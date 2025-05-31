VIDEO: "For Entertainment Purposes Only" - Pub. May 31, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

This super-creepy, far-out video is like a journey through the internet 25 years ago. It was tweeted for entertainment purposes only by Tore Maras on October 4, 2024 with the comment: "Can you hear me? Silent Running/Kaonics by Hidden Citizens/SV17q/Dark Alert" and it was recently re-posted to her Telegram account.

The text is extremely fleeting and some of it apparently AI-generated, with words like "prograncy", instead of "program" and "USVIDED".

The images show the construction of tunnels with the massive Tunnel Boring Machines, as well as known underground facilities all over the US and the world, including Cheyenne Mountain, Mount Weather, the Greenbrier Hotel, Raven Rock, Area 51 in Nevada, Grand Mesa, Colorado and archival footage of the construction of the Camp Century base in Greenland.

Elon Musk owns the Boring Company, which "Creates safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels. The mission: solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities."

There are hundreds of fast-paced video images and illustrations of underground bases and fleeting images of a map of Water Island off the southern coast of St. Thomas US Virgin Islands, where the Biden Family owns land.

There are flickering images of an actor making the "Vulcan" hand signal with titles saying this is also a Masonic symbol for "M" to signify Masonry.

We also see images from the construction of the HS2 Old Oak Common "Superhub" train station in West London that locals tell me has been under construction for ages and that never seems to be completed and which doesn't really seem to be necessary.

By 1980 in the UK, there were already trains that could travel between London and Glasgow in a few hours at peak speeds of nearly 200 mph. It's only 350 miles between these two cities.

The inclusion of these HS2 images is suggestive that this construction may be no ordinary train line and that it may be part of the "missing trillions" that Catherine Austin Fitts suspects has been used to finance the building of underground infrastructure, including alien bases and an alleged magnetic levitation railroad that connects these secret bases all over the world.

There's a reference to an an underground facility beneath Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

There are references to child trafficking and how this is being done underground and we see images of adrenochrome vials with the titles:

"Over 800k humans go missing every year. Food, on and off planet, slave trade and more. You know where the mising kids on the milk cartons went. This is how they planted their demon seed on Earth. They have interbred with angelic humans. Along with our blood and organs which is all food for the Reptilians. Hell has been on Planet Earth right under our feet. @JUSTICEBELLUCCI

"Time to wake up to the truth about Reptilians. Draconians with lifespans of thousands of years have taken over planets and Earth."

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT OF TEXT

NATIONAL SECURITY

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN COMPLEX

UNDERGROUND BASES FOR VARIOUS PURPOSE FROM UNDERGROUND RESEARCH PURPOSES

FROM SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH FACILITIES, LIKE THE

ACTIVE AURORAL RESEARCH PROGRANCY

KNOWN AS HAARP

MORE WIDELY ACKNOWLEDGED MILITARY

COMMAND CENTERS, MISSILE SILOS AND

STORAGE FOR SENSITIVE MATERIALS

SECRECY SURROUNDING THESE BASES

THE SPECULATION ABOUT THEIR PURPOSE

THEORIES RANGING FROM EXTRATERRESTRIALS

TO APOCALYPTIC BUNKERS FOR THE RICH

END WHILE DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES

ARE ENVELOPED IN MYSTERY UNACKNOWLEDGED EXISTENCE

AND THE GLIMPSE INTO THEIR OPERATION

TAKE COMPLEX OFTEN UNSEEN EFFORTS

IN THE NAME OF NATIONAL SECURITY AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENT

BUT WITH THE SAME COIN,

PROVIDES US WITH A LITTLE UNEASINESS

IN A GOVERNMENT THAT'S ROGUE

THAT TREAT HUMANS AS CATTLE

STAND ON THE SURFACE LOOKING UP AT THE STARS OR ACROSS THE LANDSCAPE

INTRIGUING TO CONSIDER THE WORLD

EXISTS BELOW HIDDEN FROM VIEW

WHICH IS INTEGRAL TO THE WORKINGS OF THE NATION?

