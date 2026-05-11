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Mike Ware's avatar
Mike Ware
7h

Geez, what a world we live in. The satanic cabal is on the move and in full panic mode. Pray for President Trump and the USA and its people.

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Joanie Higgs's avatar
Joanie Higgs
7h

I'm one of the "coastal Canadians" (West) who's very much on Alberta's side, and waiting to see how the US and Trump will step in to save us from our would-be enslavers.

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