VIDEO: "Epstein’s Niece Exposes ALL From Bill Clinton to Cult of Baal Exclusive with Anya Wick" - Pub. Aug 1, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

While justice for all of the treason we've witnessed over the past decade is finally about to be meted-out and the Democrats' approval rating is lower than it has been in over four decades, it seems that much of the MAGA base and the Nick Fuenteses of the world would rather complain that things aren't going according to their specs.

Such is the nature of 5th Generation Warfare, I guess, with goblins coming out of the woodwork, like Anya Wick, who's been on TikTok, claiming to be Jeffrey Epstein’s niece, the daughter of Jeffery Epstein's brother.

Algorithically propelled by TikTok, Anya arrived on Shaun Attwood's podcast and I'm disappointed that Shaun didn't vet this person or challenge her whatsoever and I'm disappointed that he probably doesn't care, because the episode has received over 2 million views on YouTube. What a crappy way to run a podcast.

I'd refrained from watching this episode until Friday morning, because I instinctively knew that it was a sh¡tshow. After transcribing the first half hour, my instincts were confirmed.

Anya introduces herself to Shaun's audience, saying that she had been drugged into a chemically-induced state of amnesia most of her life. In 2015, following suicide attempts and taking testosterone to change her gender, she says memories of the truth about her family and her life have come flooding back and she has since come to understand that she was raised as a sex slave and decided to go public earlier this year.

She says that when she was 10, she was given the birth certificate details of her half-sister, who was three years younger. She'd never previously had a birth certificate, as she was born in a home in Boulder, Colorado and did not attend school until she was 10, when she was finally placed into a gifted program for 7-year-olds and told she was "tall". She says that her forged birth certificate claimed that her stepmother was her birth mother, while her half-sister was sent away to be raised by another family.

She says that, although outwardly Jewish, her family are actually Satanists who worship Ba'al and that this has been the case for several generations.

Many details that she shares about her family diverge from the information that is publicly-available. She says her father, Steve was a divorce attorney, when publicly, Jeffrey only had one brother, Mark, a former SoHo artist who became the president of his brother's investment company, J Epstein & Co in the 1990s and who was the sole claimant to Jeffrey's assets.

Anya claims that her father told her that her great-grandfather was Walt Disney and that Walt had children with his twin sister, Minnie, from whom the Epsteins descend. This is nothing like the official story of the Disney Family, who did not have a member named Minnie.

The way she describes all of this sounds very shallow and scripted. Her excuse for this would be that she's been drugged her whole life. To me, it all sounds like the attempts of a lightweight conspiracy theorist trying to string together real stories of Satanic Ritual Abuse and MKULTRA, crossed with hot news stories and a bunch of internet memes, without any real understanding of these topics or of why these memes came into being.

I think this Anya Wick person claiming to be Jeffrey Epstein's niece is a phony for a number of reasons. The way she describes the actions of drugs she was given is not how such drugs work and the way she describes Satanism is not how that works. She mispronouces the name of her aunt figure, Ghislaine, as do most people on social media, who call her "Jizz-LAINE". Anya calls her "Jill-AINE". The late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose story was legitimate called her "Gee-LAINE", with a hard G and a silent S, which is how this French name is pronounced, Ghislaine's late mother having been French.

I don't feel like wasting much more time on this. If you really want to know about Satanism, read Kerth Barker's 'Cannibalism, Blood Drinking & High-Adept Satanism'. If you really want to know about MKULTRA, read Cathy O'Brien's 'TRANCEformation of America'.

Whether Anya Wick is a random schizophrenic who has been elevated by social media algorithms or if she's a disinformation agent paid to muddy the waters around the Epsteins, she was right when she said, "I do believe he was a pawn and that his story blew up in the media, to keep people from looking beyond him."

That person beyond him would be Les Wexner.

Head of the Snake: Exclusive Phone Call with Maria Farmer & Whitney Webb

"GHISLAINE ANSWERS TO WEXNER. I KNOW THAT, FOR A FACT. THAT'S HOW I KNEW HE WAS THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE" - MARIA FARMER

This is a riveting 25-minute clip from a 3-hour recorded phone call interview between Jeffrey Epstein employee, Maria Farmer and journalist, Whitney Webb.

The full audio was originally posted by The Last American Vagabond in 2020 and this excerpt really brings the story to life, with scoring and images and short clips added from unidentified documentaries, some of which have been taken down from the internet, of those which I could identify.

The creator of this amazing piece is a pseudonymously-named PVPGURL, and may have been recently posted to the @JustDudeChannel on Telegram. I found it a few days ago on Tore Maras' @toresaysPlus Telegram channel.

