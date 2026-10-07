Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
Oct 7

Thank you for elucidating the crisis and the issues Western societies face. How to regain our loss is the operative question. I, as many others too, are afraid of the future and implications of a potential WW3. We've grown complacent: wars happen somewhere else. This next thing, likely not.

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Beth Matherly's avatar
Beth Matherly
Oct 7

I have a hope that we are moving rapidly toward a multi polar world, out of the evil clutches of the banksters and elite (they aren't "going away" but might be tamped down.) In this multipolar world the poorer countries of Africa, S and C America, Asia, will be allowed sovereignty and the ability to control their own destiny via the hardworking honest people and rich natural resources that abide there. As we go into a new monetary system not tightly controlled by elite banksters in conjunction with this new sovereignty I foresee the immigrants all over the world who MIGHT willingly want to return to a good life in their own country. Is this a pipe dream? I don't think so, it's completely possible and I say, likely.

I deeply appreciate your posts, Alexandra.

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