AND OTHERS OR INTEGRAL TO A NEFARIOUS UNDERGROUND SILK ROAD

OF MAD SCIENTISTS. EVIL PEOPLE AND MAYBE EVEN ALIENS

DO YOU KNOW?

SO EVERYTHING'S ON THE TABLE

EVEN INDIA HAS UNDERGROUND, WELL SHALL I SAY IN-GLACIER HIDDEN BASES IN A MOUNTAIN

FULL OF ICE AND SNOW.

EVERY NATION HAS ITS OWN SECRET UNDERGROUND BASE.

JUST DON'T KNOW ABOUT HALF OF ALL THE

BIGGEST TUNNEL BORING MACHINES IN THE

OLD OAK COMMON LONDON HS2

CHECK LAP KOK LINK

DIAMETER OF 17.6 METER

60 M 5 KM IN LENGTH

(CORPORATE LOGOS OF BORING EQUIPMENT AND TUNNEL PROJECT)

CHA COMPUTER HISTORY ARCHIVES PROJECT

THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS RARE COLOR FOOTAGE OF THE RCA 3301 REAL TIME COMPUAGE OF THE ...

USED AT THE PENTAGON'S UNDERGROUND CENTER USED DURING THE 1960S AND EARLY 1970S. IBM SYSTEMS ARE ALSO SHOWN. DESCRIBES THE US ARMY'S COMMUNICATIONS CENTER USED AT THE PENTAGON. USSTRACOM. US STRATEGIC COMMAND

RCA 3301 REALCOM REAL TIME COMPUTER

IBM SYSTEM 360

INFORMATION COURTESY OF US ARMY STRATCOM

IBM SPECTRA 70 SERIES

THE 70 LINE OF COMPUTERS WAS OFFERED BY RCA IN 1969. AT LEAST 8 DIFFERENT SPECTRA. THE FIGURATIONS OF MEMORY STORAGE AND PERIPHERALS. THE ABILITY OF IBM SPECTRA/360 ARCHITECTURE ALTHOUGH...

SIGNALS INTELLIGENCE SIGINT

MATHEMATICIANS ANALYSTS COMPUTER SCIENTISTS

INFORMATION POWER FOREIGN OVERSEAS

HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING? UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING IS THE INTERNET OF THINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CALL IT AMBIENT COMPUTING IS THE NEW TREND TOWARD EMBEDDING OBJECTS WITH MICROPROCESSORS

ELECTRONIC TOLL TRACKING APPLICATIONS TRACK THE LOCATION AND ... WHICH THE USER IS ...

HISTORY - MARK WEISER DEVISED UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING AROUND 1988 ... PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER ... HE COINED IT WITH THE IDEA OF HAVING TRULY 'UBIQUITOUS' COMPUTERS, RANGING FROM ... TABS TO FULL SIZE ...

UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING LAYERS

TASK MANAGEMENT

SURVEILS USER TASKS, CONTEXT ALONG WITH ... COMPLICATED INTERDEPENDENCIES ... INDIVIDUAL CAPABILITIES

ENVIRONMENT LAYER TRACKS ESSENTIAL RESOURCES AND HANDLES THEIR DEPENDEABILITY FOR BETTER OUTCOMES

TOP APPLICATIONS OF UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING - 2022

SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES

SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES USE UBIQUITIOUS COMPUTING TO SUPPORT THE DRIVER JOURNEY PLANNING, THEREBY OFFERING A COMFORTABLE ATMOSPHERE WHILE MANAGING INTERACTIONS WITH THE OUTSIDE WORLD.

AUTOMATION

AUTOMATION IS ANOTHER APPLICATION OF UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING

NOW YOU KNOW! GOOD LUCK AND GOD SPEED!

"...ALONG WITH OUR BLOOD AND ORGANS WHICH IS ALL FOOD FOR THE REPTILIANS."