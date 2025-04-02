Infographic by Black Pigeon - Pub. Jun 1, 2022

Retired Marine Colonel Larry Keifesh posted his video in my comments on Tuesday afternoon and I think it's an excellent presentation, especially because Keifish is saying a lot of the same things that I'm saying but he's not just some Theater Kid swinging from the chandeliers, like I am, he's a retired Marine Colonel.

His style may be more approachable to a majority of people than my own and thereby, more effective at communicating what humanity is actually up against, which is an ancient conspiracy by Satanic elites, who have controlled the rabble of humanity via a sadistic and pernicious financial system, in tandem with the relentless and ubiquitous narrative control needed to keep this ruinous financial system in force.

The use of crippling Babylonian Money Magic stretches back at least to Sumeria 6,000 years ago and quite possibility even further back, as these ancients may have been the survivors of a global cataclysm that destroyed a world civilization in deeper antiquity – or of cyclical cataclysms that may have successively destroyed many previous global civilizations, stretching back to time immemorial – if we consider the accounts in Plato's Timaeus.

Col Keifesh's presentation seems suitable as an introduction to Newbies to this topic of topics, while at the same time being pretty advanced, connecting many dots from the 40,000-foot view in the span of an hour.

A point he made that I think may be the most important of all, is that:

"Secrecy is vital to the Globalists, the Illuminati, but keeping the plan unbelievable is even more so. So they have to remain secret, but more importantly, their goals, they have to make it feel unbelievable."

So, in the neverending quest to wake up the Normies in our lives, this presentation by Col Keifesh may be a good one for your tool kit.

A full transcript of Col Keifesh's presentation appears beneath the video linked here.