TRANSCRIPT

Welcome to this emergency weekend edition of Brighton Broadcast News for Saturday, October 5th, 2024. I'm Mike Adams, thank you for joining me.

Of course, we're going to talk about the rapidly-deteriorating situation in North Carolina. FEMA has gone insane.

FEMA is halting supplies, grounding helicopters, turning around trucks, telling people they can't help. FEMA is reportedly stealing supplies. FEMA is – clearly, they got the order to go in and cause as much havoc as possible.

FEMA is now a federal sabotage department, and their mission is clearly to increase the death count to the maximum number possible. That death count will exceed 2,000 people, easily. And I have an interview today with Francesco Garipoli, who is in North Carolina, one of the survivors, who is well prepped, by the way.

He's also a Qigong instructor. He's got his own organization that teaches people. You'll hear about that here coming up. We're going to get to that. But a lot of people were not prepared, and didn't have any skills for preparedness, didn't know how to boil water, didn't know really anything. And then other people were just swept away, without warning in their homes with massive landslides, and just buried under tons of rock and mud and trees.

So we're going to get to all of this. I want to mention something else, though, on a different topic. Did you know that there's about 4,000 people that travel with Ka[b]ala Harris to show up at her rallies? It's a traveling circus. And the GPS mapping, the geolocation pings of the phones of the people at her events show that it's the same 4,000 people from one event to another over the past three rallies. It's all the same, or mostly the same 4,000 people. They're being paid to load up on buses and get driven to the next rally, unload, show up, cheer and wave and everything, and then load up and go to the next rally. Ka[b]ala doesn't have hardly any organic people coming out to her rallies. They literally have to hire thousands of people to show up and pretend to be supporters.

That's how insane it is. And that's how unpopular Ka[b]ala is. Because, of course, the Brandon-Ka[b]ala regime is all about weaponizing the Federal Government against the American People. And I've never seen people as angry as I see it right now, with thousands dead from this storm, and people in dire need, and FEMA clearly interfering with this, it's almost as if this is designed by the Powers-that-Be to cause some kind of a civil war.

I'm starting to hear things from National Guard people who are saying, "You know, we should just disobey orders and just take off in the helicopter or drive the truck, and we should just go help people, you know, screw the orders."

I'm hearing people say things like, "Arrest all the FEMA agents, get them out of the way."

And in fact, I believe a law enforcement agency in North Carolina – I don't know if it was the State Troopers – I think it was the State Troopers, but I'd have to fact-check that; they are threatening to arrest FEMA workers, if the FEMA workers are interfering with good faith rescue operations. [It was Sheriff Tripp Kester of Davidson County, NC].

And you can't blame them. It really is time for law enforcement to arrest FEMA workers, if they are interfering with good faith rescue efforts.

FEMA is there to carry out sabotage. FEMA is there to interrupt aid.

It's the American people that are providing the aid that's getting to people. It's the churches. And even – believe it or not – it looks like Walmart rolled-in with a massive truck convoy – reportedly up to 60 trucks, you know, tractor trailers. Walmart stepped-up.

A lot of other companies are stepping-up. My company is stepping-up. And I should give you, let's see, oh, I don't have an updated number. Yesterday the number was $146,000. I am certain it's going to be over $200,000 worth of food that we will be sending. We've sent already 10 pallets on a truck that went out yesterday, Friday and I posted photos of that.

So we've got 10 pallets on the way to North Carolina to a staging area for helicopter pilots to distribute to people or whatever they can use, you know, ATVs or side-by-sides or whatever – or donkey, you know –wagons.

We're probably going to be sending a lot more, depending on how much support we get from you. So if you want to participate, you want to buy a bucket, a food bucket from us, we'll donate one also at the same time.

You can do that at healthrangerstore.com/relief. That's our buy one, gift one program...

And we're going to be bringing you photos and details from the recipient staging area about how we're helping people. But, you know, we're one group of many. Glenn Beck is helping out. Elon Musk is trying to donate all these Starlink units, and he has lifted any fees on Starlink and the whole region. And the FCC is interfering with Starlink!

I mean, literally every government agency that you can think of has been turned into a weapon against the people. There is no Federal Agency that helps America. Not one. FDA, EPA, CDC, ATF, DEA. I mean, who do you think is running the drugs? It's the DEA. They're running the drugs.

You know, FEMA interfering with emergency operations; probably picking up the children to traffic them to, you know, the children that lost their parents. Yeah, FEMA.

I'm willing to bet FEMA's picking them up and chucking them into the child trafficking machine, which is the Democrat Party and all their corruption. Keep an eye out for children there. Make sure that they get safety, that they have safety and are put into the hands of local churches or local law enforcement authorities who can keep an eye on them.

Don't let these FEMA Federal Agents take the kids. You'll never see those kids again. Yeah, because they're taking them out of there. I'm willing to bet. That's how evil they are.

They are there to cause sabotage and mayhem and chaos, and they're doing a damn good job of that.

So I'm going to play a series of videos for you here of people from the area who are talking about how FEMA is shutting down donations, how FEMA is stealing food, how FEMA won't help anybody, and how land is being stolen. Helicopter pilots are being arrested. I've got videos about 15-foot sinkholes. So much more. Let me play these videos for you. It's going to be quite a few. And then after that, we'll go to the interview today with Francesco Garipoli, who is a survivor.

