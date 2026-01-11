General Blaine Holt Discusses Maduro, Cartels & the End of the Post-WWII Financial Order

This podcast with General Blaine Holt (Ret) on the North Idaho Experience is a highly-informative and entertaining discussion about what’s happening in Venezuela and how this is about the end of the post-WWII financial order and the shift into a world of three competitive zones: “ARC”, America, Russia, China, as laid out in the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy, in which Europe is no longer a major player.

This discussion is boisterous and riveting throughout but I’ve cut out 46 minutes, down to just under an hour to keep it on-topic. You can view the full show and read the full transcript here.

As Holt explains:

“A lot of people think this is against Maduro and against Venezuela. No. No, it’s not. The war on the cartels is something very different. The war on the cartels represents every illicit activity in the entire planet, in the global commons. Everything. It’s what I call the “vascular system to all illegality.” And what we’re talking about here is all the money-laundering, all the shadow banking, all the private banking, all the bought-off politicians, and I’m not talking just Feds, local, county, Main Street, USA. That money goes everywhere. Organ harvesting, human trafficking, kids...”

These operations against the cartels are about the end of the City of London’s global order of banking consortiums representing the trillions in wealth of the puppet holders (i.e., “Rockefellers” and “Rothschilds”, aka “Them”), who are now are getting squeezed by Trump.

Sadly, European leaders have knocked out the three legs of the European Transatlantic Alliance: security, prosperity and values, by deliberately torpedoing their economies with Green Fraud and by allowing themselves to be invaded. Europe has descended into tyranny and it has become unrecognizable.

Holt continues:

“This debt-based system Ponzi scheme is about to get to its End Game. What do they do? Like World War I and World War II, they have to have a villain. That villain’s name is ‘Putin’. “He didn’t cause your economy to crash, Europe, or de-industrialize you, because of ‘Climate Change’ and all that other crap... “The thing about these psychopaths, at those levels, they don’t care how many people die. If you don’t believe me, there’s already 2 million people dead in four years in Ukraine. “So, the President is taking, with this action, just an entirely risk-laden endeavor. He wrote it all down in the National Security Strategy, so he told everybody what he was going to do. And we’re going to be shifting the world into three competitive zones: ‘ARC’, America, Russia, China... “You’ve got to read the National Security Strategy, and then an even more boring document. You’ve got to read the FSOC or the Financial Stability Oversight Council report that just came out a week after the National Security Strategy. The two books combined are the most seismic shift in American foreign policy in the last 100 years.



“That’s a big statement. So think about the erasure of, oh, Bretton Woods? Gone. We’re not playing. So, what does that mean? What it means is that we are placing, now a premium on our hemisphere. We know that Russia, China, Iran, tentacles run deep in our hemisphere, because we haven’t minded the store... “What we are going to be is in zones of influence that make sense, and we’re going to check each other when that time might come, but we’re going to try to replace military interaction with a demilitarized foreign policy that’s based on commerce… “It’s to demilitarize and push us away from places where the financialists bet on both sides of the war, and they pit us against each other, and the winners are the defense industrial base. “They’re certainly not our kids who do Forever Wars, and that there’s no word called ‘victory’ involved in that.

Some people now are screaming that the President’s actions in Venezuela have just signed “Taiwan’s death warrant”, giving free rein to the CCP to invade Taiwan. Host, Seth Horst asks General Blaine if “There’s a world where we let China take Taiwan, in return for us getting the oil reserves in Venezuela?” He replies:

