"Hell's Coming for Every One of these Corrupt Pieces of S--"

Former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor uncovered the horrible truth about how financial instruments and policies based on the Green New Deal, DEI and the Trans Agenda were being used as a phony cover for a vast nation-state organized real estate bank fraud, human-trafficking and narcotics money-laundering operation, involving Canadian banks, Mexican Cartels, the Chinese Communist Party, the IMF, the World Bank and Ukraine.

Shawn Taylor and two other forensic accountants followed the money. That’s all anyone ever needed to do.

He found that Canada has been laundering drug- and human-trafficking money for the CCP and the Mexican Cartels, in order to back Ukrainian bonds.

ARTICLE/VIDEO: “O Canada” - Pub Feb 17, 2025

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The sheer scale of this nation-state-level, global money-laundering operation is flabbergasting. It is the biggest racketeering enterprise in history and it happened right under our noses.

This banker war was designed to collapse the US and to bring about global Communism, Universal Basic Income, CBDCs and “carbon credits”, all under the guise of “Climate Change”, “DEI”, “Trans Rights”.

Much of the Wokeness shoved down our throats in recent years was part of a gigantic RICO fraud engineered by the same Goldman-Sachs players who caused the 2008 Financial Crisis.

In September 2024, shots were fired at Taylor’s home with his family inside. At the time, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was investigating him, not because he was a criminal but because his 15-year, 500,000-page investigation uncovered their complicity in these crimes.

This forced him to hide out with his family at a different AirBnB every day.

With the election of Donald Trump, he felt even more threatened, because the local transnational criminals he’d uncovered were themselves more threatened.

He tweeted this short clip yesterday, appearing confident that all of his years of work and of living under extreme stress are about to pay off.

In my opinion, Shawn Taylor is one of the great heroes of our time.

TRANSCRIPT

Shawn Taylor: Well People, there’s a lot of stuff going on. A lot of movement that’s happening and I love it. You guys should be loving it, too.

We’ve got Congressional subpoenas coming out from Grassley investigating Jack Smith and the whole – I don’t know – Arctic Frost stuff that’s happening.

It’s gonna be interesting to see who’s on that list. It’s gonna be interesting to see what state law enforcement agencies were tapped-in by the corrupt FBI at that time under the Biden DOJ.

It’s gonna be interesting to see what reporters were tapped-in on this, as well to attack people who believe in President Trump and making America great.

They consider us “Ultra-MAGA Extremists”.

Guess what y’all? That’s called a “Patriot”. That’s called believing in the Constitution. That’s called wanting accountability.

Hell’s coming for every one of these corrupt pieces of sh¡t.

Stay tuned.

God bless you and God bless our Republic.