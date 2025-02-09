TRANSCRIPT of THE ALEX JONES SHOW FEB 6 2025 BROADCAST with GUEST, ATTORNEY TOM RENZ with LINKS to CITED PAPER & VIDEOS

Intro

Tom Renz: Going back to 2015, we have the document where, what was the journal article in Nature, where they talk about…

Alex Jones: It was the one about... Gain-of-Function coronaviruses at Chapel Hill.

Tom Renz: By the way, Ralph Baric is still getting funding and is still supported and still working at UNC Chapel Hill. Last time I checked, the guy who helped create SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan lab – allegedly– is still working there and still making a good living, creating, presumably, still creating new viruses.

Alex Jones: And what do you make of Bill Gates' open threat, two days ago, that if Trump keeps going after USAID, that a new virus will kill tens of millions?

Tom Renz: Oh, I absolutely think that that's the plan. I think that, honestly, I think that the game, here is going to go… We're going to see a ton of issues in the food, in the air, and in these poison jabs.

The Gain-of-Function stuff is there. It's done. They've got these bioweapons ready. I am absolutely terrified about what's going to happen.

Meanwhile, you've got them talking about "mRNA cures for cancer", which, after the mRNA shots that cause cancer! I mean, we've chronicled that extensively.

Alex Jones: And it's not just a COVID mRNA, is it? In all the studies for decades, they can never roll it out because it's always associated with massive cancer.

Tom Renz: I've got the 2006 document from the FDA. The FDA says in 2006, mRNA gene therapy… They say gene therapy drugs will cause Delayed Adverse Reactions, including "malignant transformation", which means cancer.

They knew, in 2006 about this. They expected this. I've got their documents!

You know, people say to me, "Renz, you're not a scientist." I don't need to be a scientist! I'm a lawyer. I have an Opposing Party Admission! I don't need to be a scientist.

Alex Jones: Well, that's right. 99% of what we covered is settled, admitted. People just don't know it.

Tom Renz: Yeah! Well Alex, you've been exposing the truth that people just didn't want to look at for, what? 30 years, now? It took a while for guys like me to catch up and to start filing law suits on it, but Hell, you've been doing this for a long itme!

Alex Jones: Well, let's not forget, we have Dr [Andrew] Huff four years ago, that reached-out to you, that was a whistleblower that went public. He was the Vice-President of EcoHealth Alliance, he used to be a top scientist at the Defense Department in bioweapons research and they hired him.

He figured out it was the CIA and they were weaponizing stuff – I mean, literally, you have the Vice-President blowing the whistle!

Tom Renz: 100%! Firsthand Witness, testified – plus, I had – I don't know if you remember, Alex...I went down to DC and I presented, I put my name on a Declaration – under penalty of Perjury – and I stood before Marjorie Taylor-Greene – she had a special committee that she had formed – and I had presented verified medical records. I personally did everything that I thought necessary to demonstrate that those medical records were verified and accurate.

And I can't say who it was but they were from a soldier and in those medical records, which I still have, to this day, there were five different instances in the year 2015, where this individual, in their medical records states openly, just plain – plain as day – "Received the Moderna COVID Vaccine" – in the year 2015! How could that be?

Alex Jones: And let me stop you. We now have the head of Moderna saying, they created it years before and had it on the shelf, because they wanted to then, own the response to it. And then, it's been put into international federal registers, two years before "COVID-19" and then, they created Moderna as the vessel to roll it out.

(Running Time: 3 mins - Pub. March 8, 2023 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net , recorded at Davos in Jan 2023)

And then, they said, "Well, that's to obvious." So, they put the same shot, the same Witches' Brew and have Pfizer put it out, as well! It's incredible.

So, we know it wasn't made in Wuhan. They had it. They got caught. It was a scandal, because scientists blew the whistle – big scandal, I covered it in 2015, that Obama was doing this – so, they move it to Wuhan, to wait so they can have Plausible Deniability later, when they rolled it out.

Tom Renz: Which was the ultimate, to this day. They talked about the "insurance policies" against Trump.

COVID was the "insurance policy" against Trump. The coup that occurred in 2020 – you couldn't steal the election, unless you had an excuse to change election laws. COVID was that.

Alex Jones: We had Fauci in 2017, 8 years ago, in January 2017, right around this time, I think it was today, it was in January, it was a little over 8 years ago, say, "Don't worry, there'll be a new pandemic that's going to hit Trump."

