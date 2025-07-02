VIDEO: "Former FBI Director Referred for Criminal Prosecution Related to 2020 Voter Fraud" - Pub. July 2, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Declassified FBI emails released on Tuesday by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) show how two senior executive women at the FBI worked to bury reports of a Chinese government plot to steal tens of thousands of votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, because they would contradict FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before Congress.

According to comments by FBI personnel in these redacted emails, Nikki Floris, then the head of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division and Tonya Ugoretz, then the deputy head of the FBI's Cyber Division worked to bury the FBI's Albany Field Office Intelligence Information Report on the Chinese government's fabrication of US driver's licenses for use by illegal voters. Both women's careers have continued to advance within the FBI ever since.

A Confidential Human Source (CHS) told FBI investigators in Albany that US Citizen data harvested from TikTok was being used to create these fake IDs, to enable illegal voters to use this real Personally Identifiable Information (PII) on mail-in ballots to vote for Joe Biden.

The CHS' information was coherent with open source reports in July 2020 from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that "fraudulent driver's licenses … continue to be found by CBP officers" at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Between January and June of 2020, CBP said its officers had "seized 1,513 shipments with fraudulent documents — a total of 19,888 counterfeit US drivers' licenses [and] the majority of these shipments were arriving from China and Hong Kong, with other seized shipments arriving from Great Britain and South Korea."

Last Thursday, the Oversight Project referred Wray for criminal prosecution, alleging that he lied to Congress about voter fraud, and gave false testimony regarding the agency's targeting of Catholics.

Beneath the video linked HERE is a transcript I made of the 47 pages of declassified FBI emails released by Senator Grassley. I transcribed them, because the original PDF is copyguarded and this text needs to be crawled by Google, etc.

A strange claim in these emails from a sub-source of this same FBI informant that's not being talked about is that, "The Chinese Government had underground bases in Republican states to disperse Coronavirus."

WTF?