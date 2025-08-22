Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It

This is an excellent and well-sourced report about the current state of the geoengineering industry by RFK Jr's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

In this report, Nicole asks, "Why isn’t Congress talking about this? Why are most media outlets labeling it a conspiracy theory? Why do federal and state regulators continue to deny the undeniable? We know that these programs exist. We can trace the money. We can read the grant descriptions. We can see the evidence in the sky. Why the silence?"

Nicole seems unaware of the true grievousness of this situation. The answers to her questions lie in the eye-opening comments from Juan O Savin in my post yesterday, that Stratospheric Aerosol Injection, aka Geoengineering, aka "Chemtrails" have been deployed in conjunction with military-grade Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) during the recent major weather warfare attacks in the US, including in Maui, Western North Carolina and Los Angeles over the past two years.

Military assets, deployed from secure military facilities, using military aircraft, commanded at the highest level of military authority executed these weather warfare attacks on US soil. These military technologies are very closely-guarded. The associated components within the military are controlled by Senior Executive Service (SES).

Nicole advocates for an Executive Order from President Trump to immediately ban all forms of geoengineering, a Congressional inquiry into every agency and institution currently participating in or funding these programs and a new Constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to unaltered weather in America.

However, Juan says that what we are dealing with is an extremely pernicious transnational element within our government and military and that these operations and technologies are so classified that the only way we're going to get to the truth about the geoengineering agenda and about the recent weather warfare attacks on LA, North Carolina, Maui, etc is not a through a Congressional inquiry, as Nicole proposes but for Trump to authorize a Presidential Investigative Commission, to be conducted from a secure location, with full access to all of these classified technologies and access to all of the military logbooks.

Furthermore, this investigation should probably go all the way back to 9/11, where these same technologies and operational structure were in effect.

Moreover, this investigation has to be done. The only way to save America and the world is to neutralize the rogue actors controlling these aerosol injections and Directed Energy Weapons operations.

The Dark MAHA Report | Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It

by Nicole Shanahan | July 10, 2025

Over the past month, I’ve been in contact with a government whistleblower – an individual who has held high-level security clearances and has spent over a decade consulting directly with major federal agencies. Their experience spans the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, NOAA, and the Intelligence Community. With their permission, I’ve agreed to share here on X the information they provided to me, as they – and I – believe it raises serious concerns.

While the whistleblower did not disclose any classified information, what they did provide was a roadmap to navigate the tangled mess that is our government’s geoengineering programs. They told me that despite President Trump’s 2020 directive to halt taxpayer-funded climate change initiatives, federal grants for solar radiation management (SRM), stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), and other geoengineering technologies are still being issued. The programs haven’t stopped – they’ve just been rebranded.

Geoengineering is now commonly called "climate intervention." SRM is now referred to as "solar radiation modification." SAI is now "stratospheric aerosol intervention." These semantic shifts aren't scientific; they're strategic. They’re designed to obfuscate the truth and shield these programs from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, media scrutiny, and public opposition.

The whistleblower provided me with federal grant data showing millions of taxpayer dollars flowing to universities under these new labels. One organization stood out: the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR). This nonprofit consortium of 130 colleges and universities manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research on behalf of the National Science Foundation. UCAR has received more than $230 million in. Yet much of the documentation about their work is inaccessible without an internal login. Even so, their public-facing pages and direct federal awards scientific papers reveal in stratospheric aerosol assessments and other geoengineering research. The university-to-geoengineering pipeline is a real problem, and one that I discussed with Dane Wigington on Back to the People a few weeks ago.

According to the whistleblower, this network of programs is far more advanced and coordinated than the public has been led to believe.

In addition to internal files and historical documentation, they directed me to the Biden-Harris administration’s mandated 2023 SRM Report, which outlines the federal agencies currently involved in geoengineering, climate intervention, solar radiation management (SRM), and stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). These include NOAA, NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and the Department of Energy (DOE).

NOAA was emphasized as a critical place to start digging, an agency that has taken deliberate steps to discourage public inquiry into its own archives. One document that was highlighted, titled Weather Modification, published in 1979, describes nearly 100 geoengineering projects. These included hurricane manipulation, radioactive and electromagnetically enhanced fog dispersal, microwave chaff deployment, supersonic ice nucleation, and conventional cloud seeding operations. That report was released nearly 50 years ago. Since then, both the funding and the technology have expanded significantly.

