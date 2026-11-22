The Midterm elections were nearly three weeks ago and President Trump and his administration have been eerily silent about the massive election fraud that occurred. He’s made a few TRUTHSocial posts about it but he hasn’t talked about it on national television.

Instead, on Saturday morning, he told Kayleigh McEnany on FOX NEWS that he thought he could actually get more accomplished with a Democrat-led House and Senate, which seemed to imply that he had no intention of challenging the 2026 Midterm election results.

I’ve been shouting from the rooftops about election fraud since 2020. This has destroyed me financially, because Google considers questions about our elections to be “harmful claims”.

Questions about our 1) elections; 2) mandated vaccines; and about 3) Anthropogenic Climate Change are all part of Google’s (and the Globalists’) Holy of Holies of topics you can’t broach if you want to earn a living with online publishing.

Here is the extremely dry way that they inform you:

IMAGE: Google AdSense “Unreliable and harmful claims” policy.

So I’ve written about these topics until I’m blue in the face and I’ve destroyed my publishing career and my retirement in the process. I’m still permabanned by Facebook and X for reasons that have never been explained to me and there’s really not a lot more that I can do, especially if the President and his administration won’t do anything about the rampant fraud that just occurred and that has been ongoing for decades.

Or will they?

Retired Navy SEAL Michael Jaco on his livestream last Friday appeared confident that they will. He said more and more evidence is coming out, as we move forward to December 18th, when the Intelligence Community releases its official assessment as to whether there was foreign interference in our election.

Mike believes they’ll announce that there was foreign interference and that the will hold those people accountable. He notes that arrests of non-citizens who voted illegally have already been underway and will continue to increase through December 18th and the “Reveal of the Election Steal”.

The TV networks (all but FOX) that refused to broadcast Trump’s July 16th speech announcing the declassification of documents about our shoddy election infrastructure refused to do so illegally. Mike believes they will be compelled to broadcast the ODNI Report next December or lose their broadcast licenses (which they already should have years ago).

Mike says that President Lincoln faced similar trials with the Deep State-controlled Fake News during the American Civil War and that Trump’s role at this time is not unlike that of Lincoln.

Joe Hoft on his new website, johoft.com has been publishing excellent articles about the theft of the 2026 Midterms. These three are must-read:

• Expert Analysis Confirms 85/15 Percent Ratios in 2026 Election Social Media Post Shared by President Trump

• With 38 Million Prohibited Voter Registrations Embedded in US Voter Rolls, It’s Impossible to Certify the Midterms

• The Media, Machines, Voter Rolls, and Patterns in the Results All Confirm the Midterms Were Stolen

ARTICLE: “The Media, Machines, Voter Rolls and Patterns in the Results all Confirm the Midterms Were Stolen” - by Joe Hoft - Pub Nov 18, 2026 by JoeHoft.com

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Mike reads from the above article:

“We all knew going into this election that US elections are corrupt, unauditable, and broken. We’ve known this since 2020. “The media was on the take again. Everything the media said was a lie. The MSM claimed gas prices were high and Americans were concerned with the Iran war. Neither was substantiated by any credible source. “It is illegal for election rolls to include non-citizens and other illegal voters, but this is exactly what we have. According to Unite4Freedom, there are more than 38 million records in US voter rolls across 35 states that are not legal voters. These individual records have been provided to state governments and they have yet to be addressed before moving forward with the 2026 Midterm election. This material issue, alone makes the Midterm results unable to be legitimately certified. “These individual records have been provided to state governments and they have yet to be addressed before moving forward. “This information was shared with a number of states, and it is not an option for the states to ignore this. This was provided before the Midterms, and any of these 18 million records found in the recent election would be a material issue for the states to address and potentially a criminal act on the part of the states.”

Mike asks, who are the states that blew this off? The usual suspects: California, Washington State, Oregon, Illinois, New York, the whole Northeast, Alaska and Hawaii. He says these governors will have to be removed and that what they’re doing is treason – and that the punishment for treason is stiff.

Mike reads from Joe Hoft’s article above about the “15% Band” which shows 59 races, Senate and Governor, states ordered from reddest to bluest in 2024 and how for every 100 Republicans who voted, 15 votes were stolen from them and given to the Democrats. This pattern was uniform across the United States and it is completely symmetrical, as can be seen above.

Last July, The White House Government Transparency Task Force published a fact sheet, outlining how China bought, stole, or hacked as many as 220 million Americans’ voter registration data. The US Intelligence Community assessed that with possession of this data, “Adversaries could alter data to potentially prevent individual voters or groups of voters from voting, causing delays on election day or forcing voters to use provisional ballots. Adversaries could also use the registration data which in some cases is also available publicly or for purchase – to tailor other interference or influence efforts.”

Mike believes that Space Force was on it this time and that they’re finally going to break the back of these fraudulent elections and that the 2026 Midterms will be voided. The difference between now and 2020 or 2024 is that Trump has been cleaning up the intelligence agencies and the military and he notes that Xi has been doing the same in China.

Mike says he’s been hearing that 80 senior US Military officials, including many admirals and generals had been removed from duty that some may face execution for sharing information with US adversaries.

VIDEO EXCERPT: “Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt: Situation Report 20th Nov 2026” - The Mark Attwood Show.

Retired Air Force General Blaine Holt joined his fellow “apocaloptimist” Mark Attwood on Friday and he told him:

“For probably good reasons, our President cannot communicate directly with us right now, because the mainstream media is a captive agency. I call them an ‘agency’ because there’s not a plural, there. It’s the same thing. “So I mean, case in point, you get Pete Hegseth who says, ‘Hey, 90 days of supply for all the military bases.’ But we don’t have a President who sits at the Resolute Desk that same night and says, ‘Hey, go get a couple of weeks of beanie weenies in the refrigerator, because you might need them.’ “Why is that? Because he’s got to keep his own counsel right now.”

Blaine believes that the widespread IT difficulties and hacks are part of the “initial preparation of the battlespace”. He has contacts who are close to the administration and they are very tight-lipped about what’s about to happen, which he thinks is great, because if he did know elements of the plan, it would mean other people who didn’t need to know also did and that this could possibly hurt the mission.

Blaine says the Midterms were massively fraudulent and he’s concerned about how narratives of the “Blue Tsunami” and the “Republican Bloodbath” are solidifying this false win and he’s worried that if Trump allows this fraudulent government to be seated – which was something that Juan O Savin had suggested was possible last week – it will be immensely demoralizing, even if there is a rescue afterwards.

A friend who’s a counterintelligence expert tells me that they may allow the various jurisdictions to certify the false results, in order to capture the perpetrators in all their crimes.

Blaine says that as a military officer and a general, he’s very impatient, because he’s seen firsthand how letting things go too long costs lives, so he’d like the op to get going as soon as possible.

He adds that if the cavalry doesn’t arrive, Americans will fight for their country and that they will win against those trying to overthrow us but he does anticipate a lot of bloodshed in this scenario.

He ends by saying:

“No matter what, we’re getting to a good finish line. One way is rough. One way is a little bit less rough. But no matter what, it’s going to be rough. Batten down the hatches.”

For the full videos excerpted above, go → HERE & HERE.



