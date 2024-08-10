French President Macron and members of his staff were seen fawning over Imane Khelif, the Algerian Welter Weight Women's Boxing champion, while celebrating Khelif's defeat of Italian boxer, Angela Carini in just 42 seconds during the first week of the 2024 Olympics.

Khelif subsequently outboxed Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori and advanced to the Semifinals.

Macron looks like he may be inviting Khelif to join him at one of his wild yacht parties in the Mediterranean.

In 2023, both Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting were found to have XY chromosomes and high testosterone levels, failing sex tests that barred the two boxers from competing in the World Championship. They were both, nevertheless allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the video below, Khelif is seen apparently adjusting a jockstrap, post-fight against Carini:

Running Time: 20 secs

Jockstrap?

Below, is a still image of Khelif sparring while using a "groin guard". Have you ever seen any other woman boxer train with a penis-protecting groin guard?

In training, Khelif spars, using a "groin guard", to protect the "Family Jewels".

Both Khelif and Lin advanced to the Semifinals, where Khelif beat the cr@p out of Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng, celebrating afterwards with this bizarre demonic jig:

Running Time: 5 secs

Khelif does a celebratory jig, after beating Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng.

Khelif proceeded to the Finals, where the boxer punched Chinese Womens' Boxing contestant, Yang Liu in the face several times:

Running Time: 2 secs

Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif pummels Chinese boxer, Yang Liu.

Khelif beat the living daylights out of Yang Liu and won the Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Khelif, who was found to have male XY chromosomes after failing two International Boxing Association gender tests in 2023 and has now won Olympic Gold in the Women's Welter Weight Boxing category.

Running Time: 4 secs

A couple of weeks ago, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a statement, condemning the sacrilegious Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics, writing:

It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolting carnival is an emissary of the World Economic Forum, Emanuel Macron, who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig. It is the reign of mystification, of falsehood, of fiction erected as a totem, in which man is disfigured precisely because he was created in the image and likeness of God. Share Tolerance cannot be the alibi for the systematic destruction of Christian society, a society by which billions of honest and hitherto silent people identify themselves. This prevarication must end! And it must end not so much and not only because it hurts the sensibilities of believers, but because it offends the Majesty of God. Satan does not have the rights of God, evil cannot be put on the same level as Good, nor can lies be equated with Truth. This is what our civilization is based on, a civilization that some would like to bury under the physical and moral rubble of a world in shambles.

Three weeks previously, Viganò, the Vatican's former Ambassador to the US was excommunicated from the Catholic Church for "schism" over his vigorous public "refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, his rejection of communion with the members of the church subject to him, and of the legitimacy and magisterial authority of the Second Vatican Council."

International Olympics Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach last Saturday responded to the outcry surrounding the IOC’s decision to allow boxers, Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting to compete in the women’s category in Paris, despite both previously failing gender tests.

Firing-up his gaslighting machine, Bach said the IOC "Will not take part in a politically-motivated…cultural war."