Today, NOAA insists it does not fund geoengineering; however, it is currently allocating an estimated $1.2 million to solar radiation research, with up to four projects receiving $300,000.

NASA also plays a critical logistical role. With a fleet of high-altitude, long-range aircraft and a global network of satellites, the agency is uniquely positioned to support large-scale deployment and monitoring of SRM technologies. The SRM Report (pg. 20) even a National Academies describing NASA’s involvement in climate-related flight operations and airborne labs.

None of this is speculation. It is documented, federally coordinated, and strategically concealed behind euphemistic labels. These programs haven’t been discontinued. They’ve been renamed and reframed.

The History of Weather Warfare

What many Americans don’t realize is that none of this is new. Our government has been investing in weather modification for over half a century, quietly and expansively, with almost no public oversight. A 1964 congressional hearing by the Senate Subcommittee on Irrigation and Reclamation revealed astonishing testimony about the scale and ambition of federal efforts, even at that time.



During that hearing, the National Science Foundation (NSF) was officially designated as the lead federal agency responsible for weather modification research. This helps explain why so many of today’s geoengineering grants are routed through NSF, rather than more obvious environmental or energy-related agencies. As early as 1959, the NSF was funding large-scale cloud-seeding programs, awarding millions to universities for experiments involving the dispersal of silver iodide, hail suppression, and the manipulation of tropical storms and hurricanes.

These programs were already accelerating in the early 1960s. By 1962, NSF had more than doubled its weather modification funding compared to 1961. In its annual report, the agency stated plainly: "The promise of useful weather modification techniques is sufficiently great that research into its full potential should be pushed urgently." It even went so far as to claim that large-scale weather control might "equal or surpass atomic energy" in its potential to solve global problems such as the "population explosion."



At the same hearing, Senator Clinton Anderson of New Mexico recalled a chilling warning from Dr. John von Neumann, a member of the Atomic Energy Commission and a pioneer in modern computing. According to Anderson, von Neumann had warned that "weather manipulation, not the ICBM, would be the ultimate weapon for the protection of the free world." Other expert witnesses echoed the concern. Dr. Irving Langmuir, a Nobel Prize-winning chemist and early cloud seeding researcher, was quoted as saying that the real long-term threat wasn’t from missiles but from weather control. In his own words, one could "control the march of armies and everything" using weather modification.

Geophysical Warfare – a term The New York Times used way back in 1972 – has in fact been utilized by militaries for millennia, as Peter Kirby explained on Back to the People earlier this year.

Despite the extraordinary claims made during the hearing, legal and ethical concerns were largely brushed aside. Senators acknowledged that liability could become a problem if weather modification went wrong. However, they repeatedly suggested that legal issues could be addressed later and should not hinder rapid experimentation. At no point did they consider public input, environmental safety, or the long-term impacts of aerosolized metals used in these operations.

The obsession with weather control was, and arguably still is, driven by a militarized, industrial mindset. Nature is treated not as something to preserve, but as a system to be engineered. The Colorado River offers a prime example: The federal government has been trying to induce rainfall there since at least the 1940s using various artificial techniques. And yet, despite nearly a century of experimentation, the river is still in decline. The results have not lived up to the promises. The funding, however, hasn’t slowed.

One of the most shocking pieces of information the whistleblower provided was testimony from a 1974 hearing before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Oceans and the International Environment, where lawmakers addressed the pressing need for an international treaty to ban the use of environmental and geophysical modification as “weapons of war.”

While Congress expressed strong support for a ban, the Executive Branch at the time was unwilling to take initiative. Testimony revealed that the Department of Defense held primary authority over weather warfare programs, all of which required at least Top Secret clearance. Furthermore, it was disclosed that the DoD requested the inclusion of vague or flexible language in any treaty – such as “where feasible” or “to the greatest extent possible” – to avoid binding prohibitions. Testimony also revealed that Geophysical warfare weather modification experiments had been conducted domestically since the 1960s, including in various regions across the United States.

Perhaps the most provocative testimony came from Dr. Gordon MacDonald (pg. 55), who discussed the use of electromagnetic frequencies to influence human brain activity. He described the potential for global-scale manipulation of neurological states, provoking erratic behavior, disrupting cognition, and generating widespread adverse psychological effects. His testimony suggested that these emerging technologies could one day be used not only for environmental warfare but also as tools of psychological manipulation.



