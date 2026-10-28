Flávio Bolsonaro’s Great Escape

This video was posted by Flávio Bolsonaro early Tuesday evening, saying that he was about to enter the White House for a meeting. It evidently was part of the most significant counterintelligence and disinformation operation in recent years involving the whereabouts of a Brazilian political figure. That video was recorded in Brazil.

He told viewers:

“Hey guys, I’m entering the White House now. We’re going to have a very nice conversation. In a little while, you’ll know who I’m with. “Take care. God is in Control.”

Throughout Tuesday, there had been reports that he’d escaped and was already in Florida with the help of three other South American countries in an operation orchestrated by Secretary of State Rubio and personally overseen by President Trump.

He’d actually been in Brazil all day. At 1:01AM on Wednesday, Argentinean border control announced that Flávio Bolsonaro, his wife, and their two daughters had entered the country at 10:50PM on Tuesday and had boarded a plane for Guayaquil, Ecuador at 11:30PM.

The Argentinean government agency stated that they’d entered the country legally with valid travel documents through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge border crossing near Iguaçu Falls, where the borders of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina meet.

The Italian government had announced earlier that afternoon that Flávio Bolsonaro is an Italian citizen with an Italian passport and that there was nothing that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes could do to block his exit, as Flávio has not been charged with any crime.

If the announcement by the Argentinean government is true, the Bolsonaro family will arrive in the US in the mid-morning or early afternoon, as a flight from Argentina to Guayaquil would have them landing shortly before 3AM on Wednesday and a flight from Ecuador to Washington DC would take 8 hours.

Metrópolis reports that Flávio is planning to hold a press conference from the US as early as today to explain the motives for his escape.

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Meanwhile, Brazilian mathematics PhD, Marcelo Trindade says he took the official voting data from 472 ballot boxes on a government website and he noticed a pattern in the data stream of votes coming in for Flávio Bolsonaro.

He noticed a pattern that deviated from a random transmission of data packets. The trendline was consistently going up and consistently getting beaten down – meaning that it wasn’t random.

He calculates that Flávio was winning with between 60%-65% of the votes but that his results were being algorithmically squashed.

VIDEO: “Flávio Was Winning by 60%-65%. The Vote Was Algorithmically Suppressed” - Pub Oct 28, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowlledgeTV.net

He says:

“[This] is where the coup becomes clear…The visible trend from here to here is a trend going upwards. The algorithm then, knowing this, activates some command somewhere, which causes the candidate to be linearly penalized. “My point is that a partial linear trend cannot exist within a vote-counting process where the submission of results is random.”

Dr Trindade shows several instances of this same deviant pattern, saying:

“The algorithm, once again, detects and starts to make the candidate fall. Once again, trending upwards: penalty. Trending upwards: penalty. “I want you to tell me, what is the mathematical probability of, from time to time, here, the candidate only being penalized?.. “Taking this here, I estimate that Bolsonaro would have won the elections with 60% to 65% of the votes. I repeat, from 60% to 65% of the votes. I want this live to reach 1,000 people.”

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