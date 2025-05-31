VIDEO: "For Entertainment Purposes Only" - Pub. May 31, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
This super-creepy, far-out video is like a journey through the internet 25 years ago. It was tweeted for entertainment purposes only by Tore Maras on October 4, 2024 with the comment: "Can you hear me? Silent Running/Kaonics by Hidden Citizens/SV17q/Dark Alert" and it was recently re-posted to her Telegram account.
The text is extremely fleeting and some of it apparently AI-generated, with words like "prograncy", instead of "program" and "USVIDED".
The images show the construction of tunnels with the massive Tunnel Boring Machines, as well as known underground facilities all over the US and the world, including Cheyenne Mountain, Mount Weather, the Greenbrier Hotel, Raven Rock, Area 51 in Nevada, Grand Mesa, Colorado and archival footage of the construction of the Camp Century base in Greenland.
Elon Musk owns the Boring Company, which "Creates safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels. The mission: solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities."
There are hundreds of fast-paced video images and illustrations of underground bases and fleeting images of a map of Water Island off the southern coast of St. Thomas US Virgin Islands, where the Biden Family owns land.
There are flickering images of an actor making the "Vulcan" hand signal with titles saying this is also a Masonic symbol for "M" to signify Masonry.
We also see images from the construction of the HS2 Old Oak Common "Superhub" train station in West London that locals tell me has been under construction for ages and that never seems to be completed and which doesn't really seem to be necessary.
By 1980 in the UK, there were already trains that could travel between London and Glasgow in a few hours at peak speeds of nearly 200 mph. It's only 350 miles between these two cities.
The inclusion of these HS2 images is suggestive that this construction may be no ordinary train line and that it may be part of the "missing trillions" that Catherine Austin Fitts suspects has been used to finance the building of underground infrastructure, including alien bases and an alleged magnetic levitation railroad that connects these secret bases all over the world.
There's a reference to an an underground facility beneath Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
There are references to child trafficking and how this is being done underground and we see images of adrenochrome vials with the titles:
"Over 800k humans go missing every year. Food, on and off planet, slave trade and more. You know where the mising kids on the milk cartons went. This is how they planted their demon seed on Earth. They have interbred with angelic humans. Along with our blood and organs which is all food for the Reptilians. Hell has been on Planet Earth right under our feet. @JUSTICEBELLUCCI
"Time to wake up to the truth about Reptilians. Draconians with lifespans of thousands of years have taken over planets and Earth."
PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT OF TEXT
NATIONAL SECURITY
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN COMPLEX
UNDERGROUND BASES FOR VARIOUS PURPOSE FROM UNDERGROUND RESEARCH PURPOSES
FROM SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH FACILITIES, LIKE THE
ACTIVE AURORAL RESEARCH PROGRANCY
KNOWN AS HAARP
MORE WIDELY ACKNOWLEDGED MILITARY
COMMAND CENTERS, MISSILE SILOS AND
STORAGE FOR SENSITIVE MATERIALS
SECRECY SURROUNDING THESE BASES
THE SPECULATION ABOUT THEIR PURPOSE
THEORIES RANGING FROM EXTRATERRESTRIALS
TO APOCALYPTIC BUNKERS FOR THE RICH
END WHILE DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES
ARE ENVELOPED IN MYSTERY UNACKNOWLEDGED EXISTENCE
AND THE GLIMPSE INTO THEIR OPERATION
TAKE COMPLEX OFTEN UNSEEN EFFORTS
IN THE NAME OF NATIONAL SECURITY AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENT
BUT WITH THE SAME COIN,
PROVIDES US WITH A LITTLE UNEASINESS
IN A GOVERNMENT THAT'S ROGUE
THAT TREAT HUMANS AS CATTLE
STAND ON THE SURFACE LOOKING UP AT THE STARS OR ACROSS THE LANDSCAPE
INTRIGUING TO CONSIDER THE WORLD
EXISTS BELOW HIDDEN FROM VIEW
WHICH IS INTEGRAL TO THE WORKINGS OF THE NATION?
AND OTHERS OR INTEGRAL TO A NEFARIOUS UNDERGROUND SILK ROAD
OF MAD SCIENTISTS. EVIL PEOPLE AND MAYBE EVEN ALIENS
DO YOU KNOW?
SO EVERYTHING'S ON THE TABLE
EVEN INDIA HAS UNDERGROUND, WELL SHALL I SAY IN-GLACIER HIDDEN BASES IN A MOUNTAIN
FULL OF ICE AND SNOW.
EVERY NATION HAS ITS OWN SECRET UNDERGROUND BASE.
JUST DON'T KNOW ABOUT HALF OF ALL THE
BIGGEST TUNNEL BORING MACHINES IN THE
CHECK LAP KOK LINK
DIAMETER OF 17.6 METER
60 M 5 KM IN LENGTH
(CORPORATE LOGOS OF BORING EQUIPMENT AND TUNNEL PROJECT)
CHA COMPUTER HISTORY ARCHIVES PROJECT
THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS RARE COLOR FOOTAGE OF THE RCA 3301 REAL TIME COMPUAGE OF THE ...