Blaine Holt: Now, I’ll say something that everybody who’s watching this will go, “He’s absolutely Batsh¡t Crazy”: There could be a situation where we let Taiwan take China. Dave Faller: OK, so I’m going to agree with the whole Batsh¡t Crazy thing, right now. Blaine Holt: So let’s think about this. I remember the Deputy Foreign Minister of China, who’s a very dear friend of mine, when she was what we would call the “Ambassador-equivalent”, and she was to the UN in New York City. It was her supposition that it’s not China that we have to worry about. It’s Taiwan that’s going to affect China. And the reason that’s so, is because the Chinese economy over the past 10 years has absolutely cratered. And it cratered way before that, because they’ve lied about everything. They’ve lied about their employment numbers. They’ve lied about everything. They lie about their census. They don’t have 1.4 billion people. They’re also in population decline, right? They lie about all of it, and they lie for their people, because the CCP that’s getting very old in tooth is terrified of their people, and their people can’t eat, and they’re out of work. And Shanghai and the Tier One cities are becoming ghost towns. There’s no commerce. They still have factories, but it’s not like it was. A lot of the big capital is flowing out. Now, look at it this way: You’re China. You’re a Chinese guy on the street. You’re in a protest group. You don’t care about the surveillance and the social credit score crap, anymore because there is no money on the street. You’re about to take over the CCP, or it’s going to fall under its own weight – or you’re getting a reformer. What system looks good for Chinese people, that seems to be working and making everybody really wealthy? And so, it’s about influence. So, could Taiwan, as a strong economic partner with Japan, right behind it looks like the Beacon of Light... And I would argue – and I used to live as a kid in Hong Kong for five years – I would argue that the Chinese culture that’s going to come to the rescue of the Mainland will be an axis between Taiwan and Hong Kong. Dave Faller: So would this have to do anything at all with, I believe it was 1985 when China came up with the One Child per family? Seth Horst: They screwed themselves. Dave Faller: It went until 2015, right? I mean, I was just talking to a buddy about this today. I mean, if you did one person per family, in one generation, you’ve cut your population in half. Well, if you had a billion people, you don’t have a billion people, anymore. Blaine Holt: No, they don’t. And in COVID, they lost a lot more that they’re lying about. But the other part is take that screwball policy, that incompetent policy, because this is what China does. When China makes a mistake, it’s “Hold my beer” time. They’re not going to make a little mistake…They want mistakes at scale. So what did they do to their environment? 90% of Chinese water is unusable. What did they do to their land? They can’t grow enough food to feed themselves, because of the siltification of their soil. What did they do to their water management? They did this grandiose north-south water plan: “I know! We’ll take all the water that’s plentiful in the south, and we’ll just truck it to the north. And we’ll make this massive aquifer system that’ll cost a kajillion trillion dollars.” Or the Three Gorges Dam. They literally made the target that could kill the entire country. And it’s failing. Dave Faller: It’s failing, currently? Blaine Holt: It is absolutely failing. You’ve heard of “tofu dregs”. They make everything pretty crappy. But it’s not necessarily engineering on the dam that’s so bad, as it is. They’re constantly letting it fill too high. So at 145 meters, you can’t go beyond that. They take it up above that. And so they overstress it. So they’ve got cataclysmic problems. And that’s actually where you want them. So the only thing that I think, if you’re gonna see bombs fall on Taiwan, it’ll be because the military itself, Zhang Youxia is trying to create an impossible problem for the CCP. And then, he starts a war by himself, with no oversight from the civilian leadership and consigns the CCP to a war to propel himself and the military in charge of China.

The conversation moves to the internal politics in Venezuela:

Blaine Holt: The Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, thinks that she’s going to be now the new leader and be in charge forever. But she’s been a little hostile towards us, as well. Not really a fan, more of a fan of Hezbollah, really. And she loves Communism. You got to give her that. What I believe that has happened is, and I do know this, through some sources, is she is playing ball with us to an extent and that ball that she’s going to play and Rubio kind of laid it out today is: “You’re the temporary leader. There are going to be elections. There’ll be elections soon. Venezuela will pick its leader and then, you’re going to also deport all of the Hezbollah agents in your country, immediately. And by the way, we know who they are.” And so, she’ll do that or then, if she doesn’t want to do that, then the President will enact what he called last night, the “Second Wave”, which is, “OK, well, maybe, maybe you’d like to have a reunion with the guys. They’d love to come back and see ya.“ And so, I think it’s going to track that way...It could be a little chaotic in the transition, but I think it’s going to go OK.

As for Maduro, General Holt suspects he’ll end up in a witness protection program, because, “He’s too valuable...We’re talking trillions of dollars.”

