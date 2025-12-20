Federal Unions that Have Violated the Hatch Act Must Be Decertified

Tore Maras has been infiltrating and recording the Zoom calls of seditious Federal employees for the past decade. She has been monitoring several dozen of these groups from all agencies of the US Government and she has thousands of hours recorded, with chain-of-custody, numbered, by day and year.

The call that Tore’s featuring here is of the Federal Unionists Network (FUN), which is an umbrella network that facilitates the coordination of federal employee labor activism across agencies. There are members of several different federal workers’ unions on the call.

This particular call is important is because there’s potentially enough evidence of illegality here to decertify multiple federal workers’ unions and to fire every last member, which heretofore, the President could not do.

These people are rampantly violating their unions’ bylaws, the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute (FSLMRS), as well as the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act of 1939 to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities is a federal law that regulates the partisan political activities of most executive branch employees, as well as certain state and local employees. The law’s purposes are to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation.​​​​

Federal sector unions must operate under the framework that Congress gave them in the FSLMRS, 5 US Code Chapter 71. The law lets federal employees unionize and collectively bargain over workplace conditions but it does not authorize unions to act as political campaign organizations.

As Tore explains:

“Even if organizers sincerely believe they are improving the government, the law doesn’t give a f***! It does not permit federal workplaces to be used as political organizing infrastructures. “So, what you’re about to see is labor organizers, and activist figures that are federal employees and heads of chapters of federal employee unions and heads of unions, ‘middle management’ as you call it, or adjacent advocacy networks. Their roles, authority and legality depend entirely on what they actually do, not what the slogans say they do... “Federal employees can engage in political activity as private citizens but only off-duty, outside of federal property and without using government resources...They may not engage in political activity while on duty in federal workplaces and with federal equipment. “So, they can’t use the company, the agency that they work at, [and the agency’s] computer, to sit there and sh¡tpost on Blue Sky or promote posts – which they do...And they can’t be in the agency, sitting at their desk, taking a Zoom call like the one you’re about to see, because that’s not allowed. But we’ve got a few Zoom calls, where they’re all sitting in their offices at the NIH, at the EPA, at the DoD, where they’re all having these conversations. “So, another thing is, they can’t use official authority or influence to affect an election outcome. So, basically, using their weight as a union or as a federal employee to try to influence things. Well, you’re going to hear them talking about how to influence things. “And they are not allowed to solicit or receive political contribution, even off-duty. And, you know, they’re talking about fundraising... “What these unions are allowed to do is lobby Congress on behalf of members’ interests, other than, ‘We hate Trump’, or ‘We need to pay Ukraine’ – because they’re really mad about the whole Ukraine thing... “They can’t coordinate, endorse, or campaign for or against specific political candidates while acting as a union entity. They can’t organize internal union structures to directly influence election outcomes. They can’t plan political strategy aimed at affecting who holds public office. “They can’t use workplace mechanisms, like meetings while on duty, union officer directives during work hours, or use federal resources to mobilize support or opposition for specific parties or candidates. Those are clearly prohibited and they come from the FSLMRS, from the Hatch Act, and other statutes that govern federal employment and political neutrality.”

Above, I’ve cut out a 37-minute section of Tore’s 3-hour podcast, starting with former National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Legislative Director, James Kirwan, who proudly helped to coordinate the Shutdown Showdown campaign. (The full podcast and transcript are HERE).

Kirwan openly boasts that:

“There will always, always be more opportunities for us to pressure Congress to do what’s right. And that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to hold them accountable. And we will always, always appreciate FUNers’ help in making sure that we do so in the best way possible.”

This statement is astonishing, because until a couple of months ago, Kirwan was an attorney at the NLRB and he should be keenly aware that the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute and the Hatch Act 100% prohibit what he is advocating.

Kirwan is followed by Sharon Hartzell, an Environmental Protection Agency worker, a Steward with the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 280 and a Federal Unionist Network Steering Committee Member. She is launching what she calls the “Government for the People Policy and Practice Lab”.

I’ll let her explain:

“So what is G4P? As we’re fighting back against attacks from the Trump administration in real time, G4P is a parallel project that looks beyond the next three years and into the future of how we build a government that actually isn’t just going back to the status quo, but works better for us, as workers and as members of the same communities that our agencies serve. “So here we aim to leverage the knowledge and power of rank-and-file federal workers working in concert with communities that we serve and are a part of to build and fight for a future vision of government that functions better for all of us. “G4P is being developed with a common good bargaining and common good unionism as our guiding principle. We recognize that our organizing goes beyond the shop floor and must, in order to build the coalitions broad enough to really tackle the threats that we’re under, as well as just the overall authoritarian threat. “So we recognize that we also, in developing an agenda for a better government, will require multiple instruments of intervention. “That can include things like union contracts that incorporate community interests, that we collectively design along with people who depend on our agencies, for regulating the toxins that do or don’t go into their water, regulating housing issues, and all manner of things that touch people’s daily lives. “It also will include policy blueprints that we can use as points of organizing in other spaces. So, our plan is to develop these in collaboration with grassroots organizers, who are advocating for a better government from the outside and be kind of, you know, I think a really powerful coalition of rank-and-file workers and the outside grassroots to transform government for the better for the long haul. “So far, our first working group, the Environment and Climate group, has been getting off the ground with research and coalition building in the environmental and Climate Justice spaces. We have other working groups on government accessibility getting ready to launch and are exploring more topic areas in housing, public health, and foreign aid. “And a big part of this is going to be working beyond the confines of different agencies to tackle things from a lot of different angles and find areas of fusion that maybe we haven’t explored before.”

