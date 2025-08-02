Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chelie's avatar
Chelie
1d

Thank you for sharing. I had the honor of meeting Dr Bradstreet on 2 occasions at Autism conferences. As a Family Practice physician and professor he split his time between teaching at Arizona State University and his practice in the Cocoa Beach area in Florida. He was not a quack. He was a brilliant Medical Doctor who had done what most Doctors fail to do is try to find answers to help his patients. I had planned to have him work with my son who has autism. He moved to Georgia before we could see him. When I heard about his office being raided by the FDA followed by his death a few days later ruled a suicide I was in shock because the man I met was not suicidal. Quite the opposite. He devoted his life to finding a cure for autism. He was a wonderful man. Father of a son with autism. I met his wife. She also said he was not suicidal and demanded an investigation. I’m assuming they concluded it was suicide. We’ve all heard that story before.

He devoted his life to finding an answers to the cause of autism. He is a hero.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
1d

THANK YOU…HEAL THE GUT…COLOSTRUM. DR JUDY MIKOVITS SURAMIN WORK ALSO…..THANK YOU!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture