by RockBottomsAVL
When you live in the disaster area, you can’t help but have questions…how did this happen? Why did this happen? Facts are facts…here’s a few to consider….what conclusions should we draw?!
Saw this yesterday. It is superlative and captivating in its directness and candor. I detect no filter on the raw, firsthand truth-telling rendition of first hand experience of personal anguish and walking through scenes straight from the pages of Dante's Inferno. Which, by the way, if you haven't read it, meets out just punishment for the demented ones who create such misery for the innocent. (So very satisfying) From a close-by part of the world, Parmenides, the pre-Socratic healer-priest (Iatromantis in Greek) recounts in exquisite poetic form a 'katabatic' journey to the underworld in a form of meditation known in the Greek world as incubation. As he reaches his end point, he encounters the goddess Justice. He knows her as "She who demands exact returns". Few in the modern world know that this journey, taken in "the dark places of wisdom" constitutes the sacred origins of Western Civilization. Katabasis is the ancient form of meditation that was taken in complete darkness and unwavering stillness and allows the "traveler" access to sacred and eternal truths that are brought back to the material world for guidance from the purest source, unsullied by distortion; not unlike the purest water from deep Artesian wells. It was also practiced by the Irish poet seers who gave us mindbendingly beautiful prose and poetry. So, will Lady Justice put the Helene promoters/directors in their place? In our desperately degraded language of end-point Western Civilization, we might 'justly' say, "Every dog has his day." (Krys)
WOW.
This is how we'll piece together all the missing parts of our "short" history on this continent and what REALLY went down.
Just like the good old long arm of the STURCH. The Jesuits destabilizing populations and taking over. Causing floods, poisoning water supplies...
TERRIBLE and HORRIBLE what happened through them hills. Our Asheville friends are 👌, but all them in the hills...
I'm not as upset about Acapulco, but it's extreme destruction would also shed more light on the GEOENGINEERING from the Yucatan that also destroyed parts of The South.
The South WILL RISE again. Lots of lies in the old "civil war" as well.
FUCKING war mongers. FUCKING war PIGS.