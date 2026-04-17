Globalist Fronts

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Australian dissident Brendon O’Connell is one of the most hysterically funny and entertaining fellow conspiracy theorists, who’s been talking about the City of London for many years, long before a lot of other podcasters were.

Brendon’s also been screaming in the wilderness about how United States’ critical infrastructure; all our computer systems, the CIA, the DIA, the NSA have been completely penetrated by Israel via the backdoors installed in all CPU processor chips and about how the core coding of Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Security is done in Israel, which is full of Russian GRU assets.

This is because Israel, itself was taken over by Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, as described in the book by Lily Galili called ‘The Million That Changed the Middle East’.

Brendon tells his host, Tommy Carrigan:

“Industrial controller chips, programmable logic chips. They run your sewage, your water, your factory, remote factory of all kinds, from their milking cows to highest of high tech. They run the electrical grids, nearly all of them, government VoIP encryption, ATMs, banking front end, banking rear end. “It’s an Israeli company, ladies and gentlemen. Tucker ain’t going to tell ya. Candace Owens ain’t going to tell ya. But you know who does know about it? Joe Kent. You know who does know about it? Tulsi Gabbard. And they haven’t fixed a damn thing!”

For being outspoken about all of this, Brendon was arrested by Australian authorities and he spent three years in prison there for “hate crimes”. He was then granted asylum in Iran, where he spent three months and soon realized that, like Australia and Israel, Iran was a fraud and a front for the City of London Globalists, which is to say the Rothschilds.

He tells Tommy:

“I was in Iran for three months. It’s a fraud. It’s a sex party, drug party. The IRGC deal drugs all day. They don’t care about the Yehud, the Jews. Are you kidding? They’ve been working with Israel from day [one].”

As for Tucker Carlson, Brendon described him as, “The absolute enemy of the United States of America,” and that he suspects Tucker will, “end up running to Qatar or even Israel! Don’t laugh!”

According to Brendon, everybody you’ve ever heard of is a drug addict and/or laundering drug money, including Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman and Donald Trump but that he’s very well impressed with how the operation in Iran has gone, with so few casualties.

He also believes that the operation is similar to the one with Maduro in Venezuela; that it was over before it started and that what we’ve been seeing is “total theater”.

Brendon believes the Intelligence Community and the Pentagon run the US Government and that there is no real choice. Despite the many shocking allegations Brendon makes about President Trump (see transcript, below), he says:

“I would vote for Donald Trump. Not because he runs anything. Donald Trump has been an Army Intelligence asset and an FBI asset for well over 40 years, as has Roger Stone, as has Alex Jones. It’s a group.”

He describes former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a good man, who he would like to see in the future leadership of Iran.

Above is a 36-minute clip from a 2h13m podcast, the full version of which can be seen HERE.

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TRANSCRIPT

Tommy Carrigan: Do you say Russia infiltrated Israel or Israel infiltrated Russia?

Brendon O’Connell: No. The Soviet Union created Israel. Who was the first to be pro-Israel in the UN? Joseph Stalin.

The greatest number of immigrants to Israel. This is how it became a cyber technology powerhouse. There are no Moroccan Jews. There are no Iraqi Jews, there are no Syrian Jews, there are no brown-skinned Jews, there are no Yemeni Jews who are running the high tech industry. They’re all blonde-haired, blue-eyed Russians and Ukrainians. And they all came from the Soviet Union. And over half of them don’t even qualify as Jewish.

Ehud Barak is in the Epstein files emailing backwards and forwards, “We’re desperately trying to get as many Russians in to run our high tech industry.”

Aeronautical engineers, missile technicians, electrical engineers, alright? And there’s over a million of them. Lily Galili wrote a book called ‘The Million That Changed the Middle East’. And they’ve taken over everything. Politics.

Do you know the Intel, not just a fabrication factory, worth billions and billions of dollars – which I might add, Iran never touched – billions and billions of dollars, alright?

It’s not just a fabrication facility. It’s the head research and development fabrication facility since 2006.

Tommy Carrigan: Which facility?

Brendon O’Connell: It’s called Petkiva Israel. It’s a big industrial park.

Tommy Carrigan: Like a TSMC-type thing?

Brendon O’Connell: Oh God, it’s Intel. They had been designing their top chips starting with the Core 2 Duo in 2006. Everyone goes, “It’s American.”

I hate to break it to you, America. Your head Intel research and design has been in Israel, literally in Israel since 2006.

We started the whole Chipset thing. We did. A group of nobodies. When we said, “Hello? Why did you put Taiwan Semiconductor 100 miles off the coast of China?”

Taiwan Semiconductor is an American company with American patents. Heinz Kissinger shipped all of that to 100 miles off China. And he’s been building-up China since the ‘70s. Why is that? Because, they were ready to transfer the technology directly into China.

And there’s Heinz Kissinger in 2017 in South Korea going, “We are shifting the center of gravity from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Get used to it.”

Do people understand what he’s saying? We’ve got a lot recorded, since some of my best videos, “A Family Civil War”.

And you see, Kissinger was just saying how it’s going to be. 2017. And where’s Kissinger at the same time? He’s in the White House with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s doing his little hand signals. And who else is there? Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, just after they sacked James Comey. Now, do you want some Russia collusion, Ladies and Gentlemen? Would you like some?

And look, I’m all for what’s happening right now geopolitically. And I’ll tell you why. Geopolitically, things are going wonderfully. Don’t you believe it? I was in Iran and I saw what Iran was. And it’s a fraud. It’s been working with the Globalists, City of London, German and French banks from Day Dot, Day Dot.

And when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad got in and started calling out the corruption of the clerics, started saying, “We need to do humanitarian work with the Houthis and less weapons,” when he said, “We need to get rid of Assad, he’s an absolute criminal. I don’t want to support him,” what’d they do with Mahmoud Ahmadinejad? They booted him and he was never allowed to go into politics, again.

And they would have killed him. This is a hardcore. But he said, “We can’t beat them. We can’t beat America. They’re going to slaughter us!”

And the others were like (immitates hysterical Shia clerics).

Because they work for Rothschild. And people won’t believe it until I give you information, such as, did you know Rouhani is running backwards and forwards to Scotland to do his Sharia law PhD?

It’s on video, baby. It’s on YouTube. It’s on YouTube. And there he is. And I’m publicising this in 2017. Couldn’t get a peep out of anyone. Nobody would touch it. Not a single soul.

And he’s hanging with Jack Straw and Lord Levi. One degree of separation with Lord Jacob Rothschild, himself.

And there’s Zarif, his foreign minister. And he’s in Chatham House every three minutes. He’s best friends with John Kerry. And his three kids are all US citizens! He’s been 30 years in America!

You’ve seen all the stuff, all these stunning supermodel Persians, all related to Qassam Soleimani, the general, all related to high government officials. And they’re all living in Europe. And they’re all living in America with Green Cards!

Um, hello? Hello? Anybody? Anybody? You want to know how deep this goes? I’m 100% referenced. Videos, documents, you name it.

It’s like when you tell someone “Vladimir Putin is not fighting the Jews. Vladimir Putin has been working with them from day dot.”

He was put in power under Evgeny Primakov, the Russian – first, he was a foreign minister, then he was the head of the SVR, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and a hardcore Communist. And he wanted to run and he was so unpopular, he thought, “We need to put someone in to protect our boy, Yeltsin.”

You know, the guy that gave all the Russian oligarchs, Jewish oligarchs, and they all put their bank accounts in London? Yeltsin?

“We’ve got to protect this asset. I know, we’ll put in our Golden Boy, Vladimir Putin. And there’s Kissinger, his mentor.”

His other mentor is Evgeny Primakov, the Communist, the hardcore Communist. And they’re sticking Vladimir Putin in, blowing up buildings, blaming it on the Chechens. And you try telling people, but in 2007, he got Deripaska and he waggled his finger and said, “You bunch of, you’re robbing the people. Give me my pen back!”

It was a big show, 2007. And I believed it. I was a huge Putin groupie. I was joined in the Russian Orthodox Christian Church; had enough of the Catholics, they’re too corrupt.

Then, you get there and realize the Russian Orthodox is so corrupt: Drug trafficking, drug money-laundering, the Patriarch Kirill, Gundiev is his real name. He’s a former KGB asset. He’s running all the vodka taxes, the tobacco taxes, the oil taxes, and is a multi-billionaire, lives in his Moscow apartment, sues everyone, and loves horse racing, and wears a $30,000 Swiss Bugatti watch.

And you try to tell people, and they just look at you with a blank state, “The Vatican, the Vatican, the Vatican runs everything.”

I said, then “Why is Italy broke? Why is the Vatican Pope Leo running around America begging for money because they’re so broke?”

But I know other places that are booming, and Russia was booming at one stage too, I might add, particularly, St Petersburg and Moscow.

So come on, everybody, I’ll challenge anyone, anytime, I will send you PDFs, clickable links, and after this you’ll go, “How the Hell have they gotten away with this? How?”

Because Israel is running all your computer systems, your CIA, your DIA, your NSA, all the three-letter acronyms.

They’re in the Pentagon, they core code Microsoft Windows. Yes, not only are they designing your top-end chips – and in 2018, Intel was king of the bunch – not only are they running your top-end chips, not only are they making them, not only are they designing them in Israel, and people don’t believe it. OK, look up in industry, mate, you’ll find it like this.