(Roll video of Anthony Fauci in early 2017)

Anthony Fauci: There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases, both chronic infectious diseases, in the sense of already-ongoing disease, and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak. CUT TO: video of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel speaking at the World Economic Forum in 2023, openly admitting he was a Field Officer in the COVID Pandemic War Against Humanity. Stéphane Bancel: When the pandemic happened, Moderna had made 100,000 doses in 2019 for the whole year. And I remember walking, after that into the office of my head of manufacturing and I said, "How we make a billion dose next year?" And you look at me a bit funny, say, "What?" I said, "Yeah, we need to make a billion doses next year, there's going to be a pandemic." CUT TO: Bill Gates on The View last week: Bill Gates: My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out. There's incredible people – they're not actually worms that work there – so, hopefully we'll get some of that work back in shape. In fact, if we don't, you know, you could have literally millions of deaths.

(Roll InfoWars promotional bumper into full interview)

Tom Renz: You know, you'd mentioned, Alex, you'd mentioned the tax on the food supply. And this is something I spend a lot of time in and I don't know if you saw the headlines, but the USDA just announced that they're detecting the first known D1.1 cases in cows in America.

Well, this is part of the War on Food, the Bill Gates War on Food, and it ties directly in with Peter Hotez and his threats that, "We're going to have a new pandemic".

Well, that strain of the Bird Flu is the Bird Flu that they claim can impact humans and spread to humans from cows.

Well, isn't it shocking that that just happened to hit at exactly the same time that Trump comes into office and starts doing what he's doing?

Alex Jones: We can go back, when Hotez two months ago was like, "He may be President-Elect, but right after he gets inaugurated..." and he listed all these things are magically going to mutate: the Bird Flu and this and that.

And then magically, as they got them on the shelves, now the new variants there, they test and they order everything slaughtered and then the prices go up, sabotaging the Trump recovery.

I mean, these people, criminals love to brag.

Tom Renz: Well, they do and they can't help it. I mean, and this is all sitting on a shelf ready to go, right? I mean, you know, Bill Gates and his crew have all this stuff sitting there ready to go, including the vaccines.

By the way. Remember, Biden gave an extra – what is it? $500 billion – to Moderna to make mRNA vaccines.

This stuff's all sitting on a shelf. They're all ready to go with it. They're terrified of Bobby Kennedy coming in and what he might do.

That's absolutely terrifying to them, because Kennedy has said openly, he's not banning anything. He's not doing anything, other than just asking for transparency in the science. But they're terrified of transparency in the science!

Transparency in the science would mean that they would have to look at things, like the fact that there has never been – there are no placebo-controlled tests for any of these vaccines!

Alex Jones: And they also have a secret that Hotez and Fauci and all of them in the government Revolving Door own a piece of the shots.

Tom Renz: Absolutely. They absolutely do. And the thing about this is, they funded this through USAID... You and I talked about this back in 2022, when we broke all the information and we had the lawsuits related to this being created in the Wuhan Lab.

Before that, they didn't want to admit that this came from the Wuhan Lab. But when we did that – we had the documents – we knew, in 2022 that USAID and the CIA were involved with the creation of SARS-CoV-2. They funded it. They supported it. They allowed it.

Alex Jones: I mean, look, I exposed it with Dr Francis Boyle in February of 2020.

Tom Renz: Yeah! Well, I mean – going back to 2015! we have the the the document, where what was the journal article in Nature, where they –

Alex Jones: It was the one about that they're making Gain-of-Function coronavirus at Chapel Hill.

Nature via PubMed Nov 9, 2015: ‘A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence’

Tom Renz: Yeah. And they said, is it Gain-of-Function? By the way, Ralph Baric is still getting funding and is still supported and still working at UNC Chapel Hill.

Last time I checked, the guy who helped create SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan lab – allegedly– is still working there and still making a good living, creating, presumably, still creating new viruses.

Alex Jones: And what do you make of Bill Gates' open threat, two days ago, that if Trump keeps going after USAID, that a new virus will kill tens of millions?

Tom Renz: Oh, I absolutely think that that's the plan. I think that, honestly, I think that the game, here is going to go… We're going to see a ton of issues in the food, in the air and in these poison jabs.

The Gain-of-Function stuff is there. It's done. They've got these bioweapons ready. I am absolutely terrified about what's going to happen.

Meanwhile, you've got them talking about "mRNA cures for cancer", which, after the mRNA shots that cause cancer! I mean, we've chronicled that extensively.

