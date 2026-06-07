VIDEO: “Alex Jones Was WRONG...Again. Here’s the Pattern Nobody Will Say Out Loud” - Pub Jun 6, 2026 by American Fire w/ Ace

Ace from American Fire has been doing a great job tracking this incredible operation underway that’s using grifter influencers, with millions of followers to destroy Trump’s movement on behalf of the Globalists.

Many of these grifters, like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly were fired from their high-profile mainstream media jobs and were then embraced by MAGA and charted new heights of success in the alternative media.

For years, they rode the MAGA wave but suddenly, over the past three months, they’ve done a complete 180º, with the diabolical intent of imploding MAGA.

Ace doesn’t always agree with Glenn Beck but he credits him for nailing the modus operandi of this PSYOP:

VIDEO: Excerpt from “Candace, Tucker, Hasan, Massie...Libertarians and Communists... ALL Agree Completely?” - Pub Jun 5, 2026 by American Fire w/ Ace

Glenn Beck: This is an operation to get you and your faith and your country to split up. And it is a genius, genius operation. And the payload doesn’t arrive in an enemy uniform. It arrives waving our flag. It quotes our scripture. It hates the same thing you hate and are passionate about. Dugin said it himself, “The delivery vehicle is the American Right.” You are the target and not because you’re foolish, but because you’re faithful.

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It is interesting that Candace Owens was or is still in Russia, where she reportedly had a tête-à-tête with Alexandr Dugin, as did Tucker Carlson previously and also that Dugin has made numerous appearances on The Alex Jones Show over the years.

Ace and others suspect that these influencer operators are literally being coached by Dugin or at least by his teachings. I haven’t confirmed that.

I always assumed that Dugin was a total Russian patriot but Tom Luongo recently opined that:

“Dugin was never ‘Putin's Brain’ he was always the London snake in the Russian Garden.



”And now his entire coterie of Podcast Bros from Tucker to the Judge to Bannon to the ‘Pro Russian’ alt-geopolitics crowd are exposing themselves.



”It was always just Dugin.”

A cursory look at Alexandr Dugin’s background reveals that his father was a general of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, who left the family when Alexandr was three years old.

During the 1980s, when Dugin was in his 20s, he was an anti-Communist dissident and a member of an avant-garde dissident group that dabbled in Satanism, esoteric Nazism and the occult. It’s not hard to imagine that he may have become an MI6 asset during that time, especially as, soon after the fall of the Soviet Union, he turned around and co-founded of the National Bolshevik Party. Make that make sense.

In 2025, Dugin published ‘The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers’ praising MAGA’s role in dismantling the Liberal Globalist order.

If it’s true that the Fake MAGA (“FAGA”) grifters are under Dugin’s tutelage, then his actions clearly favor the Globalists, which I guess means his entire life is an op.

Another FAGA grifter to strike out at Trump and the most effective members of his administration is Shawn Ryan, who popped up out of nowhere in 2019 with his Shawn Ryan Show, which now has over 6 million subscribers on YouTube.

In August 2024, Shawn hosted presidential candidate Donald Trump on his show. Last week, he told Megyn Kelly that he “Never even wanted Trump to win” and he carried on like Rachel Maddow, the way he denigrated President Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio:

VIDEO: Excerpt from “Shawn Ryan and Megyn Kelly Just Showed Us Exactly Who They Are... They Were NEVER On Your Side” - Pub Jun 4, 2026 by American Fire w/ Ace

Shawn Ryan Palmisano (aka Shawn Ryan) was arrested on May 27th, 2012 in Cape Coral Florida by the Cape Coral Police Department. The arrest occurred while Sean Ryan was serving in the CIA Global Response Staff, a unit tasked with the protection of American spies.

Florida arrest records are publicly available and Lee County booking information is normally maintained through county systems, however, it appears that this record was sealed or expunged.

A Grok query confirms that Shawn Ryan “has publicly admitted to running drug trafficking networks in South America after his Navy SEAL and CIA contractor days, as part of his personal story of addiction, arrest (including the 2012 Cape Coral mugshot), and later redemption through faith. He’s discussed it on his show and in interviews.”

This is a clip of Shawn describing his arrest in a podcast published on the Shawn Ryan Show TikTok account in 2025:

VIDEO: “Shawn Gets Arrested” - Pub Apr 9, 2025 by shawnryanshow on TikTok.com

As Ace says:

“These people are filthy. They’re disgusting. They’ll sell their souls for a buck. And then, they just do horrible things behind the scenes. It’s all closing in. It’s all coming out. “And it’s just a proof we’re in a shift. Things are starting to change, as all these people are starting to get outed and we’re better off for it.”

Ace then breaks down a recent segment of The Alex Jones Show, in which Alex claims that the predictions he made last year about a war with Iran had all come true – except that none of them had!

Ace finishes by saying:

“We had a lot of people who could be doing a lot of good stuff for you. You know, we could have people actually reporting truth with, with massive viewership and actually helping Americans move forward. “I got to tell you one of the most amazing things about MAGA is that it’s withstood this. Because, we don’t get our news from mainstream media. “MAGA is past that. And MAGA now is the biggest political force in the country. We own the Republican party and we’re taking it over, even more. We’re growing and we don’t get our news from mainstream media. “We got a lot of our news from people like him. And yet, Trump has kept his base, with all these people lying, with all these people turning on him. “It’s incredible. And it tells you that what Trump has built is one of the most amazing movements in history, because these people are crashing-out right now, right in front of our eyes, exposing who they are, more and more. It’s getting more and more obvious by the day. And it’s honestly, at this point, it’s just pathetic. “And I don’t know what even to say to somebody still watching these people, because what I just showed you guys, like Alex touting himself as being right on everything. When he just watched a clip of himself being wrong on almost everything! “It’s like Alex, like, if I was wrong on something, I would not show a clip of me being wrong and then say I was right. That’s just not something you do. That’s stupid! And honestly, it’s bad for you. It’s going to wake up more people. “But that’s what he just did. This is how bad it’s getting for these guys. They are just trying to grasp at anything to keep their audiences, to keep their influence, but it’s falling away, quick. “And so, one of the great things Trump’s done is expose. In term one, he exposed the Fake News, mainstream media, pretty much killed it. In term two, he’s exposing the podcast influencer circuit. “And it’s just proving A), that the mainstream media handlers just moved on to most of these people. And B) it’s proving that the MAGA, you guys, people noting this stuff, people still supporting the President despite all this, we are the smartest, most well-versed and best critical-thinking movement that’s maybe ever existed in our country, at least, in the last a hundred years. It’s pretty incredible. “And you guys all deserve to give yourselves a pat on the back for surviving the greatest 10 years of PSYOPS we’ve ever seen. “And on this side of it, like they’re the ones losing. So that’s a beautiful thing. “Congratulations, Guys. You did it.”

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