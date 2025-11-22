Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melinda Fouche's avatar
Melinda Fouche
12h

Just one more HUGE removal of opposition—a genocide of alternative opinions! Censorship by sudden death or disappearance! Yikes! 😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
13h

Holy JJCOAPS!

Do you think They flooded The South just in case that Dr had more documents hidden anywhere? Or too many connections and followers?

Kill tens of thousands of people just to keep throwing wood on the BIG BONFIRE that's gonna roast Them ALL?

DON'T THEY REALIZE WHAT "APOCALYPSE" MEANS? Still pushin HARD for Armageddon...

Ain't gonna happen. They'll STILL be left holding a flaming paper bag of 💩.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture