Corporate psychologist, Dr Jan Halper-Hayes is back in the first podcast I’ve seen with her in a long time, since she broke the internet, during her August 2023 appearance on a British morning show, a clip from which was retruthed by Donald Trump and on several subsequent independent podcasts, in which Dr Jan announced that:

1. She’s part of a 12-member Pentagon task force that’s advising a military PSYOP team, to help them determine their next moves. She’s advising the portion of the military that is on Trump’s side and that has been biding its time, waiting for public awareness of the theft of the 2020 Election to grow to over 80% of the population before they step in and announce Martial Law.

2. The US Military (particularly Space Force) has all of the evidence of exactly what happened during the 2020 and 2022 elections.

3. Trump stepped down after the stolen 2020 Election, because he knew that if he presented this evidence early on, there would have been a civil war and also, because he felt that the people needed to see how bad it could get under Joe Biden, the illegitimate president of the moribund, bankrupted US Corporation [not of the United States of America].

4. Trump’s September 12, 2018 Executive Order 13848 was designed to combat foreign interference in US elections, with a focus on the 2020 elections.

5. When Trump walked in front of Queen Elizabeth as they inspected the Queen’s Guard, this was an optic to tell the world that he was about to “bankrupt the US Corporation” and have the US “go back to being a Republic”. He did this very pointedly again, last month with King Charles.

6. The US Corporation is a creation of the 1871 Treaty of Washington, which Dr Jan described as an association between the US Federal Government, the Crown and the Vatican and that US Taxpayers have been paying back the associated Civil War-era debts ever since.

8. It took “650 planes” to remove the US’ gold from the Vatican Bank and the Pope wasn’t too happy about it.

IMAGE: Pope Francis poses with US President Donald Trump at the end of a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017.

Dr Jan joins Steve Shultz from the ElijahStreams Christian podcast, where she’s appeared a few times before, to give an update on all of the above. The interview begins about 28 minutes into the video.

She tells Steve that people are feeling impatient about the indictments and arrests of Deep State criminals and are thinking in terms of “win” and “lose” but this is not the game that’s being played and this is not how the military and Trump are thinking about it. “What it is, is that there are multiple players. There are multiple outcomes. And we will not be able to get rid of Evil but what we can do is outsmart the Evil.”

She says people might feel less frustrated if they understand what’s happening in terms of Game Theory; moves, countermoves and mixed-strategy equilibria. She refers to Leslie Stahl’s 60 Minutes recent interview with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and how they cut out all of the typical Deep State Cabal players from the negotiations in order to make the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

She says, “Part of Game Theory is sometimes, you do something the other side doesn’t like; doesn’t anticipate, and that is exactly what they did, and one of the main reasons this was so successful, but also Trump brought in all those Arab nations. He was inclusive and what he did was a win-win, not a win-lose.”

Dr Jan says that behind the scenes for the past 10 years, Trump has been bringing countries together to make sure that the US isn’t the only country that breaks free from the central bankers and goes back to the Gold Standard and to sound money.

She says that most US politicians either feign ignorance or are, indeed ignorant of the Presidential Emergency Action Documents (PEADs) but that, “At least, Nancy and Chuck Schumer are aware of PEADS,” which was why they had the FBI raid Mar-a-Lago, because they were hoping that the PEADS were in Trump’s safe, so they could get their hands on them.

Under Trump’s Executive Order 13848 and under a National Emergency, the military would supersede federal law enforcement.

She continues, “This is not Trump’s plan.” This plan to circumvent the Cabal, “Has been going on for decades and decades. They didn’t recruit Kennedy, but they brought Kennedy into it. You can’t possibly just have it be conceived by a politician...just as much as there are Zoom groups going on every single day about how to sabotage Trump and his administration in all these different agencies.”

Dr Jan goes on to say that the social division we have today, the weaponization of gender dysphoria and COVID, etc have all been very intentional PSYOPs designed to destabilize and to destroy society.

As for the lockdowns, Dr Jan says, “What did they want? They wanted us to turn into serfs. They wanted everyone to go bankrupt. They wanted to introduce Universal Income so that we would be dependent, and it backfired. It backfired, big time! And that was the first part of their Game Theory being so weakened, and it put us in a much, much better position.”

She describes Antifa, the No Kings protestors and their ilk as, “Victims of the Puppet Masters who want them to create the division, the destabilization, the confusion.”

She says, “If Trump called for Martial Law and sent the National Guard across the country, they would freak out because, again, Game Theory. They knew that they would freak out in Portland and in Chicago [but] the courts just ruled that Trump can put the National Guard in Portland...So that’s why I’m talking about these things, so that we pay attention to these things and understand it’s part of the whole big picture and they are interrelated. There are strings connecting them. It just depends on which string gets pulled, at which moment against the next reaction.”

The criminal referral of former CIA Director John Brennan on Monday may encourage the naysayers and if Juan O Savin is correct about what he’s repeated several times over the past couple of months, Hillary Clinton will be arrested one week from today.

[Full transcript of this interview appears beneath video and article, linked HERE].