium One story, in which Hillary facilitated the sale of 20% of US uranium production to ROSATOM and it's "Key to the Mueller cover-up."