USED AT THE PENTAGON'S UNDERGROUND CENTER USED DURING THE 1960S AND EARLY 1970S. IBM SYSTEMS ARE ALSO SHOWN. DESCRIBES THE US ARMY'S COMMUNICATIONS CENTER USED AT THE PENTAGON. USSTRACOM. US STRATEGIC COMMAND
RCA 3301 REALCOM REAL TIME COMPUTER
IBM SYSTEM 360
INFORMATION COURTESY OF US ARMY STRATCOM
IBM SPECTRA 70 SERIES
THE 70 LINE OF COMPUTERS WAS OFFERED BY RCA IN 1969. AT LEAST 8 DIFFERENT SPECTRA. THE FIGURATIONS OF MEMORY STORAGE AND PERIPHERALS. THE ABILITY OF IBM SPECTRA/360 ARCHITECTURE ALTHOUGH...
SIGNALS INTELLIGENCE SIGINT
MATHEMATICIANS ANALYSTS COMPUTER SCIENTISTS
INFORMATION POWER FOREIGN OVERSEAS
HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING? UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING IS THE INTERNET OF THINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CALL IT AMBIENT COMPUTING IS THE NEW TREND TOWARD EMBEDDING OBJECTS WITH MICROPROCESSORS
ELECTRONIC TOLL TRACKING APPLICATIONS TRACK THE LOCATION AND ... WHICH THE USER IS ...
HISTORY - MARK WEISER DEVISED UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING AROUND 1988 ... PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER ... HE COINED IT WITH THE IDEA OF HAVING TRULY 'UBIQUITOUS' COMPUTERS, RANGING FROM ... TABS TO FULL SIZE ...
UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING LAYERS
TASK MANAGEMENT
SURVEILS USER TASKS, CONTEXT ALONG WITH ... COMPLICATED INTERDEPENDENCIES ... INDIVIDUAL CAPABILITIES
ENVIRONMENT LAYER TRACKS ESSENTIAL RESOURCES AND HANDLES THEIR DEPENDEABILITY FOR BETTER OUTCOMES
TOP APPLICATIONS OF UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING - 2022
SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES
SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES USE UBIQUITIOUS COMPUTING TO SUPPORT THE DRIVER JOURNEY PLANNING, THEREBY OFFERING A COMFORTABLE ATMOSPHERE WHILE MANAGING INTERACTIONS WITH THE OUTSIDE WORLD.
AUTOMATION
AUTOMATION IS ANOTHER APPLICATION OF UBIQUITOUS COMPUTING
NOW YOU KNOW! GOOD LUCK AND GOD SPEED!
"...ALONG WITH OUR BLOOD AND ORGANS WHICH IS ALL FOOD FOR THE REPTILIANS."
The tunnel boring machines are directly related to a passage from the Book of Revelation: Revelation 6:15–17 (NIV)
15 Then the kings of the earth, the nobles, the commanders, the rich, the mighty, and everyone else, both slave and free, hid in caves and among the rocks of the mountains.
16 They called to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb!
17 For the great day of their wrath has come, and who can withstand it?”
The 'caves and mountains' are a reference to places like the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and the dozens if not hundreds of other connected sites around the globe that the Freemasons intend on hiding in during the Apocalypse believing they can somehow 'hide' from the Wrath of God - a being that can literally move mountains on a simple whim.
The fact is: America is and always has been 'Mystery Babylon the Great: The Whore that Sits on Many Waters'. This is a reference to America having it's influence around the globe.
Most people think George Washington and Betsy Ross were good, god-fearing patriots... but that is utter bullshit. Both of them were Satanic cultists that practiced black magick. The American flag is patterned on the cape that Nimrod wore. The deep, dark blue represents space, the 5-pointed stars the fallen angels, the red and white stripes represent the line of Cain, hence why 'candy canes' are red and white...
The US gov has been engaging in rampant pedophilia and child-sacrifice rituals for hundreds of years in secret. There is a cartoon on Netflix called 'Inside Job' that is so full of Masonic symbolism and occult secrets that it was taken off the air after just one season - even though it had good ratings. In one episode, the protagonist, is introduced to what amounts to fallen angels in robes and hints that child-sacrifice rituals are used to see into the future in order to manipulate financial markets. The show seems like a comedy - far-fetched and ridiculous... in truth, it is a soft-disclosure of what is happening right in front of our faces all around the world. Black magick using occultists eating fucking babies to empower their sorcery.
Magick is real. I have studied the occult for 30 years and used to practice it myself as a teenager until one night I 'summoned' a white triangle that appeared out of thin air, floated there for a few moments, and then shot through the sky. After that, my mind must have cracked because I suppressed this memory for decades... I didn't recall it until in 2019, I found the entrance to one of these Deep Underground Military Bases in Erie, PA in the basement of an abandoned power plant where a girl had been ritually sacrificed and the local cops covered up. I came face to face with a 14 foot tall, snow white skin giant, that telepathically told me, 'I am the enemy of mankind. This is the only time you will see me face to face.'
Since this happened, I have spent my entire life-savings trying to warn people but no one will believe me. The only one that did was a Messianic Rabbi in Erie who was shaken to the point of tears when I told him 'I saw Azazel. He has returned.'. He ended up moving his entire temple of followers to a defunct military base in the mountains of Colorado in order to prepare for what he knows is coming... the end of the world.
Thank you for breaking down as much as you were able to. I know Tore is brilliant. I also follow her on Telegram and try to gain as much knowledge as I can. However, I had to stop trying to watch most of her videos, because they're too fast and it's frustrating to miss so much! I don't know how people are able to understand the videos?🤷♀️🤦♀️