Why is an EPA environmental scientist even talking about exploring foreign aid? This is a litany of intentions to violate Federal Law and her union’s bylaws. She must know this, as the Shop Steward of her local! Also, everything she’s describing would take dozens of acts of Congress – which she apparently seeks to bypass through these “areas of fusion” that she’s trying to “find”.

These people want to overthrow the US Constitution. They do not belong in the US Government. There are hours of these kinds of testimonies in Tore’s latest podcast, which she’s calling a “Christmas Present”:

“What a great Christmas present! If we could decertify all the federal unions, right now with just this video and fire them all, down to the f@cking janitor, every single one of them, here’s the ticket, carte blanche. “Because what we’re seeing is a core conflict that is structural and not f@cking rhetorical, OK? This is lawful in private, unlawful, unlawful in federal and civic duties. So, federal unions are authorized to exist for one reason only: representing employees in labor management relations. “EWOC’s model treats the workplace as a node in a political movement and workers as a mobilized base whose collective power should be grown, coordinated, and deployed to force change. “So, this is exactly what EWOC talks about: Constituents, community alliances, escalation, wins, and transformative action. These aren’t metaphors, guys. They’re operational concepts. “So, when federal union leaders or organizers adopt EWOC frameworks inside union meetings, trainings, or communications, all the red lines are crossed at once. The minute the union ceases to act within its statutory purpose, it’s no longer negotiating conditions of employment. It’s engaging in movement building. Federal law doesn’t allow it, regardless of their intent, no matter how right they think they are. “Also, federal employees participating in that structure are no longer acting as private citizens. They’re acting to a federally-sanctioned collective entity, often using official time, protected access, or institutional authority, kind of like they said, ‘Expand in your workplace.’ That is what triggers a Hatch Act and civil service neutrality issues. “Now, discussing ‘wins’, ‘protests’, ‘scaling actions’, or ‘building leverage’ is not a neutral reflection in all the contexts of what we’re seeing. In EWOC’s own framework, those discussions are part of campaign development... “Now, ‘constituencies’. You’re going to hear them say that, and then you have to think to yourself, ‘Why would a civil servant, a federal worker, talk about reaching out to their constituents?’ “B¡tch, you’re not elected. You shouldn’t have constituents!.. “We have them organizing to overthrow our government from the inside.”

If you would like to stop paying the salaries of the seditious Feds who are trying to overthrow your country, you may take a moment to help raise the awareness of your representatives about these peoples’ potential violations of the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute and the Hatch Act and of these federal workers’ unions’ potential violations their own bylaws that may be grounds for their decertitification.

• Contact the White House

• Contact your Congressmen

• Contact your Senators

• Contact Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon

Here is a perfect letter created by one of Tore’s followers, that you can use as a guide to write your own letter:

SAMPLE LETTER

Subject: Request for Review of Potential Hatch Act Violations and Federal Union Political Activity Dear _______ , I am writing to respectfully bring to your attention serious concerns regarding potential violations of the Hatch Act by federal employees acting under the direction or influence of federal labor unions. Specifically, there appears to be recorded evidence suggesting that certain federal union representatives may be coordinating political activity with members of the Democratic Party, including discussions related to influencing or changing federal laws. If verified, such conduct may constitute prohibited political activity by federal employees and union leadership acting in an official capacity. A recorded federal union Zoom meeting reportedly documenting these activities has been publicly posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The account username is @idontexistTore, operated by an individual using the name “Chaos Coordinator.” The video, dated December 15 and pinned to the account’s profile, appears to show union-led discussions that may conflict with the restrictions imposed by the Hatch Act. If federal unions are using their organizational authority, membership, or federal employment status to engage in partisan political coordination or to undermine the lawful authority of a sitting President and administration, this would raise significant legal and constitutional concerns. Such actions, if substantiated, may warrant investigation by the Office of Special Counsel or other appropriate oversight authorities. I respectfully urge your administration to review this matter and determine whether federal labor unions, or specific union officials, have exceeded their lawful role by engaging in prohibited political activity. If violations are confirmed, appropriate corrective or enforcement actions should be considered to protect the integrity of federal service and ensure compliance with existing law. Thank you for your attention to this important matter and for your continued commitment to upholding the rule of law within the federal government. Respectfully, NAME

Tore’s full podcast and the full transcript are HERE.