Tommy Carrigan: Unit 8200?

Brendon O’Connell: Oh, that’s the decoy. It’s the Talpiot Program, T-A-L-P-I-O-T.

Good old Akamai, you probably don’t even know what that is. Akamai distributes the internet load, and it was designed by a Talpiot Program graduate named Daniel Lewin. He did the 10-year program, probably Unit 8200, as well. He was the first man to die on 9/11.

This is one of the most important companies on the internet. They distribute the load all around the world. That’s Israeli. It was co-developed with MIT. Daniel Lewin went through the highest level Israeli-run program.

The US also has a program. That’s what Snowden was going through. Why was the rat, Snowden Special Forces training? Hello? Hello. He was 120 pounds, a wet rag, but he’s doing Special Forces training.

That’s the US version of the Talpiot Program. They put you through the Navy, they put you through the Air Force, they put you through the armed forces, the ground pounders. You’ve got to get a taste of every single armed forces section, and then you go on to develop your high-technology skills. That’s why the US dominates.

The trouble is, the Israelis aren’t just over there doing this stuff, which is bad enough. There are also 10,000 of them deeply-penetrated into the US system. If you can tell me why it is, no one seems to want to talk about the power grid being totally controlled by one Israeli company, and they’re even here in Queretaro. They’re just pulled in. That’s why my power keeps going out.

They’re called RADCOM or RADGROUP, Zohar Zisapel and his brother Yehud Zisapel, Z-I-S-A-P-E-L. They both died recently, about two years ago. These guys created a company, 20, 25 sub-companies.

Industrial controller chips, programmable logic chips. They run your sewage, your water, your factory, remote factory of all kinds, from their milking cows to highest of high tech. They run the electrical grids, nearly all of them, government VoIP encryption, ATMs, banking front end, banking rear end.

It’s an Israeli company, ladies and gentlemen. Tucker ain’t going to tell ya. Candace Owens ain’t going to tell ya.

But you know who does know about it? Joe Kent. You know who does know about it? Tulsi Gabbard. And they haven’t fixed a damn thing!

You know what they’re doing now? They’re covering it up and they call it “Pax Silica”, run by a closet gay guy out of France who’s married to one of these top-level people. I’ve forgotten his name, because apparently you’ve got to be gay and in technology to get any jobs in the Trump administration. And he’s also a good friend of Chabad Lubavitch, for crying out loud.

Oh, what’s his name? Helberg. Jacob Helberg. And he’s running around now.

And now it’s fully-legislated, not just partially-legislated as it was previously over 20 years ago, the US-Israel Energy Act. Now, under Pax Silica, you will have Israeli programmable logic chips and industrial controller chips all through your infrastructure.

That’s Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the Netherlands. The EU’s told them to go to Hell. Well, why wouldn’t they? Not that I love the EU, because this is the war that’s going on.

So there’s Candace “Boo the Jews”. There’s Tucker Carlson. He’s up on a stage at the World Wrestling Federation Ari Emmanuel Charlie Kirk Memorial going, “Boo the Jews. The Jews killed Jesus and they killed Charlie Kirk, too.” Paraphrasing.

That’s literally what he said, with his crazy hyena laugh. But Tucker can’t tell you who did 9/11. He says, “If only the CIA will release the files.”

But they all hate the Jews. They’re all saying the very things that would have got you banned, instantly. Now, suddenly, it’s all over YouTube. But they won’t tell me who did 9/11. They won’t even give me the Carl Cameron Fox News version from 2001. They won’t even give me that version!

They won’t talk about Verint, Comverse Infosys, all the database companies, which Carl Cameron gave us in 2001. It’s brilliant. Tucker Carlson wasn’t even close to that. So we should know what Tucker Carlson is.

But we have now the greatest espionage case in history. You’re being told by a former registered nurse from Australia and you’re going, “What the Hell are you going on about? Because Tucker would have told me. Alex Jones would have told me. Oh, but surely Megyn Kelly would have told me. Wouldn’t someone tell me?”

Nobody’s saying a damn word. You can read it under the National Defense Authorization Act right there in front of everyone. So I’m going to shut up.

Tommy Carrigan: No!

Brendon O’Connell: And if anyone doubts me, I’ll go toe-to-toe with anyone. And I guarantee you not a soul is going to dare come toe-to-toe. And Mary Silver, congressional candidate, knows Joe Kent, knows Green Beret, Sammy Bird, certain other people, photos of them with Joe Kent, handing him all the material, way back in 2003, when he was running in Washington State.

Mary was up there. She gets up in front of 300 top-level Republicans on the recording and says, what I’m telling you now, what have they done about it? Nada, nothing, zero.

