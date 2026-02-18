Head of the Snake: Exclusive Phone Call with Maria Farmer & Whitney Webb

The House Oversight Committee’s deposition of billionaire retail magnate Leslie Wexner over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein is currently underway, according to news reports. Wexner is being deposed at his 30-room, $47 million estate, on nearly 336 acres outside of Columbus, Ohio. Epstein victim, Maria Farmer refers to Wexner as “The Head of the Snake” – of the entire Epstein blackmail operation.

Starting in the late 1980s, Epstein acted as Wexner’s advisor and he controlled his company’s logistics and finances, utilizing shipping, planes and the company’s reputation to facilitate criminal activities.

Following the 1986 Iran-Contra scandal, in which Southern Air Transport was identified as a CIA front company (often referred to in the context of previous CIA front “Air America” operations), Epstein assisted in managing and moving assets related to SAT to Columbus, Ohio.

These planes (SAT) began servicing Leslie Wexner’s the retail empire, whose L Brands company owned Victoria’s Secret, around the same time Epstein became a close advisor.

As the logistics manager for Wexner’s fortune, Epstein facilitated the logistics chain, including the use of cargo transport companies like SAT for Wexner’s businesses and he reportedly facilitated the purchase of a Boeing 727 for Wexner that was previously used by the company.

During the 1990s, while managing Wexner’s money, Epstein exploited his closeness to Wexner to present himself as a recruiter for Victoria’s Secret, using this, along with his access to the planes, to gain access to young women.

This riveting 25-minute clip is from a 3-hour recorded phone call interview between Jeffrey Epstein employee, Maria Farmer and journalist, Whitney Webb was originally posted by The Last American Vagabond in 2020.

The creator of this amazing piece is the pseudonymously-named PVPGURL, who’s done a brilliant editing job with highly-informative visuals that can serve as tools for your own further personal investigations into Epstein and his former business partner.

Farmer claims that Wexner gave Epstein all of his lavish homes in New York City, New Mexico, Palm Beach, Paris and in the US Virgin Islands for the price of $1, each. All of these properties were ridden with pinhole cameras and all had control rooms staffed with personnel monitoring these cameras.

She says these properties also included massive “safes”, which were actually entire 10,000 square foot rooms for storing all of this video footage, located in deep underground basements – beneath the visible basements.

Farmer claims that the entire floor of this 10,000 square foot “safe” at Wexner’s Ohio estate could be elevated up or down, leading to a tunnel connecting to other parts of that vast property – and who knows to where else?

Farmer also tells Webb that Wexner is “Israeli intelligence” and that Ghislaine answered to Wexner, from whom Ghislaine received “All of her funding, to do this scam with Epstein. I know that.”

Other sources quoted in this piece suggest that Israeli intelligence were likely involved in the deaths (or “deaths”?) of both Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, for the reasons explained in this video and in the transcript, linked beneath the video, HERE.

Toward the end, Farmer says she believes that it is not a coincidence that Columbus, Ohio was once the #1 human trafficking hub in the US, and that it currently ranks third, even though Columbus is nowhere near the third largest city in the US. LA is now the #1 center for human trafficking and the second-largest city in the country.

Maria also claims that all trafficked humans in the US, no matter where they are kidnapped or picked-up – even if it’s in Phoenix, Arizona and they’re being sent to Mexico – they have to first pass through and be processed in Columbus, Ohio before they are shipped out of the country or to wherever they’re being sent. I’ve never heard this before and I wouldn’t even know where to begin to confirm this statement, about which Farmer is adamant and repeats several times.

She asks, “Why? Why do they take everyone to Columbus, first?” Farmer notes that Les Wexner basically owns Columbus and that she does not believe in coincidences.

She asks, “And who has a tunnel under their house and the floor raises up? I think Jeffrey just did his bidding for Wexner, in whatever way he wanted. I think Jeffrey did whatever Wexner wanted and he provided Wexner, not only with boys, but with girls.”

Other people investigating human trafficking say that most of it is not for prostitution but for organ-harvesting and medical experimentation – I suspect, for things like testing the 6LoWPAN Wireless Communications, which Sabrina Wallace has explained are the new internet protocols that would use the human biofield, to both power and to route the data that is supposed to drive all of the planned autonomous trains, planes and automobiles connected to the Internet of Things.

This 22-carat gold ancient Peruvian coneheaded icon, below was stolen by Robert Maxwell from the British Museum, “Because he liked it”, according to his daughter, Ghislaine, as told to Maria Farmer. This theft was but one of several other ancient trophies pilfered by Robert Maxwell from the British Museum, in order to decorate his lavish homes.