And, oh, by the way, breaking news: North Carolina State Police, here it is issue statements that they will start "Arresting any Federal Employees trying to stop or hinder rescue operations."

Can I say, "Hell yeah! It's about time?" Arrest those Federal Agents if they are interfering with rescue operations.

We have got to get food, medical supplies, emergency supplies to the people in need. They are dying by the day. And then, FEMA comes out and says, "Oh, no, you have to go through a permitting process! Oh, no, you have to register for this, and we have to give you a permission!"

It's like, "Screw you!"

They should be arrested by the State Police! Get FEMA out of the way. The Federal Government has become a weapon against the American people, a pathetic joke of incompetent, woketard morons.

Frankly, that's who's running the federal government. They have no idea what they're doing – not domestically, not internationally. They are incompetent morons. We would be better off without them. The whole country would be better off without them.

Frankly, the whole country should secede from Washington, D.C. Let Washington, D.C. run Washington, D.C. The rest of the country should say, "We're going to form our own new Republic of America", because Washington, D.C. is so pathetic and so corrupt and so Woke and incompetent, a bunch of criminals, a giant criminal cabal. They should all be completely defunded or rejected.

And yes, Texit is a real thing. But it's not just Texas. Every state should exit this current corrupt, broken system and form a new country, where we allow people to help people in times of need. If you can't do that, why do you even exist as a government?

I mean, think about it. Our government, Federal Government – which is an illegal, criminal cabal that rigged the election in 2020 – they can't even protect the border, for God's sake.

They can't help people after a storm. They can't even do what their agency name says they're supposed to do, "emergency management". They can't manage the emergency.

The Food and Drug Administration doesn't want you to have access to real food. All they're doing is pushing drugs.

The USDA is pushing pesticides and poisons and GMOs. It just goes on and on. There is no Federal Agency that does any good for the American people. Every last one of them has been weaponized against America. And we would be better off without them. Think about it!

They can't do a damned thing that helps the American people. And if you vote for Ka[b]ala, you're voting for more weaponization of the government against the People. The only way out of this is vote for Trump and then be ready for the financial collapse, the currency collapse that's coming and be ready to help call for liberty in the new republic that rises out of the ashes of this broken, collapsed system.

Be ready.

By the way, Laura Loomer mentioned this, that "Everyone who complied in Maui died during the Maui fires. If you complied, you died. It's only those who disobeyed and who went around the roadblocks. They're the ones who survived."

And right now, FEMA is trying to starve people to death in the Appalachians.

Laura Loomer goes on to say, "It's going to get to a point where private militias are going to need to escort aid delivery trucks into North Carolina."

And this is what concerns me, is that this appears to be a Federal Operation to try to start a civil war. And that's what they want before the election, so they can declare an "Insurrection", cancel the election, and then do nationwide gun confiscation.

That's what this looks like to me. That's why FEMA was given the order to go out and cause as many deaths as possible; to block the aid, block the food, cause mass-starvation, to make everybody pissed-off, to where there's citizen militia uprisings in the region.

And then the press will amplify all of that nationwide: "Oh, look at these armed citizens. They're staging a coup attempt."

It's going to be like J6 in the Appalachians. And then they'll use that narrative to say, "Well, we can't have the Election. We have to crack down on the Second Amendment. We have to crack-down on Freedom of Speech. We have to shut down all these websites. We have to send in the military."

And then, they'll deploy the military against the American people in a guerrilla warfare scenario.

Yeah.Oh, you think that can't happen? Absolutely it can. Michael Yon tweets-out, "OGUS, O-G-U-S, is desperate to create the appearance of, quote, right-wing violence in order to start treating Americans as Gazans and Lebanese."

In other words, the U.S. government wants to run an ethnic-cleansing genocide campaign against rural America but they also, they want to provoke this "right-wing violence", so-called right-wing violence, for the reasons I just mentioned, so they can claim there's a "Civil War", and then they can cancel the election.

Look, there's nothing they won't do.

Yes, they steered the storm. Yes, they can control the directions of storms. And yes, they caused it to come on the certain path that would destroy Trump voters in Georgia and North Carolina, both of which are Swing States.

And then, they caused the storm to kind of hover over this area, just dropping rain – feet of rain in some areas.

And then they made sure that all the power transformers, that are usually stockpiled as spares, that they were already sent to Ukraine, so that there's no extra transformers left to get the power grid back online.

So they're already saying it's going to be "months with no power" in this region for many, many people.

Duke Energy announced 370 power grid substations were offline – sorry, not transformers, but the substations were offline. They used transformers. It's going to be months.

And for the bridges and the roads – years? Maybe never? I don't even know.

So this is all deliberate. This is pre-election weaponization of the weather, weaponization of FEMA, weaponization against the American people. And you need to understand what this is.

So, don't engage in violence but do demand that local law enforcement arrest any federal workers if they are interfering with good faith relief operations. They should be arrested, but it's got to be law enforcement that makes those arrests, not vigilante citizen groups or whatever, because, you don't want to play right into the hands of what Ka[b]ala and the Democrats want.