Tommy Carrigan: I was going to say, I don’t have any illusions about Tucker, what he told me.

Brendon O’Connell: I think of a lot of people, he’s the biggest fraud I know.

Tommy Carrigan: I think the older generation, my generation and younger, and no one – it’s a meme.

Brendon O’Connell: I don’t believe his numbers. I believe his numbers, if they’re real, are all overseas stuff.

He’s hanging out in British-dominated Qatar, the home of the Globalists. He’s over there. He’s not buying apartments, he’s buying apartment blocks. He’s got 27 permanent staff. 27.

He’s just twanging [on his banjo]. “Oh, I’m just fly fishing!” Just like Dick Cheney. I’d say that was a Sub Rosa message. “I’m fly fishing, just one of the boys, just a humble, Working Class man. Whoa, I’m a Working Class man!”

What the Hell, Boy? You’ve got 27 permanent staff, literally 27 permanent staff. I thought it was five. Now he’s got five core members, including Don Jr. So work that one out. Rebecca Mercer, Cambridge Analytica, SEL Group and freaking NATO!

So if you want to untangle that little web of intrigue, with that little face he puts on, “What’s going on?” He is the absolute enemy of the United States of America, that guy!

And that guy’s going to end up running to Qatar or even Israel! Don’t laugh.

You’re flying around on private jets with 27 permanent staff, half of which came with him from Fox News.

Rupert Murdoch was best friends with Heinz Kissinger, for crying out loud. Someone please, “Soros, Soros, Soros!” Well, guess who’s good friends with George Soros? Heinz Kissinger. Why does no one say Heinz Kissinger’s name? Why is that?

[CUT]

Brendon O’Connell: Snowden was with Kissinger’s crew. That’s how we managed to – anyway, that’s another story. We’ll talk about Snowden.

Tommy Carrigan: I think that was an op.

Brendon O’Connell: Oh yeah, but it wasn’t a US-based op. This was a Globalist, the City of London, Council on Foreign Relations, Heinz Kissinger.

That’s how we got through – “Oh, we misspelled his name!” That’s how we got through Hong Kong security.

And then, he’s going to Russia before he goes to Ecuador. Oh, give it a rest! Ecuador! You’d be dead in five seconds! You’re in US Territory, Baby!

He goes to Russia…Assange has been working with the KGB since the early ‘90s. Pengo was his East German Stasi contact. He ended up dead in a black forest, burnt to death with his head half cut off.

People don’t even know this basic history of – look, Assange is an idiot. Snowden is an absolute fraud. And…he didn’t do that because he loved freedom. He did that, because his job was to start bringing down the United States, as they moved into the Kissinger Multipolar World Order.

And if you don’t know what that is, you’re going to have to watch my videos or look it up or use AI.

Multipolar World Order. It wasn’t invented by Marco Rubio. It’s a Kissinger City of London program. They wanted to divvy-up the United States…It would be German and French high technology, combined with Russian raw resources, combined with Chinese manufacturing.

That’s why, like all your best drones. They’re not Chinese. They’re not even Chinese-designed. They’re just manufactured there. That’s German. German companies. DJI is a German company. That’s why they all use Leica lenses and they’re all using Hasselblad in the latest DJI Pro 4, alright? They’re German companies.

China is nothing. It is a slave labor camp manufacturing base where they can test stuff, take people’s organs, test viruses. It’s all Globalist.

Fauci isn’t a pan-American nationalist. He’s a Globalist. He works for the City of London.

If you want to get into it: International Trotskyite Frankfurt School. They’re all up there in the Chicago School of Economics. And who’s Irving Kristol? The Trotskyite Jew who found his conservative roots.

His son, Bill Kristol. Who’s Bill Kristol friends with? Best friends: Roger Stone. Who’s Roger Stone’s best friends with? Broward County Sheriff, Chabad Lubavitch Sheriff Israel. They’re all drug-trafficking, growth hormone, steroids, ecstasy, meth, cocaine. That’s Roger Stone.

Who’s also best friends with General Jim Jones and his son, Jim Jones, the head of Dynology and Clearforce, who started the old IIA operations in America. Patrick Bergy, ‘Shadowgate’. Those are the links you can follow into this whole scene.

It’s all Kay Griggs; drug-trafficking, secondary weapon sales, biker gangs, organized crime, City of London, Israel, drug money-laundering on Wall Street. It’s been going on forever, since the ‘70s at least.

Here’s Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s best friend.

Tommy Carrigan: Do what?

Brendon O’Connell: Donald Trump’s best friend.

Tommy Carrigan: Who? Donald Trump.

Brendon O’Connell: Roger Stone.

Tommy Carrigan: Sorry, I didn’t hear the first part. So what’s the big picture now? If you just had to, you know. All right.

Brendon O’Connell: Here’s the positive. You want some positive?

Tommy Carrigan: If you have to zoom all the way out and give me an elevator.

Brendon O’Connell: I love this, because when you get up close, it’s tactical, it’s messy, it’s a bar fight.

Tommy Carrigan: You can forget where the f@ck you are. You’re like, which one’s up there? You gotta zoom.

Brendon O’Connell: And your audience is probably going, “What the Hell?”

Tommy Carrigan: No, no, no. My audience has been told by now that they are the Hardcores. They are with us. For better or worse, they’re in the padded room with us.

Brendon O’Connell: Alright. Alright. I would vote for Donald Trump. Not because he runs anything. Donald Trump has been an Army Intelligence asset and an FBI asset for well over 40 years, as has Roger Stone, as has Alex Jones. It’s a group.

And where will you find linking all these people? Ari Emanuel, an Israeli intel asset. He runs the UFC, he runs the World Wrestling Federation, Endeavor Group. Who’s his brother? Well, that would be Rahm Emanuel, the former Chief-of-Staff for Barack Obama.

Wow. How interesting – who’s pushing Kamala Harris. And there’s his brother, agent for 20 years, World Wrestling Federation, UFC, Joe Rogan.

Are you seeing the pattern, Ladies and Gentlemen? And they’re all, their parents were literal Israeli case officers. So let’s start right there, shall we? That’s pretty interesting.

So, going back to the big picture, because there’s your tactical bar fight, big picture, it’s going wonderfully.

I was in Iran for three months. It’s a fraud. It’s a sex party, drug party. The IRGC deal drugs all day. They don’t care about the Yehud, the Jews. Are you kidding? They’ve been working with Israel from day dot, day dot.

Just because they shake a fist, oh, look, look. Alright. Look, when you’re organized crime, do you run around going how much you love organized crime? No, you run around going, “I hate organized crime! Vote for me. I’m the governor! I’m the mayor! Organized crime is bad!”

And then, you find out the mayor’s been working with the Gotti family for 30 years. And you’re surprised.

“But I don’t understand. He said he didn’t like organized crime!”

Do we have to get, do we have to get the basics right? The problem with the audience is they’re going to say, “But somebody would have told me, who the Hell are you?”

Well, I am telling you, and it’s all right there in front of you, you’re just not seeing it. It’s not getting fed into your feed. If you knew that Rouhani was spending six years in Scotland doing his PhD in Sharia law, why would a high Islamic cleric, the President of Iran, be doing his Sharia law degree in a Scottish Rite university?

Because he’s a Scottish Rite Mason, number one. He’s probably considers himself ethnically or hereditarily Jewish, alright? 70,000 Jews from Isfahan, straight out of the Hadiths, out of the Quran. That’s why the Sunnis are panicking.

And if you actually follow stuff from Shia Islam in Iran, you would see that they hate Arabs, OK? They hate Sunni Islam and their job is to destroy Saudi and take over Mecca. They’re not even interested in Israel.

I was there, I said, “Can we talk about Israel and national security and how they’ve got into the United States and then we can break Israel off and get America on side and then you start trading with America and you start being nationalists and then American will be nationalists and you can be Iranian, but they will be American, but we’ll all trade and we’ll all get along and become nationalist world, linked by our nationalist sovereign nations. How about that?”

Nah, not interested.

Saudi, Saudi, Saudi, all day, every day. “Oh, don’t be mean to the Jews,” they would tell me. It’s like, what the Hell is going on?

The lawyer they assigned to me is a drug addict, off his head on meth half the time. Then, black tar heroin.

Hashish is everywhere. It’s sex parties. Everybody hates the Ayatollah. They all want to be Europeans.

And that’s when I really started to understand the big picture, which is they have their assets everywhere, everywhere. And Donald Trump was one of them, under Heinz Kissinger. Hence, why Heinz Kissinger, Cambridge Analytica, SCL Group, NATO, Rebecca Mercer, Steve Bannon, who did come good for a while after that.

That was the plan to get him in. His job was to – he’s a disposable Kodak camera. He’s a disposable condom.

He comes in “the Outsider”. He’s a narcissist. He loves attention. They just tell him, “The king is just so beautiful today, sir. My God, you’re a genius.”

My God. Trump wouldn’t know his asshole from his elbow, OK?

Donald Trump is not ordering Admiral What’s-His-Face about where to put the aircraft carriers. He just gets a briefing.

They give him a cartoon briefing with a couple of pictures and tell him how much drug money has been put into his meme coins accounts. And that’s all he cares about.

“Are we going to win?” Yes.

“Are you going to make me look good?” Yes.

“Are there going to be high ratings?” Yes, Mr President.