The information contained, both in the audio and with the added visuals is mindblowing (to put it mildly) and it is actually a major feat in filmmaking, because, while rough-looking imagery in a film can be a style decision, bad audio can make a film completely unwatchable.

This film has been brilliantly-edited with highly-informative and significant visuals that can serve as amazing tools for your own further personal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former business partner, the billionaire clothing and retail mogul, Les Wexner, who Maria Farmer refers to repeatedly, here as "The Head of the Snake" – of the entire Epstein blackmail operation.

Farmer claims that Wexner gave Epstein all of his lavish homes in New York City, New Mexico, Palm Beach, Paris and in the US Virgin Islands for the price of $1, each. All of these properties were ridden with pinhole cameras, everywhere and all had control rooms staffed with personnel monitoring all of these cameras.

She says these properties also included massive "safes", which were actually entire 10,000 square foot rooms for storing all of this video footage, located in deep underground basements – beneath the visible basements.

The basement at Wexner's 30-room, $47 million estate, on nearly 336 acres, outside of Columbus, Ohio also included a massive sauna that could fit multitudes of people.

Farmer claims that the entire floor of this 10,000 square foot "safe" at Wexner's Ohio estate could be elevated up or down, leading to a tunnel connecting to other parts of that vast property – and who knows to where else?

Farmer also tells Webb that Wexner is "Israeli intelligence" and that Ghislaine answered to Wexner, from whom Ghislaine received "All of her funding, to do this scam with Epstein. I know that."

Other sources quoted in this piece suggest that Israeli intelligence were likely involved in the deaths (or "deaths"?) of both Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, for the reasons explained in this video and in the transcript, linked beneath the video, HERE.

Toward the end, Farmer says she believes that it is not a coincidence that Columbus, Ohio was once the #1 human trafficking hub in the US, and that it currently ranks third, even though Columbus is nowhere near the third largest city in the US. LA is now the #1 center for human trafficking and the second-largest city in the country.

Maria also claims that all trafficked humans in the US, no matter where they are kidnapped or picked-up – even if it's in Phoenix, Arizona and they're being sent to Mexico – they have to first pass through and be processed in Columbus, Ohio before they are shipped out of the country or to wherever they're being sent. I've never heard this before and I wouldn't even know where to begin to confirm this statement, about which Farmer is adamant and repeats several times.

She asks, "Why? Why do they take everyone to Columbus, first?" Farmer notes that Les Wexner basically owns Columbus and that she does not believe in coincidences.

She asks, "And who has a tunnel under their house and the floor raises up? I think Jeffrey just did his bidding for Wexner, in whatever way he wanted. I think Jeffrey did whatever Wexner wanted and he provided Wexner, not only with boys, but with girls."

Other people investigating human trafficking say that most of it is not for prostitution but for organ-harvesting and medical experimentation – I suspect, for things like testing the 6LoWPAN Wireless Communications, which Sabrina Wallace has explained are the new internet protocols that would use the human biofield, to both power and to route the data that is supposed to drive all of the planned autonomous trains, planes and automobiles.

I recently reported that a good friend of mine is also friends with a medical officer currently serving at Camp Pendleton, who tells him that 60% of vaxx recipients under his care (aka Marines) are developing a syndrome, whereby it appears that their nervous systems are being hijacked by the vaxx nanocircuitry, which he fears will enable this 6G wireless takeover of their thoughts and actions. He says he can't figure out how it works.

The first time I ever heard anything like this was in 2015 from Level9News, when a pseudonymously-named "DJ" described patents for "Distant Brain Reading and Brainwave Manipulation" and "Remote Brain-Computer Interface Neural Monitoring" and a "Global Neural Net", to be deployed via GEOINT and the JADE II software. Incredibly, her YouTube channel still exists!

DJ also claimed that the main themes of both the 2015 Bilderberg Meeting in Telfs-Buchen, Austria and the 2015 GEOINT Symposium in DC concerned the rationing and/or withholding energy, in virtually all forms, as well as that of food production and distribution.

We have witnessed the claims of all these people playing out in the past few years.

This 22-carat gold ancient Peruvian coneheaded icon, below was stolen by Robert Maxwell from the British Museum, "Because he liked it", according to his daughter, Ghislaine, as told to Maria Farmer. This theft was but one of several other ancient trophies pilfered by Robert Maxwell from the British Museum, in order to decorate his lavish homes.

Running Time: 25 mins ⬇️

Full transcript appears beneath video, linked above.