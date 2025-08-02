In 2015, a pattern of poorly-explained deaths of holistic doctors began, spreading panic in this community. By 2018, the total number of unexpected deaths had surpassed 80, according to Erin Elizabeth of Health Nut News.

The murders of doctors who were studying GcMAF (Globulin component Macrophage Activating Factor) to treat patients with cancer and autism were seen to be the most significant.

What is GcMAF?

If you've had your blood work done, you may have noticed that your vitamin D level was checked, along with cholesterol, blood sugar and liver enzymes. This is because low vitamin D is an indicator of low immunity and disease.

In healthy people, the immune system is regulated, among other things by GcMAF, which is present in the blood and cell surfaces. It's produced in the liver in a modification of the vitamin D-binding protein (the Gc protein). For this reason, GcMAF is sometimes referred to as "Vitamin D transport protein".

Nagalase (aka β-N-acetylgalactosaminidase) is an enzyme that's involved in sugar metabolism. Cancer cells and HIV excrete Nagalase into their hosts. Nagalase prevents the formation of GcMAF. Elevated levels of Nagalase are present in patients with cancer, autism, diabetes, immune disorders and in those with bacterial and HIV infections.

Conversely, GcMAF has been shown in numerous scientific studies to lower serum Nagalase activity for a variety of cancer and HIV patients, with no adverse side effects. It is for this reason that some integrative medical doctors advocate the use of GcMAF and other non-toxic approaches to treating cancer and immune-related illnesses.

This is why Dr Jeffrey Bradstreet conducted a study administering GcMAF to 40 young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), where it was shown to lower Nagalase to healthy levels in all but one patient. Dr Bradstreet noted, "These initial observations give support to the notion that autism per se may be the consequence of treatable underlying pathophysiology. Given that ASD are now affecting more than 1% of US children, the observed response to GcMAF warrants urgent and further prospective evaluation.

"Although Nagalase is a non-specific marker believed to be derived from viral hemaglutinin, it may be useful as a biomarker of therapeutic significance in ASD, and as such also warrants further investigation. Regardless of any immediate clinical improvement, the reduction of Nagalase to more desirable levels is of potential benefit to these patients, since Nagalase is known to impair immune defenses."

So how do young autism patients come to have high levels of Nagalase in their bodies? It's been suggested that it's somehow being introduced via vaccines, whose massively-increased schedule in recent decades has coincided with the sharp rise in cases of autism. While Nagalase is not known to be an additive or an adjuvant in vaccines, it's possible that its presence in vaccines is due to the antigenic viral envelope proteins used in vaccine production.

In the aftermath of the global COVID-19 democide, we now comprehend the danger of the territory trod by these doctors murdered prior to the Plandemic.

A religious man, Dr Bradstreet was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest in the Rocky Broad River in Chimney Rock, North Carolina on June 19, 2015, three days after the FDA raided one of his offices in Georgia, in search of all documents related to his work with GcMAF. The local police quickly called it a suicide and the Mainstream Media described him as a quack while his family cried foul.

A videotaped presentation he gave at a conference weeks prior to his death did not suggest anything other than that he was a strong-minded, successful man who was well-liked in his field. A further investigation crowdfunded by his family found that the angle of the gunshot could not have been self-inflicted.

The work of Dr Bradstreet continued with his colleague, Dr Marco Ruggiero in Switzerland, who developed a way to deliver GcMAF through a probiotic culture used to make homemade yogurt, however, some believe that the edible form of GcMAF isn't effective, because the benefits are destroyed by the digestive process.