That’s all he cares about. Just stop it. He’s a World Wrestling Federation confrère and a very bad reality TV show host. He is not a genius property developer, OK?

They put his name on the top and via Wall Street, FBI, CIA, counterintelligence, they call over the Russian oligarchs, they invest their drug money in their stuff. Everybody’s getting a cut; CIA, DIA, FBI. Everyone gets a cut.

And then, they fill those apartment blocks, which Donald Trump has no financial stuff associated with. They just stick his name on top and then they fill it with hidden recording devices, microphones and videos.

And that’s the scam. Everyone makes a good dollar. And I mean, everyone. And they also do a bunch of counterintelligence stuff. And Donald Trump’s been doing that for 40 years. He was drug money-laundering in Atlantic City and he was a moron, couldn’t even run a drug money-laundering casino.

He’s been a cocaine addict, an Adderall addict for 40 years, on and off. He may not drink, but he likes the coke and you see him there with Epstein. Is he a pedophile? 30% chance. I don’t think so, but we don’t know. It’s a long story. I can give you some gossip on that.

So, once you understand the network and Kissinger is king, may he rest in peace in Hell. Allegedly, we never know where he is. He could be in a bottle somewhere, just his head, whatever. You know, the stem cells in the baby’s blood does wonders down there in…Costa Rica.

But when you when you actually look, it’s so you’re going, “But Brendon, he’s this and that but you’re telling me to vote for him!”

Look, number one, you don’t have a choice, because they run both sides. The Intelligence Community rules, alright? The Pentagon rules. The IC community is ruling and they are trying to fix things. They are.

I know, because they came and told me and they said, “These things are handled quietly. Could you please stop being an ass?” And I said, “Give me $3.8 million and let me go home.”

And that’s where my battle’s been. I’ve been approached by highest-level people and we can talk about that later.

[CUT]

Brendon O’Connell: But the big picture is this: Iran has been working for the Globalist City of London since day dot. Ayatollah Khomeini comes out of a Paris kibbutz, a commune. That’s where he came from.

He was in Najaf in Iraq after being expelled by the Shah. Saddam Hussein – another Globalist asset, alright, who had the French build his Osirak reactor – sends Ayatollah Khomeini, expelled into France.

Why wouldn’t you go to swing in France, Baby?

So he’s sitting over there, getting his orders. Now, I think he was sincere because he believed he was going to be killed. And you see the footage, because a German intelligence film crew followed him over on an Air France flight.

This is all Rothschild network. This is all David, Evelyn de Rothschild, Lord Jacob, alright? These are the people who run Europe. They’re the Hofjuden, the Court Jews of Europe. They don’t wear kippahs.

Gerhard Schroeder is on the Rothschild board. He’s best friends with Vladimir Putin, Klaus Schwab, Heinz Kissinger. They’re all friends. “My dear friend, Klaus,” Vladimir Putin says.

You have this whole network. It’s now being dismantled. China, same – there’s no sovereign states – you think “China”? China gets all its stuff from the US and Europe. It can’t produce a chip. Gets it from ASML in the Netherlands. Who owns all the patents? America.

You could argue it probably goes back to the City of London.

Who owns all the patents? Taiwan? America.

They’re all fronts! Heinz Kissinger sent them there, just as he deindustrialized America and sent it to South Korea and China. So to the high technology sector, which he’s sending to different places, including Israel.

So you see an Asian guy – and look, they’re pretty smart people, these aren’t dunces, these are smart people – but all his patents, he trains in the US and then they take it to their home country. This is distributing the load. They’re distributing the economic load.

Why would Australia destroy its refining capacity – which, I might add, it’s got some of the biggest oil and gas fields in the world. I used to work in mining as well, by the way. Exploration. So I know a lot of people from Western Australia, a place people know nothing about. It’s filled with intelligence activity. The whole place – hidden bases over there in the desert, you know. Off the coast, they test stuff, as well.

So they distribute the load. So, Singapore refines 90% of Australia’s refining capacity. Why wouldn’t someone go, “I think we need to remain a sovereign state and being able to refine our own fuel is a national security issue?”

No, they don’t do it. They’ve got to distribute the load. And this is how you control sovereign states.

So now, they’re all in big trouble now, aren’t they? So when you take out the Straits of Don, the Straits of Trump, sorry, the Straits of Hormuz, what you’re doing is you’re taking out a Globalist asset, who hops up and down and trims their beards and tell you how much they hate the Jews.

The whole time, they’ve been working with Europe. The whole time. They live on euros. They don’t live on US dollars. They live on euros.

Barack Obama is a Council on Foreign Relations stooge for the City of London. John Kerry is. George W Bush was. George HW Bush – that’s complicated – HW Bush, he hated Israel. So did Dick Cheney. Still evil. But this is where you get complicated. This is where you get complicated.

