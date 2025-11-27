How 2020 Was Stolen, How 2024 Was Saved but How Subsequent & Future Elections Have Been and Will Be Stolen, Unless We Stop Using the Machines

On Wednesday afternoon, Patrick Byrne announced on X.com that for the past 18 months, he had been giving journalist, Emerald Robinson access to the sources and data from his ongoing investigation into the global election theft operation, which he self-funded for $80 million.

Patrick explained that he had prohibited Emerald from publishing anything about it until the story was first broken elsewhere. This happened last Friday by The Guardian in their story, “Trump’s DoJ investigating unfounded claims Venezuela helped steal 2020 election: Discredited election-rigging conspiracy theory could strengthen Trump’s military action against Maduro”.

Patrick describes The Guardian as a mouthpiece for MI6. It’s hilarious how they continue to frame the findings of his years’-long investigation as “unfounded” and as a “conspiracy theory”, considering that MI6 is neck deep in this global vote theft operation.

British Peer, Mark Malloch Brown was the Chairman of the Board of Smartmatic between 2014-2021. After the successful theft of the 2020 US election, Brown was promoted to be President of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, where he served until June of last year.

With the publication of this article in The Guardian, the embargo is now over and Emerald proceeded to launch an X thread detailing how the theft of the 2024 election was stopped. The thread is ongoing and it was up to post #32 (reproduced below) at the time of my writing this. She said she will continue adding to the thread on her X account, @EmeraldRobinson.

Myself, having followed the election theft since November 3, 2020 and having seen the numbers flipped on live television with my own eyes, the key takeaway from Emerald’s X thread is that President Trump’s staffers and his appointees have been misleading him.

Emerald laments that Trump consistently hires the wrong people, saying his inter-presidency advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Chris LaCivita had “blocked the truth at every turn” about the 2020 election theft and his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles had derogatorily referred to Patrick Byrne and his team as “the clown car” and had kept them from briefing Trump for years, until she finally wised up, just a few weeks prior to the 2024 election.

Emerald also laments that Trump appointed John Ratcliffe as CIA Director – the same person, who as his Director of National Intelligence in 2020 had disobeyed his Executive Order to report on evidence of foreign interference by the deadline of December 18th, 2020.

Then-DNI Ratcliffe allowed the Intelligence Community to slow-walk the report until January 7th, 2021, which undermined Trump’s effort to stop the steal and which proved that the CIA is compromised by our enemies.

Emerald rightfully asks, “Were the fake January 6th ‘riots’ created to hide this damning report? Ratcliffe delayed its release till Jan 7. How deeply is the CIA involved in stealing America’s elections? Per my sources: former CIA director John Brennan is PART OWNER of a data center used by Dominion Voting Systems in Serbia! And Ratcliffe has done NOTHING about it.”

After post #30 on Wednesday, Emerald hopped on with Alex Jones to answer his questions about all of this. The interview is transcribed in full beneath the video, HERE.

Some things I just learned from Emerald’s segment with Alex Jones are:

• The US Government has examined all of the various brands of election machines used in this country and it has discovered Chinese-manufactured cellphone transmitting technology in all of the voting machines. An official announcement about this will be made soon and this is why we’re seeing Democrat antics like the Seditious Six.

• The details about these Chinese chips are a matter of public record in the ongoing Smartmatic bribery corruption case in the Southern District of Florida, United States v. Bautista et al., specifically, in the superseding indictment that was filed on October 16th, 2025 against Smartmatic. There’s a section which refers to “Vendor A” from Taiwan that reveals the actual manufacturer to be from Mainland China and controlled by the CCP.

• On the day of the 2024 election, Patrick’s team had done everything they could but they didn’t know if the steal would be stopped or not. Thankfully, it was stopped at the presidential level. What they found out a couple of months later was that someone (the details have yet to emerge) had taken out the Huawei servers located at the Serbian office with the Chinese hardware that was flipping the election results in US Swing States.

• However, down-ballot 2024 races in California, North Carolina and elsewhere were successfully stolen with the use of mail-in ballots and other criminal methods, in races that didn’t get called for 30 days, in some cases.

• While the digital part of the 2024 election theft had been thwarted when the Serbian systems were shut down, subsequent elections have been successfully stolen, because the digital vote theft operation has since been relocated. Thus, future elections can also be stolen, unless we stop using these fraud machines and we move to a system of same day hand-count paper ballots.

• Former CIA Director under Barack Obama, John Brennan is still in operational control of the US Intelligence Community, which is a major problem. Brennan was a 50% owner of the building in Belgrade, Serbia that housed the Huawei servers used to steal elections around the world, starting in 2018.

• Elements of US intelligence agencies have colluded in this election theft and they’ve been working to ensure this information doesn’t come out.

• Emerald shares my frustration that the Administration has not yet presented all of this information to the American People, especially because it relates to why there are now US warships surrounding Venezuela.

• What is also galling for many of us who have been paying attention since November 3, 2020 is that much of what we knew then is only now being confirmed by Tulsi Gabbard’s Office of the DNI. January 6th could have been prevented, the “migrant” invasion, the four years of the weaponization under the Biden regime, the J6ers who were cruelly jailed for years without trial, people who lost all their money, like Patrick Byrne and Mike Lindell – and little people like me, who had their businesses and family relationships destroyed for trying to reveal the truth and to save our country.

• It appears that all of this is finally about to come out. For that, I have a sense of extra gratitude today.

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! 🍁 🦃 🍽️ 🥧 🥂 🍂

Emerald’s Thread (@EmeraldRobinson on X)

It’s time to tell you the story about how the 2024 election fraud was stopped. Are you ready?

1. A few weeks before the 2024 election, @SenMullin and former Senator David Perdue finally arranged a meeting between Trump advisor Susie Wiles and the one man who could explain exactly how America’s election systems are rigged. The meeting took place at Mar-a-Lago.

2. Susie Wiles had publicly said that election fraud was not real and that people who thought so were “crazy.” After the briefing, she didn’t know what to think. She asked for a piece of cake. She ate it slowly. Then she made the decision: Trump’s team should be briefed too.

3. In the end, the man stayed at Mar-a-Lago for 3 days to brief everyone. There was only man who Wiles trusted to confirm it all: @elonmusk

A call was made: the man found himself in a room with Musk. Musk declined to sit through a full briefing. “Just give me your data.”

4. So @elonmusk read the AI summary of the technical data. And then he picked up his phone and made a call. “We have a problem. It’s true.” Then Musk got on a plane to host a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. It was October 17, 2024. Musk got on stage & attacked: Dominion.

5. @elonmusk said at the rally: “there’s always the question of Dominion voting machines, its weird that they’re used in Philadelphia & Maricopa County but not in a lot of other places.” “Doesn’t that seem like a heckuva coincidence?” Musk was warning us: the system was rigged.

6. How could the 2024 steal be stopped a few weeks before the election? The man who briefed Musk had a team: @PatrickByrne & Gary Bernsten [sic]. This team had recruited a dozen people who knew how the rigged system was built in Venezuela. They had worked for Smartmatic & Maduro.

7. This group of whistleblowers were hiding in a hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland before the 2024 election. That’s where @GenFlynn flew to see them. Flynn asked: how long has election fraud been going on? They said: Venezuela now rigs it in 72 countries. For the last 20 years.

8. The whistleblowers from Venezuela had video meetings with Musk’s team & Trump’s team to explain the technical details of the election fraud. The most important detail: the Dominion IP addresses had been located. All it cost: $15 in bitcoin from an anonymous Japanese account.

9. The relevant data & IP addresses were now verified. That’s when @SenMullin came to the rescue again. A cybersecurity team got the data. Three days before the 2024 election, the Dominion office in Serbia was hit. Their computers were useless.

10. On Election Day, nobody knew if the cybersecurity team had been successful knocking out the Serbian computers. Everybody at Mar-a-Lago had to wait for the results without certainty. The man who had briefed Musk flew to Oslo that day. His team would flee USA if they failed.

11. Imagine the moment on Election Day. Trump had no idea if he would win. So @PatrickByrne watched results from Qatar. Gary Bernsten [sic] watched from Switzerland. All of them would be hunted down if the 2024 election fraud was successful. And the USA would be finished.

12. Trump was upset with his own staff after @elonmusk verified the fraud was real. He’d been gaslit for 4 years by his team to drop the topic. In fact, his staff hired a Cuban intelligence asset in 2020 to “investigate” the fraud to lie to Trump that our elections were fair!

13. But that’s the thing about Trump: he always hired the wrong people. His own advisors had tried to keep Trump from meeting with the team that saved the 2024 election. People like @BorisEP & @ChrisLaCivita had blocked the truth at every turn.

14. Let’s call the team that saved the 2024 election “the three Musketeers.” That’s the man who briefed Musk & Gary Berntsen & @PatrickByrne. I’ve now interviewed them many times. Along with Smartmatic whistleblowers from Venezuela. I’ve confirmed key facts with ODNI.

15. Here’s where the story gets really wild. The 3 Musketeers were also the ones who warned Trump about election fraud after the 2020 election! Where do you think @SidneyPowell1 and @RudyGiuliani got their information about Smartmatic? And @ JudgeJeanine got them connected.

16. So Trump had good intel about the fraud TWO DAYS after 2020 election. But then Trump called in Kushner to “gather a legal team” to handle it all. Kushner’s team was briefed next but they DISMISSED the intel & did NOTHING. Rudy & Sidney were hung out to dry with no help.

17. Let’s return to 2024. Trump has won. It’s Christmas. The whistleblowers from Venezuela are moved from Gstaad to Bahamas on tourist visas to protect them. They’re being hunted by the cartel. They need to get into USA to testify & bring down the rigged voting machines.

18. It’s February 2025. Time is now up. With their visas expired, the whistleblowers would be sent back to Venezuela & killed. So @PatrickByrne got a catamaran out of Florida & sailed in the worst storm possible to the Bahamas in order to smuggle them all illegally into USA.

19. Why is this happening? After all, Trump’s now BACK IN OFFICE. The most important whistleblowers in American history are stranded! Because Team Trump does not have its act together. Again. Finally, Tom Homan saves the day & sends 2 guys from DC to bring them all into USA.

20. It’s April: Trump authorizes task force on election fraud. DOJ/CIA/DHS/DNI guys meet the whistleblowers. Then the agencies start a fight over who has CONTROL of investigation. NONE of those guys return for interviews or case-work. They disappear. Team Trump fails again.

21. What’s going on exactly? Our intel agencies are so compromised that NONE of them really want to investigate election fraud. Because they’re involved in rigging the elections too. And Trump didn’t bother to fire all these people.

22. It’s June. Two whistleblowers are so upset with handling of the investigation, they leave the USA in secret. It’s all about to fall apart. Tulsi has to bring new guys from the 3-letter agencies to start all over. Those guys are shocked beyond belief after the interviews.

23. It’s July. The investigation report is done. Tulsi prepares to bring the full report on 2020 & 2024 to Trump. Trump’s own WH advisors tell Tulsi to NOT INCLUDE the 2020 evidence. So she gives Trump a partial report. Trump is now angry with Tulsi.

24. So Trump gets tired of waiting for these reports since he wants to know if Venezuela really runs America’s elections. Who does he finally call to brief him? Well the Three Musketeers of course. Not the CIA or DNI. That’s when Trump decides: it’s time to overthrow Maduro.

25. How did the Three Musketeers do all of this? Well @PatrickByrne spent $80 million to protect America. Houses, cars, bitcoin: all gone now. Gary Berntsen mortgaged his house. They’re all broke now. No one has been PAID BACK by Trump or Trump Admin at all. Not one cent.

26. 26. Did anyone authorize this operation? The Senate Judiciary Committee in 2006 actually gave @PatrickByrne a letter charging him with investigating corruption inside the govt. With “extraordinary latitude” in terms of our laws. Patrick Leahy & @ChuckGrassley did that.

27. Let’s remember: Team Trump did not save the 2024 election. The Three Musketeers saved it. They got the IP addresses. They recruited the whistleblowers from Venezuela. Susie Wiles called these heroes “the clown car.” Team Trump kept them from briefing Trump for YEARS.

28. It’s crazy to recall: @PatrickByrne & @GenFlynn had to “sneak” into the White House to meet Trump on Dec 18, 2020. Why? Because Team Trump told him not to allow it! Flynn & Byrne told Trump to launch investigations into Dominion. So Team Trump leaked it all to the press.

29. So Trump wins the 2024 election. He knows the election systems are rigged. He knows: Venezuela is the tip of the spear against America. And that China & Russia are its allies. Our intel agencies are involved too. His next big mistake: he picks Ratcliffe to run the CIA.

30. Trump picked the guy who DISOBEYED his order to report on election fraud in 2020! Ratcliffe stalled that report. It showed: the CIA actually HID THE EVIDENCE of “foreign interference” in the 2020 election.

31. The CIA didn’t want a report showing it HID EVIDENCE of China interfering in the 2020 election. Because that means: CIA is compromised by our enemies! Were the fake January 6th “riots” created to hide this damning report? Ratcliffe delayed its release till Jan 7.

32. How deeply is the CIA involved in stealing America’s elections? Per my sources: former CIA director John Brennan is PART OWNER of a data center used by Dominion Voting Systems in Serbia! And Ratcliffe has done NOTHING about it.

[Full transcript of video appears beneath video HERE]

