Flynn's Third Party Agenda

Two weeks ago, Trump announced that Xi Jinping will be visiting the US on September 24th. This announcement came exactly one week after Trump’s detailed speech revealing China’s years-long, large scale operation, together with the Intelligence Community to steal US elections and to undermine his presidency.

The obvious question became, “Why was he speaking with such reverence about Xi and inviting him to Washington, when China helped steal the 2020 election?”

If you’ve been following my coverage of Promethean Action, Tommy’s Podcast and Rich Does Politics, they’ve been talking about how all nations, including the US, China, Russia and Iran have been victimized, puppeteered and used as proxies by the Financialists / Globalists (“City of London” aka “Deep State”) to maintain the world at war, using their “Strategy of Tension”.

They’ve further destabilized societies by establishing multi-billion-dollar narcotics-trafficking industries to create dark money flows that are hidden in Secrecy Jurisdictions and laundered through the major banks to finance their subversive activities. This is where Venezuela and Iran come into play and why they’re vital to Trump’s National Security Strategy.

These commentators have also noted indications of a secret alliance between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to overthrow the internationalist WEF Deep State Cabal, not unlike what Q suggested way back on Nov 11, 2017:

IMAGE: From Q post 140

Indeed, evidence of China’s assistance in the Trump administration’s investigations of the 2020 election theft emerged in a document declassified by Trump on July 16th and published on the White House website entitled, “FBI_ALBANY_IIR_ PROVIDED_TO_CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY.pdf”

Fbi Albany Iir Provided To Chairman Grassley 1.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This may be why President Trump is not sanctioning China by invoking Executive Order 13848: Because China is helping Trump’s investigation of Deep State intelligence agencies.

That same week on July 22nd, Lt Gen Mike Flynn (ret), former DIA Director and National Security Advisor to President Trump was seen aggressively challenging Trump’s peaceful stance towards China, while reposting extremely disparaging remarks about Trump, as well as heckling Trump supporters who politely expressed confidence that the President knew what he was doing:

IMAGES: Thread of tweets made by Mike Flynn on Jul 22, 2026

“And what pray tell would that little plan entail?”

Flynn’s doing his Wicked Witch of the West impersonation.

“I’ll get you, my pretty and your little dog, too!”

Is this how you speak to MAGA after grifting off of them for the past 5 years on the ReAwaken America Tour? Is this how you speak about the President who gave you a full and unconditional pardon after you pled guilty to lying to the FBI?

Last Sunday, things heated up further when Patrick Byrne tweeted out a “General Michael Flynn for President” poster, triggering a mostly negative response – because on top of everything else, Flynn has about as much charisma as a sheet of particle board.

I’ve defended Patrick up and down because of all that he’s done investigating the elections and because he was friends with my friend John Perry Barlow, who spoke so highly of him to me in 2005, when John was a guest at my parents’ apartment in Rio. Patrick was calling him every day back then to talk about the naked shorts on Wall Street.

It’s distressing to think that Patrick would spend $100M of his money and 15 years of his life investigating election fraud, only to go down in history as a traitor. I hope I’m wrong.

My former AMPNews colleague, Josh Reid, who is a fervent Flynn supporter thinks something very different is going on, suggesting that Flynn’s behavior is “kayfabe” and that his antics actually have to do with the collapse of the DNC and a movement Flynn is spearheading to create a third political party that unites disgruntled Trump voters with the moderate Democrats who don’t want Communism.

Of course to be viable, they’d have to peel off as much of MAGA as they can but Josh claims that President Trump wants Flynn to do exactly what he’s doing and that many of the public feuds we’ve observed in recent years have also been kayfabe, such as the spat between Trump and “DeSanctimonious” during the 2024 RNC Primaries and the subsequent feud between Trump and Elon Musk in early 2025.

Josh notes that Trump maintains good relations with Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk and with Steve Bannon and he asks, “Why is it any different for Tucker? Alex Jones? General Flynn?”

Josh continues:

“You have a 3-star retired US Army general who is a master at 5th Generation Warfare and Movement Warfare collaborating with those people… “I want you to think about this for a minute: Is the party that they’re forming America First? Yeah. Very much. They’re strong Second Amendment, Constitutional civil rights protection. It’s very much moderate conservative. “So, if you were planning, a decade ago this takeover of the United States of America to reestablish the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America, this was your plan a decade and a half ago, 2014-2015, you’re the White Hats, you’re the Generals, and you’re sitting there going, ‘OK, we have to end the Democratic Party, we have to take this down, we have to dismantle the Globalist system, China,’ all of this stuff and someone goes, ‘Whoa, hold up, what happens when the Democratic Party falls away? What happens to all those voters?’ “Well, we need to find something to put in that place to capture all those voters. How would you do that? You’d create factionality within the current political party: MAGA, America First. You would turn people against Donald Trump: ‘I don’t like what he’s doing! That’s not what I voted for!’ “Because that’s exactly the rhetoric we’ve been hearing. And those people now have a commonality with the moderates, the independents and the Left… “When they see this growing political party that’s against Trump, that’s anti-Trump but pro-’America First’, those people are going to siphon right into there. And that’s what you’re about to see happen. And General Flynn? He is the mechanism that is keeping it all together.”

It’s a shame that Flynn’s creation of a new home for moderate Democrats requires that he bash Trump and MAGA – without whom he would be nothing. Moreover, I don’t see Democrats flocking towards the likes of MTG.

But Josh says it’s just another day in 5th Generational Warfare and that we may as well get used to it, because this is what it’s going to be like for the rest of our lives:

“The world has changed. It is going to be like this every day, day in and day out. That means that we have to be able to develop the mental faculties, the filter mechanisms, the political analysis to navigate within the age of information wars.”

Meanwhile, Trump defector MTG gleefully tweeted a photo of herself, Thomas Massie and Joe Kent in a conclave at Tucker Carlson’s Maine cabin, to the delight of Leftist podcaster Cenk Uygur, together with Alex Jones in a kind of Hell-has-frozen-over-like symphony:

General Flynn’s son, Mike Flynn Jr is also very supportive of this burgeoning third party, while viciously disparaging the Trump supporters in his thread as “cultists”:

Millions of Trump supporters have endured a decade of relentless and disgusting PSYOPS, from the Russia Hoax, to the Alexander Vindmans and the E Jean Carrolls of the world and many of us, like me have been de-deplatformed, de-banked and financially ruined, so everything looks like another attack – and now, we’ve got the King of PSYOPS taking a run at us.

Another AMPNews colleague of mine, former Navy SEAL and CIA Security Operative, Michael Jaco who is friends with Josh says, “My warning to everyone that still supports Michael Flynn: Eventually, that will be your downfall.” He says that Alex Jones and others supporting Flynn and this anti-MAGA party are blackmailed or compromised to some degree.

Then, Jaco says something I’ve never heard him say before. He says that he was recently targeted in a Directed Energy Weapon attack that he associates with the people behind Flynn, who he’s implied in the past are the same people who hijacked journalist, Michael Hastings’ Mercedes and slammed it into a palm tree in Los Angeles.

I’ve never seen Jaco play the victim before. Actually, he remains stoic:

“Directed Energy Weapon attacks. You know, if I’m not here tomorrow, you guys are going to continue on and and bust their chops. One of us falls, somebody else picks up the banner and continues…We win the war, eventually… “I’m very tired of bringing up all the stuff I’ve brought up, all throughout these years. I can’t just go back and do it all over, over and over. Oh, there’s so much. There’s so much. But that, right there – that X post should be the nail in the coffin.”

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