Because, there’s still a nationalist element within the old Skull and Bones, WASPy crew on the East Coast. There’s still a nationalist element. And that’s who’s running the show now, with Heritage Foundation and a bunch of Texas billionaires and serving retired military. That’s who’s running the show now. Not Donald Trump. Please stop!

So, in the big picture, you’re seeing the Iranian Globalist hangout taken out. Soleimani was working with Israel and America, on the record, in Iran.

They were sent in to destabilize the Arabs, end pan-Arab nationalism and push Saudi and the UAE into an agreement with the Israelis [the Abraham Accords].

How do you do that? They’ve got the top in the bag, but you’re forgetting about the bright young colonels, you’re forgetting about the military class, the managerial class, the people in Customs Border Control. These people hate Israel. I mean, hate them with a passion. You’ve got to get them on board.

So, MBS, the drug-addicted piece-of-garbage, pretend-Wahhabist has got to go down and say, “Look, Bros, that’s threatening us with a nuclear weapon.”

Because the nuclear weapon is being supplied by Israel to Iran. All their equipment is supplied by Israel to Iran through third parties. It’s to threaten Saudi. It’s not to threaten Israel!

And then you’ll say, “Mahmoud Ahmadinejad isn’t the hardliner.”

Now, that’s the guy that said, “You’re going to blow us to pieces. What are we going to do with a nuclear weapon? We know what you’re going to do to us.” That was in Colin Powell’s emails.

He said “The boys in Tehran know what’s going on. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad knows what we’ll do to him.” And Ahmadinejad said to him in a meeting, “Look, what are we going to do with one nuclear weapon? We’re going to polish it? You’re going to blow us to smithereens!”

And Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said to the Ayatollah, “Look, we need to do a deal with the Americans.”

See, Ahmadinejad, the nukes was leveraged to get more stuff out of the US and the Saudis. He was trying to be friends with the Saudis: “We’ve got to stop this fight. We’ve got to get together.”

This is the “hardliner”, alright? He never jumped up and down, never burned a flag. If you mess with him, he’d just blow up 40 Jews in Hungary and then say, “Take that.” Alright?

Whether you agree with it or not, he meant business. He didn’t mess around. He was an Iranian nationalist.

So he said to the Ayatollah, “We need to give the Americans something. They’re going to slaughter us,” alright? Because he’s an Iranian nationalist. He’s trying to look after his people. He’s a realist.

And there’s the Ayatollah: “No.” And Ahmadinejad said, “What are you doing? Let’s swap. We’ll get our medical uranium and we’ll do a deal with them. Because isn’t that logic? “We need to keep the youth happy. Our youth demographic is going to riot. Demographics is destiny.”

He’s a civil engineer. He said, “We need to get out of people’s bedrooms. We have to modernize, whether we like it or not.”

He was a pragmatist – but he’s a “hardliner”, OK?

And then, his off-sider [assistant] was complaining to the Ayatollah, the IRGC are dealing drugs, captogon, crystal methamphetamine. Labs are everywhere. Black tar heroin, hashish, you name it. They’re shipping it all through the Middle East.

Why? To get all the Sunnis addicted and create lunacy in the Middle East. ISIS, you created both sides. Shia extremism, Sunni extremism. Oh, who benefits from that? Syria is destroyed. Iraq’s destroyed.

Amazingly, I’m in Iran. It’s party time. There’s Lamborghinis, there’s Bugattis. It was cheaper than Australia…

This is late November 2016, 2017. And I’m going, “None of this adds up.”

I’m talking to government analysts, like their version of the CIA. I mean, I’m the Boy from the Bush and I’m sitting down with Iranian government analysts. I’m in the center of it, man. It’s crazy. And I got a drug-addicted, closet-gay, 6’4” lawyer from Atlanta, Georgia, who went to America when he was 13 named David T Lashgari, Homayoun T Lashgari.

His sister, Ziba Lashgari’s son is in Swiss banking. They own these giant apartment blocks in North Tehran. They’re all friends with the foreign minister, who I lived and stayed at, Hunza, his hometown.

And I’m just going, “What is going on? I think I’m in way too deep here. I mean, he’s rubbing my back.

“Oh, you’re so stressed.” He’s taking my photo. “Oh, no, no, another photo.”

And I’m thinking, “Is this guy gay?”

Look, my best friend’s gay. Best friend’s homosexual. You never know. Dude, he’s like a brother to me.

I said, “Dude, This guy’s rubbing my back. He’s telling me I’m so stressed. This is freaky. I’m worried.”

He said, “Dude, he’s gay. He’s cracking on to you.”

And I said, “It can’t be! It’s Iran!”

He’s got this 25 year old hottie. He’s 55 at the time and she’s stunning, supermodel material. And he barely looks at her, barely acknowledges her. But he’s all over me. I mean, you can’t blame him. I mean, you know (joking).

Tommy Carrigan: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah.

Brendon O’Connell: As my mate said, “Just take it as a compliment, Dude.”

I said, “No, I’m in Iran. I’m not going to wake up naked in his bed with a goat after he’s dropped a Rohy into my drink. It’s getting freaky. I want to get the hell out of here.”

He’s absolutely off his head. I’m talking gay-nightclub-crystal-meth-amphetamine, off his head. I’ve got film of it.

Then, he’s so wasted, he can barely stand up in the kitchen and I just thought, “I got to get my passport fixed.”

And I said, “You were on drugs last night, Dude. Give me my effing passport back.” And I threatened him in the street. I just snatched it off him, went back to the thing, and I left and went to a backpackers. And then I just got out of there and went back to Kuala Lumpur with 500 US dollars in my pocket.

And that was my little adventure to Iran. And some Hezbollah people, relatives in Germany got in contact and were laughing at me. And they go, “Well, we definitely know you’ve been to Iran, because that’s what Iran’s like!” But everyone thinks it’s this is pious crowd.

But there’s Mahmoud Amadinejad trying to do the right thing: “We need to trade or they’re going to slaughter us.”

…Then, he called out the clerics for their corruption. Ahmadinejad and his off-sider [assistant], who’s got an interview with Sunni, whether you believe it or not, but it’s 100% accurate, according to my own knowledge about how it works.

They’re dealing drugs, hand over fist. And they’ve said, “Look, when in matters of war, we have to do what we have to do.” Coming out of the Beqaa Valley, it’s just drugs and weapon trade.

IRGC is heavily-involved. “Pious Muslims”. Yeah, right. Like “pious Vatican” and all the other “pious” religious people running all the drugs all over the world. Same network. Iran-Contra, Barry Seal, Mena Arkansas, Bush Family, Clintons.

And I’ll give you intimate details on the Clintons, direct from the mouth: Barry Seal’s boss, Roger Reaves. Lo and behold, so this is the big picture.

You’re not “taking out nationalists”, Iran fighting those evil Yehud. Alright? They are cooperating with Israel and always have!

And when Ahmadinejad came out and called-out the corruption of the clerics, “They’re just robbing the place, hand over fist!” He was pushed out and he was banned from ever running for politics.

And to be honest, they would have killed him. But he was so popular with the poor and the rural communities. He got the oil revenues and started distributing it and he started calling out the corruption and said how people are hungry in the streets. He’s a good man. He’s a good man.

And you’re going to laugh. It’s the perfect combo. You look at his speeches. It sounds like Donald Trump’s “American Carnage” speech written by Steve Bannon. It’s identical!

He’s saying, “Oh, you filthy-rich billionaires! while the people are hungry!” and think, “Wow, I really like this guy!” That’s why it will work.

And he’s still alive, right now. Maybe he’ll do a power-sharing with the more the cliché Globalist moderates who are in power right now – technically, in power right now.

Look, I believe they were done over. They were in-the-bag before the first bomb dropped. I believe this is total theater. I don’t even know if an F-15 got shot down. You’d know a bit about the military.

What amazes me is the very low civilian casualties, which is incredible. The other thing is, apart from the girl school, which is a bit dodgy, because Iran never pushed that at all, which is strange, as a propaganda piece, it was very low key.

You know yourself the basics of high-intensity operations. I mean, you’ve got hundreds of aircraft in the sky at the same time. No mechanical failures.

I thought they’d have at least 10. Something happened. Midair collision, engine failure, something.

I mean, it’s freaking amazing. Apart from the Kuwaiti shooting down three F-15s. I mean, I don’t know how that worked, but whatever.

It’s incredible, how that has been executed. I mean, it is absolutely incredible. That is US power in action. You just saw it.

Remember Iran? It just went boom, boom, boom, took out all their leadership. Well, it’s easy, because Israel ran Iran! The Swiss and German banks ran Iran. They know where they all are. All their people are through this system. That’s why when they went after Hezbollah, “Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.” They’re all dead.

Well, the leadership, how did they do that? Hamas, five star hotels in Qatar next to the largest US-UK base in the world, filled with British expats, filled with MI6. “Wow, that’s interesting. Could we postulate a few theories about this?”

And there’s Bibi, getting outed by the Israeli press. In fact, if you want to read one mainstream press, read all the Israeli press, Jerusalem Post, Israeli Times, Haaretz, because that’s where you get the most honesty: out of the Israeli press, would you believe?

And there’s Bibi’s funding Hamas. “We’ve got to keep funding Hamas.” Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.