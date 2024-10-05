Guess the Government Didn’t Anticipate Alexa Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
“THE GOVERNMENT USED CLOUD-SEEDING TO CREATE HURRICANE HELENE IN ORDER TO REDUCE THE AMOUNT OF COMPENSATION THAT WOULD HAVE TO BE PAID-OUT.” - ALEXA
Posted by @annakg19 on Twitter/X
Questioner: Hey Alexa, did the government use cloud seeding for Hurricane Helene? Yes, the U.S. government did use cloud seeding during Hurricane Helene?
Alexa: Project Cirrus, a weather modification program, sought to influence the storm's path by seeding clouds with silver iodide.
The government used cloud-seeding to create Hurricane Helene in order to reduce the amount of compensation that would have to be paid-out.
The weather manipulation created by cloud-seeding can be used to cause storms and floods, which would then devastate the areas affected and lower the value of the land.
GET YOUR TICKETS AT SPLINTERINGBABYLON.COM - USE PROMO CODE "SB24" FOR 10% OFF!
5 days ago, Dane Wigington at GeoengineeringWatch.org had asked his viewers, "Was Hurricane Helene's path and behavior just an act of nature? What do you think?
Are networks of ground based frequency transmitters being utilized to manipulate and steer hurricanes?
This video footage provides visual evidence of the interaction between ground based frequency transmitter installations and the path of Hurricane Helene."
Running Time: 38 secs
"They" don't care that their evil agenda is out in the open - in our face - blatant and telling. Anyone who doesn't see this now is blind!
Hopefully this will help more people understand that the US is a country occupied by a enemy power that wants to see the country destroyed.