Longtime YouTuber, MrMBB333 has received videos from all over the world of major infrastructure LED lights either flashing, turning purple or just blacked-out, in what appear to be cyberattacks coinciding with the unprecedented country-wide blackouts in Spain and Portugal.

The Spanish government jumped to claim that the massive blackout was caused by an "Extremely rare weather phenomenon", which is so irresponsible and non-credible as to be intentionally demoralizing and intended to play into the World Economic Forum's "Climate Change" narrative.

Having worked as an electric utilities analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Edward Dowd notes that Spain had just celebrated the first weekday of 100% renewable power on its national grid six days before, saying, "You go 100 percent renewables, you get blackouts."

Since 2012, China has been the largest shareholder in Portugal’s energy grid, with China State Grid Corporation owning 25% of Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN), the operator of Portugal's electricity grid and China Three Gorges (CTG) having a 23.27% stake in Energias de Portugal (EDP) and a 49% share of its renewable energy subsidiary, EDP Renewables.

With many other areas around the world having also succumbed to the "Green New Deal", we will likely see more infrastructure failures like this; more hybrid warfare by the decision-makers of the West to degrade the lives of their own people.

Both Spain and Portugal have not ruled-out a cyber attack.

Last December, Newsweek reported on the mysterious flashing lights, seen all over the US – especially, in airport parking lots. These events coincided with the poorly-explained weeks-long siege of drones, orbs and UFOs.

IMAGE: "Mysterious Drones Are 'Changing Time' on Clocks in New Jersey as Locals Fear They're Being Targeted by UFOs" - Pub. Dec 9, 2024 by DailyMail.co.uk

The parking lot at the airport here, in Asheville looked like a haunted discothèque, very similar to images seen in MrMBB333's video.

Prior to that last July, Microsoft computer systems worldwide were taken out by the CrowdStrike Outage. At the time, AIM4Truth's Douglas Gabriel Michael and McKibben said this may be the harbinger of the impending CBDC slave system, that would be offered as the “solution” following a cyberattack that takes out all critical infrastructure.

IMAGE: Flight displays at Denver International Airport affected by the July 19, 2024, CrowdStrike global IT meltdown (Shutterstock)

At the time, Mike and Doug said the official story about the CrowdStrike outage being "a simple mistake" by some software engineer was a lie. Moreover, Mike said it should be called the "CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage", because it could not have happened without Microsoft's cooperation.

They went on to discuss the little-known history of the internet's encryption technology and how a main architect of the Federal Public Key Infrastructure Architecture (FPKIA) was Michael Alperovitch, the father of CrowdStrike Founder, Dmitri.

Mike claimed that the Public Key Encryption (PKE) codes to get into any site on the internet are controlled by Dmitri Alperovitch, along with Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff, explaining that there is no such thing as internet security against those who have the PKEs.

He said this was why former FBI Director James Comey hired Dmitri Alperovitch to work with John McAfee to expand the Information Awareness Office (IAO), which was essentially about channeling every digital communication into one stream; stringing together all the computers in the world.

IMAGE: Information Awareness Office seal (motto: Latin “ scientia est potentia ” – knowledge is power )

Although officially defunded in 2003, due to public outcry, IAO's core architecture continued development, under multiple projects, such as PRISM, which is datamining all communications to create a "Dark Profile" on every individual; everything you say, everything you buy, for the implementation of a Social Credit System, which anybody who's been kicked off of all social media in a coordinated fashion, such as myself knows exists, it just hasn't been fully implemented, yet.

Mike says Dmitri had access to all of his dad's PKE codes and he helped start the war in Ukraine in 2014 and he was behind the 2015 Office of Personnel Management Data Breach, that was attributed to "China".

Barack Obama, knowing all of this, would only hire CrowdStrike to do all cyber security, both corporate and Military while he was President for eight years. It was Obama who invited Dmitri to be the only person to look at the DNC server when they said they were "hacked" in 2016.

Dmitri saw everything Hillary Clinton was doing on the DNC server and on her own server while she was Secretary of State; trading guns without permission in exchange for donations to the Clinton Foundation, etc.

As for the current LED weirdness shown in MrMBB333's video, Doug commented in agreement with the late Dr Rashid Buttar and with DARPA technology whistleblower, Sabrina Wallace: