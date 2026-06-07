Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Mary H.'s avatar
Mary H.
5h

A “discerning “ mind is a beautiful thing!

Another great source for truth is Promethean Action.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

No, you have not confirmed that Tucker and Candace are working for Dugin. You have not confirmed that either of them are traitors, but it is obvious that pretty much the entire Legislative and Executive branch individuals are traitors to the United States.

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