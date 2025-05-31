Forbidden.News

The Wise Wolf
15h

The tunnel boring machines are directly related to a passage from the Book of Revelation: Revelation 6:15–17 (NIV)

15 Then the kings of the earth, the nobles, the commanders, the rich, the mighty, and everyone else, both slave and free, hid in caves and among the rocks of the mountains.

16 They called to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb!

17 For the great day of their wrath has come, and who can withstand it?”

The 'caves and mountains' are a reference to places like the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and the dozens if not hundreds of other connected sites around the globe that the Freemasons intend on hiding in during the Apocalypse believing they can somehow 'hide' from the Wrath of God - a being that can literally move mountains on a simple whim.

The fact is: America is and always has been 'Mystery Babylon the Great: The Whore that Sits on Many Waters'. This is a reference to America having it's influence around the globe.

Most people think George Washington and Betsy Ross were good, god-fearing patriots... but that is utter bullshit. Both of them were Satanic cultists that practiced black magick. The American flag is patterned on the cape that Nimrod wore. The deep, dark blue represents space, the 5-pointed stars the fallen angels, the red and white stripes represent the line of Cain, hence why 'candy canes' are red and white...

The US gov has been engaging in rampant pedophilia and child-sacrifice rituals for hundreds of years in secret. There is a cartoon on Netflix called 'Inside Job' that is so full of Masonic symbolism and occult secrets that it was taken off the air after just one season - even though it had good ratings. In one episode, the protagonist, is introduced to what amounts to fallen angels in robes and hints that child-sacrifice rituals are used to see into the future in order to manipulate financial markets. The show seems like a comedy - far-fetched and ridiculous... in truth, it is a soft-disclosure of what is happening right in front of our faces all around the world. Black magick using occultists eating fucking babies to empower their sorcery.

Magick is real. I have studied the occult for 30 years and used to practice it myself as a teenager until one night I 'summoned' a white triangle that appeared out of thin air, floated there for a few moments, and then shot through the sky. After that, my mind must have cracked because I suppressed this memory for decades... I didn't recall it until in 2019, I found the entrance to one of these Deep Underground Military Bases in Erie, PA in the basement of an abandoned power plant where a girl had been ritually sacrificed and the local cops covered up. I came face to face with a 14 foot tall, snow white skin giant, that telepathically told me, 'I am the enemy of mankind. This is the only time you will see me face to face.'

Since this happened, I have spent my entire life-savings trying to warn people but no one will believe me. The only one that did was a Messianic Rabbi in Erie who was shaken to the point of tears when I told him 'I saw Azazel. He has returned.'. He ended up moving his entire temple of followers to a defunct military base in the mountains of Colorado in order to prepare for what he knows is coming... the end of the world.

Mrs. Day
15h

Thank you for breaking down as much as you were able to. I know Tore is brilliant. I also follow her on Telegram and try to gain as much knowledge as I can. However, I had to stop trying to watch most of her videos, because they're too fast and it's frustrating to miss so much! I don't know how people are able to understand the videos?🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️