Maduro’s case is being tried in the Southern District of New York and the judge assigned to the case is Alvin Hellerstein, the same Federal Judge who has twice denied Trump’s bid to transfer the Stormy Daniels case against him in New York State to federal court. Trump has appealed his conviction, which is being reviewed by the 2nd US Circuit Court, who decided that Hellerstein hadn’t properly considered the 2024 Supreme Court ruling giving presidents broad immunity from criminal charges. The 2nd Circuit has assigned Trump’s appeal to Hellerstein for a third time! Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels has lost a separate libel case and numerous appeals against Trump and has been ordered to pay over $600,000 to Trump’s law firm.

Needless to say, the Southern District of New York with Judge Hellerstein presiding does not seem to be the ideal place to try the case against Maduro, et al.

When asked how he feels about Pam Bondi, Holt says, “Let me give you a fun fact. Stats on arrests for this administration. President Trump: 1. Pam Bondi, 0.” He says he’s not sure she that she’ll be around much longer.

There are strong arguments to be made that Maduro’s case is a matter for military court, not federal court. The Venezuelan-owned Smartmatic vote theft operation amounts to an Act of War against the United States, although none of that evidence has been presented yet.

Even if none of the Smartmatic evidence is brought against Maduro, General Holt says, “You can make the argument that he is an Enemy Combatant in killing Americans and his weapon was narcotics. You could sit there and say, “Article 2, Section 2. We’re not going to try him in a civilian court, so get lost, Southern District of New York! We’re taking him down to Gitmo and we’re going to properly try him as a Prisoner of War...

But, he says, “We’re going to go ahead and bring all of that [Smartmatic] evidence out – which we are, by the way – I know that, from a special friend. And the other part is we’re going to then learn all about the Swamp and a lot of the people who make money by other ways. And this is so important for our country, in the upcoming Midterms. Don’t you think?”

When Eric Boardman asks Holt to simply make facial expression to commiunicate his thoughts about Gen Mark Milley, Holt grimaces. Then, he says, “The first time I met him, he was ‘Full Bird’ Colonel Milley. Let’s talk about the positives,” he jokes, “He’s got a very high sense of self-esteem…He’s got a robust, robust appetite. For life. Always a friend to the Chinese people. Yeah. You gotta admire that.”

Boardman rejoins, “Well, it’s a significant population. If you’re playing percentages, they might be lying about their population numbers, but yeah, I was just curious what your thoughts were. I’m hoping that the way the military is going, as –”

Holt interrupts, “I would love to see him in orange. Very good color for him.”

As the interview winds down, Holt quotes Winston Churchill, who said: “You can always trust the Americans to do the right thing, after they’ve tried everything else,” and says that he really does think that we’re at this point of inflection but that President Trump can’t do all of this by himself, saying, “He can set the conditions. He can do the National Security Strategy. He can save us from World War Next. He can even probably take on the financialists and create a little space for us,” but he says that Americans cannot remain in the state of torpor that we’ve been in over the last 30 years, if they want to have a free country:

“No. No. No! The Founders had intended for you to participate in this Republic. The Founders had intended for that. And so, if you don’t like the way things are going, it’s probably because you’re not participating.”

In his upcoming podcasts, General Holt tells the guys at The North Idaho Experience that he’s going to be getting into “The Art of the Possible”, talking about suppressed technologies with underground scientists he knows personally in the inland Northwest, who he says are doing “very cool things with quantum physics and frequencies” but who have refrained from monetizing their technologies, for fear of taking a “bullet to the head.”

Holt says he’ll soon be having Lieutenant General Steven Kwast on his podcast, who he describes as his dear friend and colleague from his stint as Base Commander in Kyrgyzstan during the War in Afghanistan. Kwast has been known to say that, “Technology can be built today with technology that is not developmental, to deliver any human being from any place on planet Earth to any other place in less than an hour.”

This is reminiscent of statements made last summer by White House Office of Science & Technology Director, Michael Kratsios, who flat-out stated, “Our Technologies Permit us to Manipulate Time and Space.”

As Clif High has predicted for many years, a lot of this suppressed science is going to come out with the collapse of our current City of London financial system, aka, the postwar “Rules-Based Order“ of the Globalists.