VIDEO: “Europe Has Already TAKEN Canada And No One STOPPED Them” - Pub. May 10, 2025 by Rich Does Politics

With the loss of their IRGC Terror Tax business model, the failure of King Charles’ state visit to the US and the Labour Party’s electoral collapse, the redistricting boomerang against the DNC, the Globalists are increasingly desperate and their pointman, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on the move.

On May 4th, Mark Carney attended the European Political Community (EPC) as the first non-European leader to have been invited. Sounding very much like the former Governor of the Bank of England that he is, he proclaimed that the international order could be “rebuilt out of Europe”.

On May 5th, Carney appointed Louise Arbour as the new Governor General of Canada, which is the federal representative of the King of Canada (aka King Charles III), with the power to dissolve the government and the Commander-in-Chief of Canada’s armed forces. Everything about her past and the circumstances of her appointment suggests to EM Burlingame that Arbour is being brought in “Specifically to liquidate Canada.”

On May 8th, Carney held a gala with Barack Obama and a “select group of leaders, partners, and supporters who have helped shape our work over the past two decades.”

On May 9th, Carney held a “strategy session” with CIA assets, Elyssa Slotkin and Pete Buttigieg to scheme about how to defeat the sovereigntist movement represented by Donald Trump, who has been using the combined power of the US Treasury, the US Military and the US Economy to undo the Globalist system.

Gen Blaine Holt (Ret) says:

“They [will] never meet their Globalist goals; depopulation and all of that other happy crap without the United States being defeated. And Canada is the attack vector of attack vectors.”

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Blaine, who is half-Canadian says that despite 300,000-plus Albertans having petitioned to secede from Canada and despite the upcoming referendum to do so on October 19th, Mark Carney has suggested that he may invoke the Canadian Emergency Act to declare Alberta’s referendum illegal, under Canada’s Charter of Rights.

ARTICLE: “Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defends promise of a potential referendum on separation” - Pub. May 6, 2026 by CBC

Blaine believes that Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith will be deposed but that it’s all for show and that she’s really working for Mark Carney, saying:

“It’s a way for them to put down a rebellion in a very scripted way. And the only ones who don’t know what’s up is the poor Albertans who don’t see what’s coming. They think they’re on their way to a place where they just voted themselves out of a tyranny. Nothing could be further from the truth. “And if you want to see the Governor General activate the military and the RCMP against the Albertans, that setup is there, now.”

ARTICLE: “Louise Arbour named Canada’s next Governor-General” - Pub. May 5th, 2026 by The Globe and Mail .

Blaine says Louise Arbour, the incoming Governor General is a bigtime Globalist who was instrumental in making the Rothschild’s International Criminal Court permanentized, saying:

“She is absolutely a Kool-Aid mixer for the City of London. Oh, yeah – and a woman bereft of one single ounce of care or feeling for any law-abiding citizen of Canada. And so, when we talk about that person in that role and what she could do, she will make [Chrystia] Freeland look like a Girl Scout.”

Blaine agrees with EM Burlingame that the hundreds of thousands of foreigners, especially those from Commonwealth Nations are being flooded-in because they will fire on Canadians and also because they will completely replace heritage citizens with those from other parts of the British Empire within 50 years, regardless of whether or not a war erupts. Being that Canadians are so docile and compliant, they are unlikely to rise up.

Blaine continues:

“So, the way I would wargame this out a little bit is, if you made the assumption that in October, the Albertan secession is going to fail. And if you take that next step, and forces are brought to bear to arrest Danielle Smith, and it’ll be bullshit, because she’s with them. And then, put Alberta under martial law, essentially. “To the extent as to how you get your comms and your preparatory communications right. My recommendation, if I were sitting in the National Security Council, for the United States would be: ‘This validates every single concern that the President issued about our northern tier, to include Greenland and that it’s in the National Security interest of the United States to start annexing portions, if not vast swaths, maybe the entirety of Canada.’”

As a half-Canadian, Blaine believes that most Canadians away from the coasts and away from Ottawa would welcome this.

EM says:

“There’s a certain amount of what’s happening in Canada, which is just a straight power play, you know, a straight totalitarian power play that you have to let happen so that the people see it, so that when you do move, the people realize that there is no other option but the use of force.”

EM believes that the British Royal Family are hostages and that Crown of England is a captured operation that’s being used to to destroy countries, destroy the Commonwealth to steal all the assets in order to recapitalize Europe and to drive the world to war, particularly a war with the United States. He thinks the financialists will liquidate the Crown and the Crown’s assets in the process.

Before that happens, he thinks the way to turn all of this around would be to liberate the Crown from the financialists, so that it can use its constitutional right to disband parliament, to call for new elections and hold the judiciary to account, saying, “The United States is going to have to free the Crown.”

[VIDEO & FULL TRANSCRIPT → HERE]