Alex Jones: And it's not just a COVID mRNA, is it? In all the studies for decades, they can never roll it out because it's always associated with massive cancer!

Tom Renz: I've got the 2006 document from the FDA. The FDA says in 2006, mRNA gene therapy… They say gene therapy drugs will cause Delayed Adverse Reactions, including "malignant transformation", which means cancer.

They knew, in 2006 about this. They expected this. I've got their documents!

You know, people say to me, "Renz, you're not a scientist." I don't need to be a scientist! I'm a lawyer. I have an Opposing Party Admission! I don't need to be a scientist.

Alex Jones: Well, that's right. 99% of what we covered is settled, admitted. People just don't know it. It wasn't made in Wuhan. They had it. They got caught. It was a scandal, because of scientists blew the whistle. A big scandal – I covered it, at the time, 2015 – that Obama was doing this.

So they move it to Wuhan to wait, so they can have Plausible Deniability later, when they rolled it out.

Tom Renz: Which was the ultimate, to this day. They talked about the "insurance policies" against Trump.

COVID was the "insurance policy" against Trump. The coup that occurred in 2020 – you couldn't steal the election, unless you had an excuse to change election laws. COVID was that.

Alex Jones: We had Fauci in 2017, 8 years ago, in January 2017, right around this time, I think it was today, it was in January, it was a little over 8 years ago, say, "Don't worry, there'll be a new pandemic that's going to hit Trump."

And then, he went on C-SPAN and said, "It'll probably be respiratory, out of China."

Tom Renz: ...It's awesome, because I see [John] Ratcliffe finally talking about the CIA's acknowledgement and involvement in this. But the fact that they're saying, "Well, yeah, it probably came from China."

Well, let's talk about the fact that this was an intentional release. And...let's follow the evidence. Let's be a lawyer for a second, right? You don't need to be a scientist for this.

Let's look at motives. Let's look at the people who were selling and buying PPE in 2019 before COVID was out there. Let's look at the fact that these vaccines were likely sitting on a shelf, since 2015.

Alex Jones: Hold on! They weren't "likely" – we had the head of mRNA, the [Director] at Pfizer caught by James O'Keefe two years ago going, "Oh, we got these on the shelf, new variants, we make them." I mean...

Tom Renz: 100%! So let's ask ourselves, Alex, who stood to make trillions of dollars off of this? And they did. The WEF partners and partners around this whole crew made trillions of dollars.

So you're going to tell me that the people who were making trillions of dollars shouldn't be investigated, to determine whether or not they had a hand in the intentional release?

Alex Jones: And here's another question – we know they did – the point is: why would the Moderna CEO recently go on TV and go, "Yeah, we already had it on the shelf two years before"?

It's a billion years of fake evolution. Seven, five major viruses, two subsets; chimeric. We knew, in February 2020 it was manmade. It's been scanned by the CRISPR systems, by multiple governments. They tried to shut it down.

The CIA put pressure on the Indian and Australian governments to shut-up and withdraw and say their findings were wrong. They wouldn't say they were wrong. They pulled them, instead – under threats of massive retaliation, economically.

And so we know it. We know it. Why, then would the Moderna CEO go on TV and just admit it? What's this hiding-in-plain-view thing? We have Peter Daszak on TV, three months before they released COVID, late 2019 saying, "Oh, we went and made all these viruses."

Tom Renz: 100% and you're right. The real question is, why are they coming out with this? And I think it's their their best shot at trying to control the narrative.

This is coming out. The truth is out there and it's going to keep coming out. And I think they're hoping that if they kind of leak it and try and control the narrative, ahead of time, that they can get out ahead of it.

How many millions of people died around the world, between COVID and the side effects from the mRNA vaccines? We have more people dead than World War II. These people are that scale of Crimes Against Humanity. Investigations have to occur until we get a Nuremberg 2.0. We risk another Plandemic like this.

Gates and Hotez are threatening the next one. And I'm going to tell you right now, Alex, I will volunteer my services to prosecute, to investigate, to go after these guys. I'll follow the letter of the law. I'll follow the evidence. I would volunteer my services, for Donald Trump, for DOGE, for anybody else that wants to bring me in. You give me...you make me a make me a Jack Smith Special Counsel to investigate the War Crimes Against Humanity.

Alex Jones: Hey, Elon's watching. He's posted your stuff. He's posted mine. It's happening. Tom Renz, we love you. We appreciate you.

This is so important. And we will talk to you again soon, my friend. God bless you.

Tom Renz: Thank you, Alex.