Our government is also not the exclusive source of funding for these programs. The fossil fuel industry has also taken a seat at the geoengineering table. ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP have all lobbied for solar radiation modification as a convenient engineering solution to climate change, one that allows them to continue emissions-heavy operations without regulatory consequence. These companies’ scientists are publishing academic papers, funding think tanks, and shaping narratives that normalize geoengineering.

In addition, elite private foundations like the Simons Foundation, the Alfred P Sloan Foundation, and Bill Gates' Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research (FICER) are all actively funding projects. They funnel millions into academic institutions, where the work proceeds without public engagement or informed consent.

Bill Gates' FICER is particularly alarming. The person in charge of disbursing funds there is David Keith, one of geoengineering’s most vocal champions.

Keith has appeared on national TV and publicly acknowledged that these activities could result in the premature deaths of at least 10,000 people annually. Still, he continues to advocate for expanding these technologies.



Officials Neglect Public Health Risks



Sadly, those deaths may not be purely speculative. Independent medical research (see a couple of examples and ) has raised serious concerns about human exposure to the fine particulates used in stratospheric aerosol injection, particularly aluminum, barium, and strontium compounds. These substances, when inhaled, ingested, or absorbed, have been linked to a range of neurological, respiratory, and cardiovascular conditions.

A 2020 review in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found that chronic aluminum exposure correlates with Alzheimer's-type dementia, pointing out risks of atmospheric dispersants leaching into the human body. Other peer-reviewed research has associated aerosol pollution with rising asthma rates, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and even endocrine disruption. Yet, these risks go largely unaddressed. The EPA has not conducted any long-term toxicological studies on atmospheric dispersants used in climate intervention. Neither have state health departments. Because if you acknowledge the risk, you must also accept liability.

And while this is happening in plain sight, the federal government, in nearly every respect, claims ignorance. The whistleblower informed me that they had previously sent evidence to the EPA, which dismissed it as nothing more than "persistent contrails." They filed formal requests with the Department of Energy; no response. They testified before state legislatures in support of bills to ban geoengineering, only to see most quietly get held up or killed in committee. The reason is that many lawmakers are funded by utilities and water authorities—organizations that stand to benefit from cloud seeding and other types of weather modification.

The approval process for these operations is just as reckless. NOAA requires only a single-page form (17-4 ) for anyone to begin modifying the atmosphere. No long-term environmental impact studies, no chemical safety requirements, no business license, no public comment. The form reads like something from a bygone era: simple, outdated, and completely inadequate given the scale of what’s being proposed. And yet, that’s the only thing standing between a private operator and the right to manipulate our weather.

In the Southwest, where the whistleblower now resides, the process is equally lax. Their state’s Water Resources Department manages applications for weather modification and even assists applicants in filling out the paperwork. When the whistleblower submitted a FOIA request asking for all applications related to geoengineering, the department claimed they had none, even though public records show such programs do exist.

This entire ecosystem (federal agencies, university labs, private foundations, and fossil fuel lobbyists) operates in coordinated silence. They push weather modification as a public good while refusing to publicly disclose all of what they’re doing, where they’re doing it, or what the consequences might be.

Why isn’t Congress talking about this? Why are most media outlets labeling it a conspiracy theory? Why do federal and state regulators continue to deny the undeniable? We know that these programs exist. We can trace the money. We can read the grant descriptions. We can see the evidence in the sky.

Why the silence?

The answer, I believe, is fear: fear of the backlash that would follow public acknowledgment, fear of legal liability, and fear of losing control over one of the most powerful tools of environmental and geophysical manipulation in history – the ability to geoengineer our weather.

Changing the Climate on Geoengineering

The American people deserve better. We deserve informed consent, complete transparency, and, above all, a say in whether our skies, soil, water, and air are being altered without our permission.

That’s why I’m calling for action.

• We need an Executive Order from President Trump that immediately bans all forms of geoengineering until an independent and publicly accountable review is conducted.

• We need a Congressional inquiry into every agency and institution – whether public, private, or academic – that currently participates in or funds these programs.

• And, we need a new Constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right

to unaltered weather in America.

If you care about your health, your children's health, or just the integrity of the natural world, now is the time to act. This isn’t about politics. This is about basic human rights.

Geoengineering isn’t the future. It’s the present. And it’s time we make it the past.